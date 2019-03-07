Moscow protesters rally against Russia's 'online Iron Curtain'

Lawmakers are close to passing a bill that would rewrite the rules of the internet in Russia. Protesters have rallied in Moscow, saying the law would isolate Russians and pave the way for nationwide censorship.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Moscow on Saturday to rally against a draft law that aims to reconfigure the foundation of Russia's internet.
At least 16 people were arrested ahead of the protests, which were authorized by authorities. Eight of them were detained for using "floating devices" when they released blue balloons in a sign of protest, reported Russians news agency Interfax, citing protest organizers.
Critics said the draft law, which is widely expected to pass, would lead to censorship and create an "online Iron Curtain" that cuts Russians off from the rest of the world.
"If they take that, we will have nothing," Mikhail Svetov from the Libertarian Party told DW. "We don't have free elections, we don't have press freedom, the television is completely controlled — the internet is the only place where we talk about corruption."
Currently, "the internet is quite free" even though things have become worse over the past five years, Svetov said. "But if we allow this law to pass, then in five years we won't be able to speak about [internet freedom] anymore. That is very scary."
One protester held up an image of Pavel Durov, the Russian creator of encrypted messaging service Telegram. Russian authorities have pressured Durov to hand over the company's encryption keys. He has openly supported the protests.
Read more: Russia fake news law sets out fines for insulting the government
'Totally autonomous internet'
The bill's authors claim that the law is aimed at enacting "defense mechanisms to ensure the long-term stable functioning of internet networks in Russia." It proposes the establishment of a center to "ensure and control the routing of internet traffic" in the country.
The bill also paves the way for mandatory "drills," which would test where the internet in Russia could operate in an isolated mode. But Artyom Kozlyuk, who leads the anti-internet regulation Roskomsvoboda group, said the law "permits limiting rights and freedoms on the internet."
"North Korea's experience shows that a totally autonomous internet is possible," Kozlyuk said, noting that a Chinese-style firewall to filter inbound and outbound internet traffic would cost too much, comparatively.
This is not the first time Russia lawmakers have clamped down on internet freedoms. In 2014, Russian parliament passed a law forcing bloggers with more than 3,000 daily viewers to register as a media organization, bringing them under state regulation. The so-called blogger law was seen as a crackdown on activists at the time.
DW's Moscow correspondent Emily Sherwin contributed to this report.
Read more: Kremlin aims to unplug Russian internet from World Wide Web
