 Moscow protesters rally against Russia′s ′online Iron Curtain′ | News | DW | 10.03.2019

News

Moscow protesters rally against Russia's 'online Iron Curtain'

Lawmakers are close to passing a bill that would rewrite the rules of the internet in Russia. Protesters have rallied in Moscow, saying the law would isolate Russians and pave the way for nationwide censorship.

Russian serviceman watches crowd of protesters in Moscow

Thousands of protesters gathered in Moscow on Saturday to rally against a draft law that aims to reconfigure the foundation of Russia's internet.

At least 16 people were arrested ahead of the protests, which were authorized by authorities. Eight of them were detained for using "floating devices" when they released blue balloons in a sign of protest, reported Russians news agency Interfax, citing protest organizers.

Critics said the draft law, which is widely expected to pass, would lead to censorship and create an "online Iron Curtain" that cuts Russians off from the rest of the world.

"If they take that, we will have nothing," Mikhail Svetov from the Libertarian Party told DW. "We don't have free elections, we don't have press freedom, the television is completely controlled — the internet is the only place where we talk about corruption."

Currently, "the internet is quite free" even though things have become worse over the past five years, Svetov said. "But if we allow this law to pass, then in five years we won't be able to speak about [internet freedom] anymore. That is very scary."

One protester held up an image of Pavel Durov, the Russian creator of encrypted messaging service Telegram. Russian authorities have pressured Durov to hand over the company's encryption keys. He has openly supported the protests.

Read more: Russia fake news law sets out fines for insulting the government

'Totally autonomous internet'

The bill's authors claim that the law is aimed at enacting "defense mechanisms to ensure the long-term stable functioning of internet networks in Russia." It proposes the establishment of a center to "ensure and control the routing of internet traffic" in the country.

The bill also paves the way for mandatory "drills," which would test where the internet in Russia could operate in an isolated mode. But Artyom Kozlyuk, who leads the anti-internet regulation Roskomsvoboda group, said the law "permits limiting rights and freedoms on the internet."

"North Korea's experience shows that a totally autonomous internet is possible," Kozlyuk said, noting that a Chinese-style firewall to filter inbound and outbound internet traffic would cost too much, comparatively.

This is not the first time Russia lawmakers have clamped down on internet freedoms. In 2014, Russian parliament passed a law forcing bloggers with more than 3,000 daily viewers to register as a media organization, bringing them under state regulation. The so-called blogger law was seen as a crackdown on activists at the time.

DW's Moscow correspondent Emily Sherwin contributed to this report.

Read more: Kremlin aims to unplug Russian internet from World Wide Web

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


ls/sms (EFE, AFP, dpa)

