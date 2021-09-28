Visit the new DW website

UNHCR

UNHCR, or United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is a United Nations program that protects and supports refugees. It is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is also known as the UN Refugee Agency. It is tasked with helping refugees, either at the request of a national government or of the UN itself. It has twice received the Nobel Peace Prize. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on UNHCR.

In this frame taken from video, a fishing boat with migrants is docked at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, late Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying nearly 700 migrants arrived at an Italian island port amid fresh diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows. (AP Photo/Mauro Buccarello)

Italy: Record number of migrants arrive on Lampedusa 28.09.2021

Numbers of migrant arrivals in Lampedusa have jumped. The arrival of 686 people on one rusty fishing boat is the largest single arrival in 2021.
19.09.2021 Haitians who were deported from the United States arrive at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port au Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, to ask for asylum in the U.S., as authorities begin to deported them to back to Haiti. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

UN is 'concerned' by US expulsions of Haitian migrants 21.09.2021

The US appears to not be individually assessing asylum claims of people it is deporting to Haiti, the UN refugee agency warned. Over 6,000 migrants were recently expelled.
FILE PHOTO 26.09.2021***Some thirty Syrian refugees from different camps seeking asylum hold banners outside the Swedish Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012. The Syrians claim that Danes won't give them asylum because Denmark doesn't consider the civil war in Syria to affect all parts of Syria. Sweden gives a three-year temporary asylum to Syrians what ever part of Syria they come from. (AP Photo/POLFOTO/Jens Dresling) DENMARK OUT

Denmark approves plan to locate asylum center abroad 03.06.2021

The new center would likely be built in an African country and may eventually lead to the bulk of the country's asylum applications being processed overseas.
UN High Commissioner: “We need to be feminists now” Teaser: Lang: Michelle Bachelet is a real trailblazer: She was Chile's first female defense minister and then first female president. The UN Human Rights Commissioner told DW why the world needs a change of culture and why she's not proud of being the first. Kurz: The UN Human Rights Commissioner talks about sexism and why she's not proud of always having been the first.

Michelle Bachelet: Her lifelong fight against sexism and for women's rights 01.05.2021

Angela Merkel famously shied away from calling herself a feminist — but Chile's first female president embraces the term, saying that feminism is for everyone. DW spoke to Bachelet about her remarkable history.
Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) takes a shot on goal against Bermuda goal keeper Dale Eve (1) during the second half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Alphonso Davies and the UNHCR: A perfect fit 26.03.2021

The UNHCR couldn't have found a more fitting individual to become its newest ambassador. Canada's Alphonso Davies is a high-profile example of a migrant who has flourished in his adopted country and beyond.

+++Nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ 07.12.2016+++Kakuma Flüchtlingslager Besuch des Flüchtlingslagers, Besuch von Hilfsprojekten im Flüchtlingslager

Kenya demands UN close 2 refugee camps 24.03.2021

Kenya's interior minister has given the UNHCR two weeks to draft a plan to close two main camps housing half-a-million refugees, mostly from Somalia.
People hold candles as they take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar: 'Stop killing protesters,' UN tells military 16.03.2021

The United Nations Human Rights Commission has reported that at least 149 protesters have been killed in the crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations and the media.
Rohingya refugees gather after being rescued in Teknaf near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Bangladesh's coast guard has rescued 382 starving Rohingya refugees who had been drifting at sea for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Suzauddin Rubel) |

UN calls for rescue of Rohingya boat stranded at sea 22.02.2021

Many of the passengers on board are suffering extreme dehydration, and some have already died. The UNHCR has called on governments to immediately rescue the refugees, who have been at sea for more than a week.
January 04, 2021*** BANGUI, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - JANUARY 04: Central African Republic security forces take measures around the party headquarters of current President Faustin Archange Touadera in Bangui, Central African Republic on January 04, 2021. The unofficial first results of the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Central African Republic last month are expected to be announced by the National Election Authority. Nacer Talel / Anadolu Agency

