 Brace yourself for more record heat | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 03.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

heat wave

Brace yourself for more record heat

Current high temperatures in the northern hemisphere are set to continue. Climate change means we're likely to experience very hot summers more often — even though we're already struggling with health consequences now.

Bildergalerie : Sommer / Abkühlung (picture-alliance/dpa)

Europe is in the throes of a heat wave, and it's not letting up — on the contrary. More hot air is coming over from Africa, and is even bringing desert dust with it.

Southwestern European countries are being hit especially hard. Authorities in Portugal issued a nationwide health warning, including for dust from the Sahara. Warnings were also issued for 40 of Spain's 50 provinces. The southeastern Portuguese town of Beja is expected to see a peak of 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday.

If people on the Iberian peninsula feel like they can't think clearly in that sort of heat anymore, that's not just subjective. Hot weather can make your thinking 13 percent slower, showed a study conducted by the Harvard Chan School of Public Health this past July.

But that's not the only problem with extreme heat. High temperatures increase the level of pollutants in the air, as they speed up the rate of chemical reactions. This increases the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

On top of that, unusually high temperatures at night disturb restful sleep, preventing the body from recovering from daytime heat.

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

Europe’s heat wave shows no signs of abating

"Heat waves have caused much higher fatalities in Europe in recent decades than any other extreme weather event," Vladimir Kendrovski, a WHO climate change officer for Europe pointed out.

Vulnerable groups such as young children and the elderly suffer the most. Many victims of extreme heat live in densely populated urban areas, which often suffer from a "heat-island effect," and where ventilation is scarce.

Read more: Current heat waves are linked to climate change, scientists confirm

Parts of Asia hard-hit

Japan is experiencing unprecedented high temperatures this summer.

At least 119 people died of heat stress in July, with 49,000 more being hospitalized. The city of Kumagaya set a new national heat record, with temperatures hitting 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) in late July. In Tokyo, temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time ever.

Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Watch video 01:37
Now live
01:37 mins.

Japan swelters in record temperatures

China is set to experience significant problems with extreme heat in the not-too-distant future, according to a new study.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have shown that unless drastic measures are taken to limit greenhouse gas emissions, China's most populous and agriculturally important region could repeatedly face conditions in which humans cannot survive unprotected in the open for extended periods of time.

Human-caused climate change will also fuel more heat waves in the United States, researchers at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science found. 

Climate change will be a dominant driver for heat wave events in the Great Lakes region by 2030, and in the northern and southern plains by 2050 and 2070, respectively.

"Without human influence, half of the extreme heat waves projected to occur during this century wouldn't happen," said the report's lead author Hosmay Lopez.

In many places, the problem isn't just extreme heat, but heat coupled with humidity. 

Infographic: Extreme heat in June and July 2018

Heat ups risk for malaria

Hot, humid weather is also a perfect setting for insects to thrive. This is particularly worrisome for countries vulnerable to diseases such as malaria or dengue — that is, vector-borne diseases — transmitted by the bite of species such as mosquitoes, ticks or blackflies.

"Vector-borne diseases are associated with climate change, due to their widespread occurrence and the vectors' sensitivities to their environments," Kendrovski said.

Mosquitos like Aedes aegypti, which can transmit dengue and yellow fever, are spreading into new regions due at least in part to rising temperatures.

Heat waves likely to get more lethal

So what can humans do to survive the heat? Don't stay in the sun, wear light, loose clothing, and drink enough water.

  • White buildings in Greece (picture-alliance/robertharding/M. Simoni)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Paint the town white

    One easy way to combat the harsh summer sun could be painting your roof white — an idea long embraced by Greeks. A black roof absorbs most of the sunlight that hits it, heating up the underlying home like an oven. Light-colored surfaces, on the other hand, can reflect up to 80 percent of the sun's rays, keeping inside temperatures cooler. That also means a lower carbon footprint and energy bill.

  • A boat on a canal in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Water in the city

    Bodies of water like lakes, canals and rivers can help bring down the temperature in cities, cooling the surrounding air when it evaporates. Water doesn't adjust to temperature changes quickly and so, to an extent, can maintain a certain level of heat or coldness. Urban areas short on space don't need to have a huge lake to benefit from this cooling effect — fountains can also help.

  • People sitting under a tree in a square

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Add a little green

    Planting trees is a simple way to create cool spaces in cities. Specifically, it's the shade they provide and the water they evaporate through their leaves that make the real difference. If planted strategically along streets or around buildings, they can significantly cool inside temperatures and combat the urban heat island effect.

  • A bird's eye view of Bamberg (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/Luftbild Bertram)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Parks and gardens

    According to a study by the Technical University of Munich, several small parks can better cool a city than one big one. That's because large parks lower temperatures in one specific place, while small parks, if evenly spread out, can impact a much wider area. Connecting city green spaces with wind corridors can also help air flow and to reduce heat.

