Portugal breaks temperature records as European heat wave sizzles on

Portugal's weather agency said Friday that eight places in the center, south and east of the country experienced record-breaking local temperatures the previous day, as the Iberian peninsula bears the brunt of a heat wave across the European continent.

Two people in neighboring Spain are reported to have died amid the heat, with climate scientists saying such periods of scorching temperatures in Europe have been made twice as likely by the effects of global warming caused by human activity.

Read more:The global heat wave that's been killing us

Watch video 01:44 Now live 01:44 mins. Share Heat bakes Europe Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/32Pew Europe’s heat wave shows no signs of abating

Temperature records broken

The temperature reached 45.2C (113F) near Abrantes, a town 159 km (99 miles) northeast of Lisbon

Portugal's highest-ever recorded temperature was in 47.4C in 2003

The record for continental Europe is 48C in Greece in 1977

Forecasters say temperatures in Portugal are expected to peak at 47C in some places on Saturday

Two men, a 40-year-old and a 78-year-old, have died this week in Spain, both after working outside

Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Watch video 02:43 Now live 02:43 mins. Share Coping with drought Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/32Sqo German farmers hit by continued drought

Prolonged heat wave

Many other European countries are also suffering unusually extended periods of very hot weather. The current heat wave in the Netherlands is the longest-ever recorded, while Sweden has experienced its hottest July in more than 250 years, accompanied by wildfires across the country. Germany has also been hit by hot weather, with fires also breaking out in the national park of Saxon Switzerland in the eastern state of Saxony on Thursday evening. The drought is so bad in northern Germany that a kindergarten burned down in the far north after firefighters couldn't get enough water. No one has been killed or injured.

Some 140 firefighters are involved in putting out the flames in Saxon Switzerland

tj/kms (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.