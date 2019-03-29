Italy: Thousands protest against anti-abortion conference

Pro-choice activists took to the streets of Verona to protest an anti-abortion conference attended by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. His coalition partner Luigi Di Maio described anti-abortion rhetoric as medieval.
Tens of thousands of people marched through the northern Italian city of Verona on Saturday to protest an international anti-abortion conference.
The three-day meeting organized by the US-based World Congress of Families (WCF) started on Friday and featured Interior Minister Matteo Salvini as Saturday's key speaker.
Read more: Abortion laws under fire in Italy after death of Valentina Milluzzo
What you need to know:
Abortion belongs to 'Middle Ages'
Salvini's coalition partner Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-Establishment Five Star Movement, spoke out against the views held by the World Congress of Families.
"The vision defended by this Congress in Verona is a vision of the world that belongs for the most part to the Middle Ages, which considers women as submissive," he said.
World Congress of Families: Founded in 1997 by Brian Brown, an American, the World Congress of Families has held an annual meeting since 2012. Its website states that its aim is to "affirm, celebrate, and defend the natural family as the only fundamental and sustainable unit of society."
Read more: Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?
Abortion in Italy: Abortion was legalized in more than 40 years ago in Italy, but right-wing politicians have been campaigning to have the law changed.
Who is Matteo Salvini? He has been deputy prime minister and interior minister since his right-wing League party formed a governing coalition with the Five Star Movement in June 2018. As interior minister, he has taken a hard line against migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.
law/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Valentina Milluzzo was admitted to the hospital after going into premature labor with twins. Her family said she was denied a life-saving abortion, putting Italy's stringent abortion regulations under the spotlight. (20.10.2016)