Over 200,000 displaced by conflict in Central African Republic, says UNHCR 30.01.2021

Nearly half of those fleeing crossed over into the Democratic Republic of Congo. The national army has been battling rebels since a presidential vote took place in December.
16.07.2018 Police check a migrant disembarked from Frontex ship Protector at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in rather than have Italy process their asylum claims alone.(Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) |

UN voices concern over refugee treatment at EU borders 28.01.2021

The United Nations refugee agency has warned that the idea of asylum is under attack in Europe, with refugee pushbacks at external borders increasingly common.
Die am 22. Januar 2021 von SOS Mediterranee herausgegebene Aufnahme zeigt Migranten, die vom Seenotrettungsschiff «Ocean Viking» gerettet werden. Bei diesem Einsatz im Mittelmeer vor Libyen rettete die Besatzung circa 140 Menschen von 2 Schlauchbooten in Seenot. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

French aid ship rescues hundreds of migrants off Libya 23.01.2021

The central Mediterranean route is described by the UNHCR as the most dangerous migration route in the world. More than 1,200 died last year while trying to cross the Mediterranean.
Chief Negotiator for the COP23 presidency and Fiji's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Nazhat Shameem Khan, speaks to the press after a ministerial meeting on September 16, 2017 in Montreal to push forward on implementing the Paris climate accord without the United States, three months after President Donald Trump walked out on the deal. The meeting was requested by Canada, China and the European Union with more than half of G20 members attending -- representing most of the world's largest economies. Nearly 200 countries agreed in Paris at the end of 2015 to limit or reduce carbon dioxide emissions with the aim of keeping the rise in average global temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050, compared to preindustrial levels. / AFP PHOTO / Alice CHICHE (Photo credit should read ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images)

UN rights body picks Fiji politician in first ever presidential vote 15.01.2021

The favorite of Western nations, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji, beat off competition from Bahrain and Uzbekistan to win the presidency of the UN Human Rights Council.
Symbolbild Abschiebung Im Bild: Landende Maschinen am Frankfurter Flughafen Fraport. | Verwendung weltweit

What are Germany's deportations rules? 11.12.2020

Germany's Interior Ministry says a ban on deporting Syrians will not get extended. Critics see this as a violation of international law protecting refugees. Here is a look at the legal backdrop.
Ethiopian refugees, who have fled the Tigray conflict, queue for food outside UNHCR and World Food Programme tents at a transit centre in Sudan's border town of Hamdayit on November 27, 2020. - Over 43,000 refugees have crossed into Sudan since fighting broke out in Tigray on November 4, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Friday, as he visited Sudanese camps crammed with those fleeing the conflict in northern Ethiopia. Hundreds have been killed in fighting between the federal government of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and dissident forces of the regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia: UN hopes for swift humanitarian access to Tigray 29.11.2020

The UNHCR has also asked for financial support to help tens of thousands who have fled to neighboring Sudan. Tigray rebels, meanwhile, claimed fighters have shot down a federal military jet and retaken the town of Axum.
Nov. 24, 2019*** Debris and life jackets from capsized boat float by the rocky shore of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Italian news reports say the Italian coast guard has recovered seven bodies of migrants near Lampedusa and kept up its search Sunday of rough seas for as many as 13 other migrants feared missing after their boat capsized on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mauro Seminara)

Migrant boat carrying dozens capsizes off Mauritania coast, leaving one survivor 06.08.2020

A boat carrying around 40 migrants and refugees sunk off the coast, killing almost everyone on board. A UNHCR spokesman said the shipwreck was the fault of 'immoral and unscrupulous smugglers' arranging such journeys.

FILE PHOTO: A UN worker monitors Congolese refugees who fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo by boat across Lake Albert, upon arrival at United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda March 19, 2018. Picture taken March 19, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo

1 million people displaced in DR Congo in 6 months 03.07.2020

The UNHCR recorded events of killing, mutilation, sexual violence and looting in DR Congo in the last eight weeks. The African nation has one of the highest rates of internal displacement in the world.
