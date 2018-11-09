 Migrants refuse to disembark in Libya after being rescued at sea | News | DW | 14.11.2018

News

Migrants refuse to disembark in Libya after being rescued at sea

The 94 passengers were rescued by a passing container ship last week as they were en route to Italy. After being returned to Libya they have refused to get off the ship.

African migrants on a container ship in Misrata, Libya (picture-alliance/dpa)

The Libyan coast guard reported Wednesday that migrant passengers aboard a container ship docked at the port of Misrata are refusing to disembark.

The migrants, who are from Eritrea, Somalia, Bangladesh and Sudan, were rescued last week when their vessel began sinking en route to Italy. The vessel was too far from Libya for the coast guard to rescue, so authorities asked a container ship sailing in the opposite direction to pick them up.

That ship has now docked at its intended destination but officials say: "When we asked the migrants to get off the ship, they refused and demanded it take them to Italy."

Watch video 00:53
Now live
00:53 mins.

Amnesty: EU complicit in Libya migrant abuse

'It's a prison'

A 19-year-old Sudanese migrant from Darfur said: "I was stopped by this ship and thought I would be sent to Malta or Italy. I prefer to die but not to be returned to Libya … it's a prison."

Some of those on board were indeed willing to get off the ship but had been prevented from doing so by others. Coast guard officials say that they are currently in the process of getting those who want to leave off of the ship. So far, 14 people have disembarked. There are a number of women and children among the passengers.

Passengers are currently being attended to by human rights and medical experts. Julien Raikman of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an NGO, says that Libyan authorities have allowed the group to treat those in need of urgent medical care as well as deliver food.

He urged a peaceful solution to the situation and suggested offering alternatives to the migrants: "We talked to people who have suffered torture on the migration route and it seems abnormal that the United Nations cannot propose an alternative for them."

Watch video 02:14
Now live
02:14 mins.

Aid group accuses Libya of leaving migrants to drown

Take them back to Libya

A number of Europe-bound vessels carrying hundreds of passengers have been intercepted by Libya's EU-backed coast guard of late. Migrants are taken back to Libya where they are screened by UN agencies and then taken to government-affiliated detention centers. The notoriously poor conditions at those camps have been harshly criticized by human rights groups. 

European countries have been seeking a solution to keep migrants from coming to the continent via Libya — which has become a launching point for such journeys — but have failed to come to an agreement as to how to achieve that goal. Italy, which is often the destination of vessels sailing from Libya, has been especially vocal about the need to stop migration.

Thousands of people have drowned in the Mediterranean since the so-called European migrant crisis began in 2015; more than 1,000 have drowned in its waters in the first six months of 2018 alone.

  • SOS head coordinator Nick Romaniuk and rubber boat (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    First on site

    At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, the search-and-rescue vessel Aquarius, along with the Libyan coast guard, was alerted by the Italian Rescue Maritime Coordination Center (IMRCC) that a rubber boat was in distress in international waters. Aquarius is manned by rescue workers from SOS Mediteranee, medics from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and a nautical and technical crew.

  • People in a rubber boat in the Mediterranean (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    People in distress

    Aquarius made first contact with the rubber boat in international waters at around 11:00 a.m. Soon after, the SOS head coordinator was informed by IMRCC that the Libyan coastguard would take charge of the rescue operation. As people in the overcrowded rubber boat, visibly in distress, waved frantically, Aquarius was instructed to standby and wait for further instructions.

  • Two men help an exhausted rescued woman on board the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Helping hand

    Two hours later, and with no Libyan coastguard in sight, the Aquarius was able to convince the IMRCC and the Libyans to allow them to rescue children, women and families. They evacuated 39 vulnerable people. They had to leave the remaining 80-90 men on the rubber boat to the Libyan coastguard. The Aquarius has the capacity to carry 500 rescued people.

  • MSF teammates hug MSF nurse Sylvie (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    All in it together

    MSF nurse Sylvie was on board the Aquarius' fast-speed rescue boat, whose personnel identified medical and vulnerable cases later evacuated to the NGO ship. Over the course of three missions, the staff saved 292 people from more than 20 countries, the majority from sub-Saharan Africa. Besides showing signs of dehydration, exhaustion and weakness, some also displayed signs of physical abuse.

  • MSF logistician Francois interacts with two children on board the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Having fun

    As parents rested on the ship's deck, MSF logistician Francois took a moment to interact with the newly arrived children. Those rescued got a chance to bond with the ship's crew as well as to express themselves in safe and secure surroundings.

  • A doctor sits behind a desk and asks questions of a man with children (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Doctor's orders

    Dr. Dan from California gave each new arrival a check-up to see whether anyone was in need of urgent medical care. Once on land, those rescued are examined by local medical staff in Italy.

  • A man sits on deck the Aquarius holding a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Holding tight in rough weather

    As the vessel pitched and rolled in strong winds, SOS Mediteranee team member Theo cuddled a child rescued the day before. "As a seaman it's your duty to save anybody in distress," he said. "We all shed tears yesterday. I had a baby and children in my arms. We helped some women. What's the most important is to get all these out people out of the water, to save them and for them to survive."

  • Woman sing and gesture aboard the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Thanking the Lord

    As the Aquarius approached the Sicilian city of Messina, the designated Italian port of safety, many of the rescued women began singing French and English gospel songs praising the Lord and thanking him for safe passage across the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Francois helps men, women and children disembark from the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    On terra firma

    Francois personally helped all 292 men, women and children disembark. "Emotionally it was really hard, because once the last guy stepped out on shore, it was over. I could just call everyone and say disembarkation successfully finished, and then I felt empty."

  • A small boy kisses a man on his cheek (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Thank-you kiss

    These lucky people made it to Europe. According to international NGOs figures, between 750,000 and 900,000 immigrants and asylum-seekers remain trapped in Libya, whose migrant detention centers the UN has called inhumane. Many see merely one way out: to attempt to cross one of the world's most deadly seas in rubber dinghies that can only be considered floating death traps.

    Author: Filip Warwick


js/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

