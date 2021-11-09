The Internet is a global system of autonomous computer networks. It allows the use of Internet services such as the World Wide Web (WWW), E-Mail or FTP.

Technically standardized Internet protocols form the basis for the network communication. Precursor of the Internet is the computer network ARPANET developed in 1968 by the US Department of Defense. The aim was to link military and academic institutions within the United States. The first network consisted of just four computers from various universities which could transmit data to each other. Today almost half of the world's population uses the Internet. The distribution of the Internet contributed to a revolutionary change in all areas of life.