Climate

More hot years ahead, study says

While an extreme heat wave sweeps the globe this summer, a forecast by researchers brings little hope for cooling in the near future. There's a high chance it will be "anomalously warm" until at least 2022, they say.

Mitteleuropa aufgenommen aus der ISS (picture-alliance/dpa/ESA/A. Gerst)

Sweating a lot this summer? You might have to learn to cope with the heat: Scientists say another four hot years are probably pending.

French and Dutch researchers predict a "coming warm period" with "increased likelihood of intense to extreme temperatures."

Florian Sévellec of the Laboratory of Ocean Physics and Remote Sensing at University Brest in France, and Sybren Drijfhout at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute in De Bilt, in the Netherlands, developed a new statistical model to forecast mean global temperatures in the near future.

In their forecast for 2018 to 2022, they found a 58 percent likelihood that it will be warmer than the average trend. For the years 2018 to 2021, that likelihood is 72 percent.

"We are not predicting another heat wave — a warmer year doesn't always mean [that]," Florian Sévellec clarified in an interview with DW. That's because the forecast only covers global mean temperatures, not regional temperatures in certain parts of the world.

But "overall, it's more likely to be warm than cold," Sévellec said.

Read more: The global heat wave that's been killing us

Beyond 2022, forecasts are blurry. The model simply does not function well when looking farther into the future, Sévellec said.

Dog in the heat of a summer day (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

The recent heat wave has taken a toll on people and animals alike

Natural variation

"Global warming is not a smooth, monotonous process," the researchers wrote.

While a long-term global warming trend is obvious, there may still be colder years, in which the average global temperature sinks below the ongoing trend.

This is due to the chaotic nature of the climate system: natural variability surprises climate researchers time and again.

Infografik Temperatur-Annomalien EN

This variability, for example, caused a so-called global warming pause after 1998. During this pause, the global temperatures changed relatively little (which climate change deniers took as proof that there is no global warming).

But the global warming trend continued after 2012 with renewed force.

Read more: Four climate change myths, debunked

The novel forecasting system is intended to capture this natural variability, calculating the probability that the next years might be warmer or colder than expected.

It works like a rain forecast, which cannot tell for sure whether it will rain or not; it can only let you know how likely rainfall will be.

If there's more than a 50 percent chance of rain forecast for that day, that can help you to decide whether to take your umbrella with you, or if you can risk leaving it at home.

So is it true?

As we all know, rain forecasts can be terribly wrong sometimes. So could the researchers' calculations be off as well?

In other words: Is it really necessary to invest in an air-conditioner now, or would it reasonable to wait and see?

People cool off in a fountain during a hot summer day in northern Spain, August 2018 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Barrientos)

Should we prepare for more heat now?

An easy way to find out would be to compare the researchers' predictions for 2018 with what was measured this year. But because this year isn't over yet, such a direct comparison isn't possible.

Calculations that have been done before, however, agree with Sévellec's and Drijfhout's predictions that we are facing still hotter years to come.

"The results are nothing new," Wolfgang Müller of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg told DW.

Gerhard Lux, spokesman at the German Meteorological Office (Deutscher Wetterdienst) in Offenbach am Main said: "We keep on saying for about 10 to 15 years that dry and warm periods will increase."

Read more: Brace yourself for more record heat

A nationwide German research initiative for medium-term climate predictions, called Miklip, calculated similar results: Yes, it's going get warmer.

Using a climate model, the researchers predict a continuous temperature increase from 2019 until at least 2026.

Two women with umbrellas in the sun in Spain (Getty Images/AFP/J. Jordan)

Yes, the years to come will be warmer — with all the advantages and drawbacks this brings

How we predict our climate

What's new with this study are not the results themselves, but the way they have been calculated.

Sévellec and Drijfhout used a new approach which has that is taking off in climate research: statistical models.

While proper climate predictions take everything that we know about the physical properties of our climate into account, this new approach more or less mainly analyzes data from the past to predict the probability that something like a temperature rise will happen in the future.

"Statistical models use simple algorithms to calculate simple dependencies," Müller says. "They are super-efficient."

One thing that makes this way of forecasting special is that it needs less computing power.

"Doing a 10-year forecast ... takes 22 milliseconds, and can be easily done on a laptop almost instantaneously," the researchers wrote in the study, which was published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

A 10-year forecast with the forecast system the Met Office in the United Kingdom used to take a week on a supercomputer, they pointed out.

