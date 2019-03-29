 Italy: Thousands protest against anti-abortion conference | News | DW | 31.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Italy: Thousands protest against anti-abortion conference

Pro-choice activists took to the streets of Verona to protest an anti-abortion conference attended by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. His coalition partner Luigi Di Maio described anti-abortion rhetoric as medieval.

Protesters demonstrate against an anti-abortion conference in Verona, Italy (picture-alliance/dpa/C.Martinelli)

Tens of thousands of people marched through the northern Italian city of Verona on Saturday to protest an international anti-abortion conference.

The three-day meeting organized by the US-based World Congress of Families (WCF) started on Friday and featured Interior Minister Matteo Salvini as Saturday's key speaker.

Read more: Abortion laws under fire in Italy after death of Valentina Milluzzo

What you need to know:

  • Local newspapers estimated between 20,000 and 30,000 pro-choice activists demonstrated. Organizers put the figure nearer 100,000.
  • Salvini told the WCF that legalized abortion was not up for revision. Instead, the government should better respond to women's needs if they were seeking an abortion because of financial reasons, he said.
  • Italy's far-right Forza Nuova party was not an official participant at the congress, but it used it as a backdrop to announce plans to seek a referendum to make abortion illegal.
  • Other conference speakers included the president of Moldova, Igor Dodon, Hungary's ultra-conservative families minister, Katalin Novak, and Dmitri Smirnov, a senior figure in the Russian Orthodox Church.
Matteo Salvini (picture-alliance/AP/A. Calanni)

Matteo Salvini told the conference that abortion rights were here to stay

Abortion belongs to 'Middle Ages'

Salvini's coalition partner Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-Establishment Five Star Movement, spoke out against the views held by the World Congress of Families.

"The vision defended by this Congress in Verona is a vision of the world that belongs for the most part to the Middle Ages, which considers women as submissive," he said.

World Congress of Families: Founded in 1997 by Brian Brown, an American, the World Congress of Families has held an annual meeting since 2012. Its website states that its aim is to "affirm, celebrate, and defend the natural family as the only fundamental and sustainable unit of society."

Read more: Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Abortion in Italy: Abortion was legalized in more than 40 years ago in Italy, but right-wing politicians have been campaigning to have the law changed.

Who is Matteo Salvini? He has been deputy prime minister and interior minister since his right-wing League party formed a governing coalition with the Five Star Movement in June 2018. As interior minister, he has taken a hard line against migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.

Watch video 04:51

Italy turns back the clock on abortion rights

law/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Abortion laws under fire in Italy after death of Valentina Milluzzo

Valentina Milluzzo was admitted to the hospital after going into premature labor with twins. Her family said she was denied a life-saving abortion, putting Italy's stringent abortion regulations under the spotlight. (20.10.2016)  

Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia. (23.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Italy turns back the clock on abortion rights  

Related content

Italien Rom - Senator von Lega Nord - Toni Iwobi

Inside Europe: Meet the African migrant shaping Italy's anti-migrant policy 29.03.2019

Italy’s populist government has introduced tough migration laws since coming to power around a year ago. That legislation has been widely criticized by humanitarian groups and migration experts. But the Senator shaping Italy's migration policy is himself an migrant. Toni Iwobi was born in Nigeria, and is Italy's first black senator. Angelo van Schaik met him at the Italian senate in Rome.

March for Life Washington USA

US extends foreign aid ban for NGOs supporting abortion 26.03.2019

The US is toughening a policy denying funding to foreign NGOs that perform or promote abortions. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US refused to "subsidize the killing of unborn babies."

Symbolbild EU-Erweiterung

Inside Europe 29.03.19 29.03.2019

Still no let up on Britain's Brexit confusion — High stakes with EU-China trade talks — How the music of migrants has shaped London and Paris — One of Germany's richest families is forced to face its Nazi past — We meet the African immigrant who's shaping Italy's anti-immigrant policies — and more!

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  