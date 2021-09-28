UNHCR, or United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is a United Nations program that protects and supports refugees. It is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is also known as the UN Refugee Agency. It is tasked with helping refugees, either at the request of a national government or of the UN itself. It has twice received the Nobel Peace Prize. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on UNHCR.