UNHCR, or United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is a United Nations program that protects and supports refugees. It is based in Geneva, Switzerland.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is also known as the UN Refugee Agency. It is tasked with helping refugees, either at the request of a national government or of the UN itself. It has twice received the Nobel Peace Prize.
A boat carrying around 40 migrants and refugees sunk off the coast, killing almost everyone on board. A UNHCR spokesman said the shipwreck was the fault of 'immoral and unscrupulous smugglers' arranging such journeys.