The German Meteorological Office also started to experiment with such models years ago, Lux added.

Children carrying drinking water as they passed through a parched pond during summer in Allahabad, India (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Prabhat Kumar Verma)

Droughts such as this one in India are are also to become more frequent and intense under climate change

Europe in for particularly hot years

Yet the newly published model does not consider any regional or local events.

"Let's say next year will be warmer, just as we predict," Sévellec said. "Then we don't know if it will be localized in Europe, Africa or somewhere else. We don't have that regional pattern yet."

That is a big drawback, Müller pointed out.

"Global mean temperatures might be interesting for reinsurers," he says. But regional forecasts are what's really important for implementing any kind of measures to help agriculture, for example.

Here, the Miklip initiative has much more differentiated answers.

Europe, and parts of Asia and North America, will be particularly hard-hit by hot temperatures, the model finds.

So make sure to take a look a regional forecast before you buy your home cooling device.

As Sévellec put it: "It might be very hot in one part of the world, and still quite cold in another."

  • Sheep in drought-stricken Australia (Getty Images/B. Mitchell)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Australia: 'Land of drought'

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, addressing the drought in the state of New South Wales, which produces one-quarter of the country's agricultural output, said, "Now we are the land of drought." Australia recently passed legislation to provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of relief aid to farmers, including funds for mental health support.

  • Young boy with an undernourished cow in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Meseret)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Ethiopia: The end of nomadic life?

    Ethiopia has been suffering from ongoing drought conditions since 2015, causing massive food shortages. The Ethiopian government said that some 8.5 million citizens required emergency food assistance in 2017 and that nearly 400,000 infants suffered acute malnutrition. Furthermore, the drought threatens to end traditional nomadic herding in the region.

  • Dry water reservoir near Cape Town, South Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Krog)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    South Africa: The looming prospect of Day Zero

    Conservation and late-season rains saved South Africa's Cape Town from an apocalyptic Day Zero scenario, in which water would have to be turned off and emergency rations issued, The drought, which was one of the worst in decades, emptied water reservoirs and caused some experts to suggest hauling icebergs from Antarctica avert a crisis.

  • A German farmer compares healthy and stunted wheat ears (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Europe: Withering crops

    Europe's sweltering heat has been compounded by a lack of rain. Not only have citizens been suffering the health consequences, which affect health care systems and labor productivity, crops have also been hit hard. Farmers across the continent fear bankruptcy due to poor crops and the EU Joint Research Center predicts "an increase in drought frequency and intensity in the future."

  • A previously submerged village now exposed in Crete (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/S. Rapanis)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Greece: Lost villages reappear as crops die

    Greece has been facing the dual problem of flash flooding in some regions and drought in others. Crete's farmers said they could lose up to 40 percent of their crop this year due to an extremely dry winter. Though they are watering, they say it is not enough to nourish their crops. Water levels are so low that previously submerged villages have begun to reappear in reservoirs across the country.

  • Woman looking for wildfires in Sweden (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Fludra)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Sweden: Worst drought since 1944

    Sweden, which has not seen rain for over three months, is experiencing its worst drought since 1944. The situation threatens to cause severe crop losses costing farmers hundreds of thousands of euros. Sweden has been the site of massive forest fires and has even seen temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle.

  • Water reservoir in the United Kingdom (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    UK: 'Tinderbox conditions'

    The United Kingdom fears serious threats to its food supply chain due to the effects of this summer's drought. The country's National Farmers Union said the country is experiencing "tinderbox conditions." This adds to problems brought on by the prospect of needed self-reliance in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

  • Indian children gathering water (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Prabhat Kumar Verma)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    India: Running out of water

    India has been plagued by water shortages due to rising population and mismanagement but also aggravated by drought, causing many areas of the country to run out of water. Bangalore was recently added to the list of global cities most likely to run out of drinking water. Other cities on the list include Cape Town, South Africa; Jakarta, Indonesia and Sao Paolo, Brazil.

  • A Kansas farmhouse surrounded by sand dunes in 1936 (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    USA: Back to the Dust Bowl

    The US government said 29 percent of the country is currently experiencing drought, with conditions affecting some 75 million people. Although wildfires in California have captured the world's attention, farming states, like Kansas, have once again been suffering. Kansas was one of the states crippled by the famous 1930s Dust Bowl.

    Author: Jon Shelton