  • A man holding a vegetable in a rooftop garden (Getty Images/AFP/P. Lopez)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Gardens on the roof

    If you don't want to paint your roof white, green roofs, or rooftop gardens, can also have a cooling impact on urban areas. The vegetation absorbs heat through the evaporation of rain water, while at the same time insulating the building and reducing the need for air conditioning. Rooftops also make a great place to plant vegetables, from pumpkins (above) to carrots.

  • A red chili (picture-alliance/AP Images/D. Epperly)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Spice spice baby

    While you're building your rooftop garden, you also might want to consider planting some chili. That's because spicy food, believe it or not, can keep you cool. It forces you to sweat, lowering your body temperature.

  • A glass tea pot (picture-alliance/landov)

    How cities and people can beat the heat

    Sweating through the heat

    When temperatures rise above 30 degrees, it might seem sensible to eat ice cream or drink something cold. That's not what the experts advise, though. Just like spicy food, drinking hot tea will increase your body temperature and cause you to sweat, which in turn cools your body down.

    Author: Leonard Proske


Nausea and headaches are common reactions to the heat; but altered behavior, vomiting, rapid breathing and a racing heart could be signs of heatstroke. In that case, an ambulance should be called immediately. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The longer the treatment is delayed, the higher the risk of serious complications or death.

In the future, the number of fatalities as a result of heat waves is likely to rise if people are not able to adapt to rising temperatures.

Researchers from Australia's Monash University developed a model to estimate the number of deaths related to heatwaves in 20 countries for the period of 2031 to 2080. Under the most extreme scenario, there would be a 471 percent increase in deaths caused by heat waves in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in comparison with the period 1971 to 2010.

In good news, another recent study indicates that Spain has indeed been able to adapt to hotter temperatures. Although summer temperatures in Spain have risen by more than 1 degree Celsius since 1980 due to climate change, heat-related deaths have declined since then, researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health found.

"Improvements in housing stock, the popularization of air conditioning, advances in health services, and awareness campaigns are all factors that may have contributed to the trend we are seeing," said senior author Joan Ballester.

"However, we still don't know whether this downward trend will continue if climate change becomes more intense in the future," he concluded.

  • England Wetter (Getty Images/AFP/T. Akmen)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Europe strips off

    Summer 2018 began as a welcome break from Europe's often-unpredictable weather, and people took advantage of the constantly warm temperatures to spend more time outside. The heat was especially a boon for pubs and bars where fans congregated to watch the soccer World Cup. But as temperatures climbed to up to 39 Celsius, the heat wave's negative effects began to be felt across the continent.

  • Sweden wildfire (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Andersson)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Racing against the clock

    The high temperatures and low rainfall led to a sharp rise in wildfires across several European countries, including Sweden, where authorites were, at one stage, battling more than 50 blazes, some in the Arctic Circle. When German firefighters tackled a forest fire in Fichtenwalde, near Berlin, their operation was suddenly made more urgent by the discovery of unexploded World War II ammunition.

  • A burned out car from the Greek wildfire (Getty Images/AFP/A. Tzortzinis )

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Paradise goes up in flames

    Greece, meanwhile is counting the cost of its own devastating wildfire which last week left 86 people dead. The seaside village of Mati, just 30 kilometers (17 miles) from Athens, saw houses and land incinerated, while many people drowned after rushing into the sea or were burned alive while trying to escape in their cars.

  • Drought affects the River Rhine (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gerten)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Scorched earth as rivers start to run dry

    Many of Europe's rivers and reservoirs experienced almost drought-like conditions after water levels dropped severely. Freight vessels that ply German sections of the River Rhine (pictured here in Düsseldorf) and Danube were ordered not to sail fully loaded. The Netherlands meanwhile closed several movable bridges after the metallic structures expanded so much that they couldn't be opened.

  • Drivers wait by side of road in Eurotunnel queue (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Heat makes great escape worse

    As millions of Europeans hit roads, rail and air for their annual summer holidays, transport infrastructure struggled to cope. Eurotunnel passengers faced delays of up to five hours after the air conditioning units failed on trains. Some holidaymakers were forced to spend the night at Hanover airport after authorities canceled flights when one of the runways started to melt.

  • People standing on a Polish beach (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Fludra)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    The coast is no escape

    Poland shut scores of beaches along the Baltic Sea coast after the heat wave triggered a massive toxic algae bloom. German health officials, meanwhile, warned the elderly and others with weaker immune systems to avoid swimming in the Baltic Sea as the increased water temperature poses a danger from vibrio bacteria, which can cause severe illness.

