MSC: Failed Ukraine would weaken US, EU warns

02/14/2025 February 14, 2025 NATO 2% target 'belongs to another era': Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has told participants at the Munich Security Conference that Germany had "got the message" about the importance of boosting military spending.

"Expenditure on security must continue to rise. Our armed forces must become stronger — not to wage war, but to prevent war," he said.

He said Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago was a watershed moment and that the NATO of today was facing different threats to the ones that existed when the alliance was founded over 70 years ago.

"The 2% target which we formally agreed belongs to another era," Steinmeier said. "We must ask ourselves what we owe NATO today, so that in another 70 years it will still be able to defend freedom and security."

He also acknowledged the need to balance "burden-sharing between Europe and the US," adding that Germany would "do its part."

His comments came after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called on European countries to significantly boost their defense spending and take more responsibility for the continent's security.

"This discussion is not just about increasing European troop levels, but also about reducing the American troop presence in Europe," he said, stressing that it was not in European or US interests to weaken NATO.

He also warned that withdrawing support for Kyiv in the war against Russia would not only come at a cost to Europe and Ukraine, but also to the US.

"How this war concludes will have a lasting impact on our security order and also on the influence of both Europe and the United States in the world," he said. "In every scenario, support for Ukraine must continue."