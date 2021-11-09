Visit the new DW website

Internet

The Internet is a global system of autonomous computer networks. It allows the use of Internet services such as the World Wide Web (WWW), E-Mail or FTP.

Technically standardized Internet protocols form the basis for the network communication. Precursor of the Internet is the computer network ARPANET developed in 1968 by the US Department of Defense. The aim was to link military and academic institutions within the United States. The first network consisted of just four computers from various universities which could transmit data to each other. Today almost half of the world's population uses the Internet. The distribution of the Internet contributed to a revolutionary change in all areas of life.

Das Ende zweier Bündel Glasfaserkabel ist auf einer Baustelle zu sehen.

Rural Germany gears up for faster fiber network rollout 09.11.2021

While high-speed internet via fiber-based broadband connectivity has advanced considerably in towns and cities across Germany, rural areas still lag behind. But new competitors are trying to narrow the gap.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks to MEP's at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. MEP's and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen discuss on Monday the negative impact on users of big tech companies' products and business models, and how EU digital rules can address these issues. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Facebook whistleblower to EU Parliament: 'Safeguard democracy' 08.11.2021

Frances Haugen called on lawmakers in Brussels to seize the opportunity to create a "global gold standard" as they draft oversight regulation for tech giants.
People browse internet articles the new version of Facebook in the popular West African language Peule on September 30, 2016 in Abidjan. / AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Can Africa achieve universal internet access by 2030? 05.11.2021

Despite recent growth in internet connectivity, Africa lags behind other regions of the world. The World Bank hopes to help the continent achieve universal connectivity by 2030, but huge hurdles stand in the way.
DW Kampagne, Freedom of Information

Fighting internet censorship with fashion 04.11.2021

Introducing DW's new Uncensored Collection, designed to draw attention to freedom of information.
A smart phone shows the home page of Yahoo when accessed inside China in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to pull out of China, citing an increasingly challenging business and legal environment. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' environment 02.11.2021

Yahoo has said it remains "committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet.'' The move comes as Chinese censors crack down on politically sensitive content.

Facebook's test of its new Horizon Workrooms remote-working app for its virtual reality Oculus Quest 2 headsets is shown in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 18, 2021. Facebook/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Facebook rebrands as 'Meta' in new focus on metaverse 28.10.2021

Facebook has changed its name to "Meta" in a shift away from social media and towards developing "the metaverse," a digital world that could be the next generation of the internet. Here's what they have planned.

Haupt-Funkhaus der Deutschen Welle in Bonn (Schürmann-Bau). Foto vom 11. Juli 2015.

Deutsche Welle website blocked in Belarus 28.10.2021

The DW website is currently not completely available in Belarus when trying to access it through most internet providers.
Kinder lernen am 30.10.2015 in Xin Nan Cun (Distrikt Bao He/China) in der Schule «Jin Putao». Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

China passes law to ease homework pressure on children 23.10.2021

The legislation also seeks to tackle internet addiction and limit the pressure of out-of-school tutoring for children in the country’s ultracompetitive education system.

DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 07.10.2021

Google to invest $1bn in Africa to improve internet - Brazilian coffee farmers try to rein in costs - El Salvador's move to Bitcoin leaves many behind
++++NUR zur ABGESPROCHENEN BERICHTERSTATTUNG++++++ Netflix l The Billion Dollar Code, Serie Deutschland, Drama Kyoto: Bei einer Demonstration auf einer Telekommunikationsmesse versetzt Terra Vision das Publikum in Erstaunen

'The Billion Dollar Code': The battle over Google Earth 07.10.2021

Netflix's new miniseries fictionalizes the story of two Berlin internet pioneers who attempt to prove that Google stole their idea, worth billions.

young hacker in the dark breaks the access to steal information and infect computers and systems. concept of hacking and cyber terrorism

Tor, Psiphon, Signal and co.: How to move unrecognized on the internet 28.09.2021

Dictatorships and online services collect all kinds of data. Many users have no access at all to the free network. Here are a few tips on how to navigate the internet safely and anonymously and how to avoid censorship.
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: This 30 March 1981 file photo shows John Hinckley Jr. (L) escorted by police in Washington, DC, following his arrest after shooting and seriously wounding then US president Ronald Reagan. A federal judge ruled 17 December 2003 Hinckley can make local visits with his family from St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington, DC, where he has been held. AFP PHOTO/FILES (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images/AFP

John Hinckley: Man who shot Reagan gets 'unconditional release' 27.09.2021

The terms his release mean John Hinckley will not face any restrictions on his movement or internet use. He tried to kill the US president in 1981, bizarrely to win the affection of actor Jodie Foster.
Nhieshalyn Galicia, 8, a grade 2 student, works on a school assignment at her home, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, January 6, 2021. I actually think it would be much better if they postpone schooling for the meantime because not all parents are capable of teaching their children. It's really difficult and time-consuming, especially for me with two children. Sometimes they have questions that are difficult for me to answer, said Nhieshalyn's mother, Judelyn Margot Arnaiz. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez SEARCH LOPEZ SCHOOL ONLINE FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Philippines: COVID school closures threaten education 'catastrophe' 21.09.2021

Unlike most other countries, the Philippines has decided to keep schools closed for another year to contain COVID-19. Rights advocates warn millions of children without internet access are missing out on an education.
17.08.2021 Wahlplakat der Partei Die Grüne zur Bundestagswahl 2021. BTW21. // 17.08.2021: Deutschland, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart. *** Election poster of the party Die Grüne for the federal election 2021 BTW21 17 08 2021 Germany, Baden Württemberg, Stuttgart

Opinion: Erdogan's influence on the German election 18.09.2021

In the run-up to the German elections, Turkish-German chatrooms, internet forums and social media are circulating advice on how to vote. Some of their recommendations amount to a call for a boycott, says Elmas Topcu.
DEU/Deutschland/ILLUSTRATION: Internetanschluss; Der Stecker eines DSL-/LAN-Verbindungskabels ist vor dem Innenleben eines Computers zu sehen. **Foto: Andreas Franke** | Verwendung weltweit

Is Germany about to take a big step into the digital future? 18.09.2021

As Germans go to the polls to elect a new government, what can they expect for their digital future? What are the various parties promising and why does Europe's biggest economy need to play catch-up anyhow?
Young woman lying at the window at home with laptop Moscow, Moscow, Russia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY CRKOTRIN200601C-384077-01 ,model released, Symbolfoto

Russian regulator slaps fines on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram 14.09.2021

Russia has fined US social media giants Facebook and Twitter, along with homegrown Telegram. The fines are part of a wider crackdown on internet platforms hosting content deemed "illegal" by regulators.