  • Spoilt maize crop (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Foods prices likely to rise

    German farmers estimated the damage to crops from the heat wave could reach €1.4 billion and warned of higher supermarket prices. Other countries predicted the worst grain harvest in 25 years, as crops ripened much faster than expected and low rainfall produced a low yield. In Sweden, dairy farmers said they were being forced to slaughter some of their livestock.

  • People dip their feet in Paris fountain (picture-alliance/abaca/A. Apaydin)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Spray fountains keep Parisians cool

    Until storms broke the intense heat on Friday evening, Parisians made use of the city's recreational facilities to keep cool, including water fountains around the Eiffel Tower. Despite being 3,324 pages long, France's infamous labor code doesn't mention a specific temperature that would force companies to shut down. But staff can't be punished if they stop work over fears for their health.

  • Yorkshire Vikings v Birmingham Bears - cricket match (Getty Images/N. Stirk)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Dark clouds hint at end of hot spell

    Parts of Europe experienced up to six weeks of uncomfortably hot weather. Forecasters predicted that the first storms would bring heavy rainfall to many areas this weekend. Thunder, rain and hail were reported in France and the UK on Friday evening, while the darkening clouds alerted the crowd at this cricket match just outside the English city of Leeds to prepare for a similar downpour.

    Author: Nik Martin


DW recommends

Portugal breaks temperature records as European heat wave sizzles on

Eight locations in Portugal have hit their highest-ever temperatures amid a heat wave across Europe. Two people are reported to have died in neighboring Spain of heat-related causes. (03.08.2018)  

US climate report confirms: 2017 among hottest years ever

Our planet has failed its annual physical — global warming is melting the poles, heating up oceans, making sea levels rise and contributing to extreme weather, an NOAA report has confirmed. (02.08.2018)  

Current heat waves are linked to climate change, scientists confirm

Climate change has made the extremely high temperatures in Europe more than twice as likely to occur, a new analysis has revealed. How do scientists calculate the link between extreme weather events and climate change? (30.07.2018)  

Japan heat wave death toll soars amid record temperatures

Japan has issued fresh health warnings amid temperatures of 40C (106F) that extremely hot days "are expected to continue until early August." Japan has recorded its highest ever temperature during the deadly heat wave. (23.07.2018)  

How to prevent cooling from warming up the world

Air conditioners and other cooling devices are critical for millions of people worldwide, particularly with rising temperatures. But while these appliances can save lives, they're also big contributors to global warming. (20.07.2018)  

The global heat wave that's been killing us

A heat wave is ravaging countries around the world. Although many celebrate sunny days, wildfires, wasted crops and health problems are some of the many disastrous consequences hot weather can have. (18.07.2018)  

Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Flooding in Japan and a heat wave in Canada have killed hundreds. With extreme weather causing unimaginable disasters, and extreme weather events on the rise, some experts believe many more could die if nothing is done. (12.07.2018)  

Sweet dreams are made of this: 5 facts about sleeping

It's the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere – the longest day of the year, but also the shortest night. That's a downer considering how great sleep is. So don't nod off 'til we tell you how to improve your z's. (21.06.2018)  

How cities and people can beat the heat

Heat waves are becoming more common and scientists predict that they'll only become hotter and longer-lasting in the future. So how can cities and their residents stay cool when the mercury rises? DW takes a look. (20.07.2018)  

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

Record-breaking temperatures of up to 38 Celcius have caused deadly wildfires, water shortages and damaged crops. Initially seen as a refreshing change, many Europeans now say the heat wave can't end soon enough. (28.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German farmers hit by continued drought  

Japan swelters in record temperatures  

Europe’s heat wave shows no signs of abating  

Berlin suffers through hottest day of the year  

Related content

Bildergalerie Hitzewelle in Europa Italien

Current heat waves are linked to climate change, scientists confirm 30.07.2018

Climate change has made the extremely high temperatures in Europe more than twice as likely to occur, a new analysis has revealed. How do scientists calculate the link between extreme weather events and climate change?

Europe’s heat wave shows no signs of abating 01.08.2018

Much of Europe is baking under a weeks-long heat wave. And it’s not only human beings who are suffering. The ongoing extreme temperatures are taking their toll on t

Gluthitze in Deutschland - Thermometer in der Sonne

Portugal breaks temperature records as European heat wave sizzles on 03.08.2018

Eight locations in Portugal have hit their highest-ever temperatures amid a heat wave across Europe. Two people are reported to have died in neighboring Spain of heat-related causes.

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Indonesien Abholzung durch Palmölplantagen | Regenwald (DW)

Forest-saving honey

Clear and farm, that's what living in the Selva Maya used to be about. But now there is an alternative. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - sea turtle (Carlos Bernardo)

Quote of the week

"We want our children to see the wild animals in future with their own eyes." - Danyso Hounde, hunter in Benin 