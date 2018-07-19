Italian boat returning migrants to Libya may have broken law, UN agency says

A UN agency has said Libya is not a secure port and returning migrants to the country might have violated international law. According to Italy, the Libyan coast guard coordinated the rescue in its own waters.
The UN refugee agency was looking into possible violations of international law by an Italian-flagged mercantile ship, which rescued more than 100 migrants and returned them to Libya earlier this week.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Twitter that Libya is not safe and the operation "could represent a violation of international law."
Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms said their boat had heard radio communications between the Italian ship and the Libyan authorities that confirmed that the 108 migrants were rescued from international waters on Monday and taken back to Libya, their country of departure.
The UN agency is investigating whether the rescue operation took place in international waters or in Libyan waters, as claimed by the Italian coast guard.
Read more: By refusing entry to migrant rescue ship, Italy and Malta reveal legal shortcomings
International law states that migrants rescued in international waters cannot be returned to a place where their lives are put in danger. Libya is classified as unsafe by both the United Nations and European Union.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Facebook on Tuesday that the Italian coast guard was not involved in the rescue and that it was coordinated by the Libyan coast guard.
Salvini, who heads Italy's far-right League party, has vowed to stop migrants from arriving on Italian coasts. He has refused permission to NGO and charity rescue boats operating in the Mediterranean to dock in Italy, accusing them of aiding human traffickers.
ap/kms (AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As EU leaders try to agree on how to deal with migrants already in, or trying to make it to Europe, Italy's far-right, anti-EU parties look to reap the benefits of discontent. Megan Williams reports from Rome. (28.06.2018)
German Interior Minister Seehofer said he was confident Berlin and Rome would reach an agreement to return migrants by the end of July. But Italy wants a broader EU border security deal first. (12.07.2018)
The EU's naval rescue operation Sophia had been paused over Italian threats not to allow migrant disembarkation at its ports. Rome is now giving the EU five weeks to find a solution to share the migration burden. (23.07.2018)
Italy wants other EU states to open their ports to ships from the bloc's Sophia naval mission in the Mediterranean. It's Rome's latest move to pile pressure on EU states to share the migrant burden. (20.07.2018)
Best-selling author Roberto Saviano has been a rock in Salvini's shoe, regularly denouncing the interior minister's hardline immigration policies. Salvini said he could not tolerate accusations that he enables the mafia. (20.07.2018)