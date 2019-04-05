My Europe: Misogynists, homophobes no 'family' supporters

Last week, the Italian city of Verona hosted the World Congress of Families. But this innocuous-sounding name belies the fact that this was one of the world's biggest gatherings of right-wing homophobes, anti-abortionists and anti-feminists, who flocked to Italy to lash out against civilization's many accomplishments in recent decades.



They gathered in a magnificent palace in the city center, hosted by the municipality, which last October officially declared Verona to be a "pro-life city." While this, too, may sound relatively harmless, it effectively means that life is made very difficult for women who want to get an abortion.

Read more: Who votes for Germany's far-right party AfD? Not who you'd think

Idealizing patriarchal families

Curiously, many of the things said at Verona's World Congress of Families had little to do with family life. Attendees repeatedly questioned the theory of evolution, and one participant even said the US should not have abolished segregated schools.

Evangelical Ukrainian parliamentarian Pavlo Unguryan expressed his hope that Europe would see the rise of a "Bible Belt spanning Italy, Romania, Croatia, Hungary and Ukraine."

Watch video 01:56 'Are you going to murder your baby?'

Granted, attendees kept reiterating their belief that families are the basic building blocks of society. But the definition of family and gender roles can vary — and those differences are important.

Those who think blindly obeying an authoritarian father is a good idea will also be inclined to blindly follow an autocrat with no regard for his people. A person's idea of the perfect family, therefore, reveals a lot about his or her political convictions, and whether they are open to totalitarian ideologies.

Read more: My Europe: Stop glorifying fascists!

Cynical discourse

The theme of the congress was "Wind of Change," with organizers hoping that a political gust of air will come and blow away liberal democracy. The participants are against the kind of liberal policies pursued by countries like Sweden, Norway and South Korea, nations which have been relatively successful at creating more gender equal societies.

Instead, these conservatives idealize countries like Hungary and Brazil, where right-wing governments are implementing policies inspired by an anachronistic idea of what families should be, while also making life difficult for ethnic and sexual minorities. The Hungarian and Brazilian family ministers, incidentally, both spoke at the conference.

Read more: Tens of thousands march for 'family values' in Paris, Bordeaux

Rados Pejovic of Serbia's far-right Dveri party was also among the conference guests. His party glorifies convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic, also known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," and says the 1995 Srebrenica massacre carried out under his command that left 8,000 Muslims dead was necessary to "liberate Srebrenica." That a member of this party would publicly champion the sanctify of all human life is nothing but cynical.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists France: Marine Le Pen Marine Le Pen has led France's far-right populist National Rally party, formerly known as the National Front, since 2011. Le Pen has tried to soften her party's far-right image, going as far as to expel her own father — the party's founder — from the party after he referred to Nazi gas chambers as "a point of detail of the history of World War II."

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Germany: Frauke Petry Frauke Petry's anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant policies helped the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) enter the German parliament in 2017. She quit as leader of the AfD in September, 2017, due to what she said were extremist statements by other party leaders preventing "constructive opposition." She now sits as an independent in both the national and regional Saxony parliament in Germany.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Germany: Alice Weidel Alice Weidel has been co-chair of the AfD since October, 2017 following Petry's departure. A 2013 email revealed Weidel describing Germany as being "overrun by culturally foreign people such as Arabs, Sinti and Roma." The email also described the government as "pigs" who were "puppets of WWII allies." Weidel's party opposes same-sex marriage, but she in a same-sex partnership herself.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Poland: Beate Szydlo Beate Szydlo is the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and vice chairman of the right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS) that holds the majority in the parliament. The party is strongly against EU migrant quotas and in 2017, then-Prime Minister Szydlo came under fire for seemingly using an appearance at former Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp to highlight her anti-migrant policies.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Norway: Siv Jensen Siv Jensen leads Norway's Progress party, which is a part of the center-right government coalition. She promotes individual rights and freedoms, and has listed former British Conservative Party Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher among her political heroes. Jensen is an outspoken supporter of Israel, and has called to move the Norwegian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Italy: Giorgia Meloni Co-founder and leader of the national conservative Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni has a long history in far-right politics. She joined the Youth Front, the youth-wing of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, at age 15. From May 2008 to November 2011 Meloni was minister of youth under Silvio Berlusconi. Her party is currently in the center-right coalition that's in power in Italy.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Denmark: Pia Kjaersgaard Pia Kjaersgaard is a co-founder of far-right Danish People's Party, which she led from 1995 to 2012. She is known for her strong anti-multiculturalism and immigration views. Her main interests are stemming immigration into Denmark and care for the elderly. In 2003, she lost a libel suit in the Danish Supreme Court against anti-EU activist Karen Sunds who had said Kjaersgaard's views were racist. Author: Louisa Wright



Taking aim at liberal Europe

It's no coincidence that this far-right conference was held in Italy, just a few weeks before the European parliamentary elections at the end of May. The conference organizers wanted to demonstrate that not just countries like Hungary, where the 2017 summit was held with support from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but also one of the EU's founding members is receptive to right-wing authoritarian politics.

They want to attack liberal Europe from within with the backing of Italy's ruling anti-migrant League party, whose most prominent member Matteo Salvini also attended the conference.

Read more: My Europe: 'Foreigners can be racists, too'

The region of Veneto, which is governed by the League, provided financial support for the World Congress of Families — meaning Italian taxpayers contributed to a conference that openly attacked gays and lesbians, and questioned equal rights for women.

Krsto Lazarevic was born in Bosnia-Herzegovina and fled to Germany with his family as a child. Today he lives in Berlin where he works as a journalist and commentator, writing for various German-language media outlets.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.