Italy: Matteo Salvini to sue anti-mafia writer critic of migrant policy

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that he had filed a defamation suit against anti-mafia Italian writer Roberto Saviano, who has been a staunch critic of his policies.

His work exposed Camorra's ties to construction, high fashion, illicit drugs and toxic-waste disposal and held it responsible for why Campania has the highest murder rate in all of Europe. Due to the numerous death threats he received for his work, Saviano is under regular police protection.

Read more: 'Gomorrah' author Roberto Saviano: How Mafia children become stone-cold killers

Salvini accuses Saviano of accusing him of an alleged support for the mafia. It began when the interior minister said that not everyone who was under police protection deserved it. The minister proposed that all police escorts should be reviewed. This prompted Saviano to call the Salvini "a buffoon" and "minister of the underworld."

A fierce critic of Salvini for his anti-immigration policies, Saviano posted a picture on Twitter this week of a dead woman and child floating in the Mediterranean, questioning "how much pleasure" the interior minister took from the image.

"The hatred you have sown will overthrow you," Saviano wrote.

The tweet drew the ire of Salvini, who then announced on Twitter that he was taking legal action against the author.

"I filed a lawsuit against Saviano, as promised. I accept any criticisms, but I do not allow anyone to say that I help the mafia," Salvini wrote.

Saviano denounced Salvini's lawsuit announcement and accused accusing the far-right minister of being "afraid of critical voices".

"Salvini in court will be called to tell the truth," the writer added.

Read more: Will Italy's refugee stance bring down the EU?

Italy's populist government: Key players Conte: Novice at the helm Giuseppe Conte, a little-known law professor with no political experience, was picked by the League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) as their candidate for prime minister. He was forced to temporarily give up his leadership bid after the parties' cabinet selection was initially blocked. However, after the two parties struck a deal with President Sergio Mattarella, Conte was eventually sworn in on June 1.

Italy's populist government: Key players Mattarella: President with the final say President Sergio Mattarella faced calls for his impeachment after he prevented the populist alliance from taking office. He singled out its choice for finance minister, Paolo Savona, warning that an openly euroskeptic minister in that position went against the parties' joint promise to simply "change Europe for the better." After the parties agreed to replace Savona, Mattarella gave the go-ahead.

Italy's populist government: Key players Di Maio: Anti-austerity advocate M5S chief Luigi Di Maio secured his party 32 percent of the vote in the March election. With the populist M5S-League coalition in power, Di Maio assumed the role of joint deputy prime minister and took over the economic development portfolio. The M5S leader has come under fire for his anti-immigration rhetoric, including calling rescue missions to save migrants from drowning a "sea-taxi service."

Italy's populist government: Key players Salvini: 'The Captain' Matteo Salvini is the leader of the anti-immigrant, euroskeptic League, which won 17 percent of the vote in the March election. A former MEP, he and his party have no experience in governing. Salvini has taken on the position of interior minister within Conte's Cabinet. Known for his hostile rhetoric toward immigrants and the EU, Salvini once described the euro a "crime against humanity."

Italy's populist government: Key players Savona: Anti-euro radical Paola Savona, initially tipped to lead the Finance Ministry, has called the euro a "German cage" and said that Italy needs a plan to leave the single currency. The 81-year-old's stance won him the backing of most Italian lawmakers but that wasn't enough to stop his appointment being vetoed. In his place steps Giovanni Tria, an economics professor without any previous government experience.

Italy's populist government: Key players Cottarelli: Temporary caretaker Carlo Cottarelli was set to become Italy's caretaker prime minster after the M5S-League alliance failed to have its controversial cabinet picks approved. The former IMF economist's time in the spotlight was short-lived, however. Political uncertainty in Italy rocked Europe's financial markets and prompted Mattarella to swiftly renegotiate and approve Salvini and Di Maio's governing coalition.

Italy's populist government: Key players Berlusconi: Vanquished enabler Silvio Berlusconi (right) and his Forza Italia entered a four-party electoral alliance including League in the March election that secured the bloc 37 percent. Berlusconi is now upset at his right-wing ally Salvini after the League leader moved to work with M5S. Berlusconi has said he would act as a "reasonable and scrutinizing opposition." Author: Chase Winter



Saviano is best known for his 2006 mafia best-seller "Gomorrah." The book is a non-fiction account of the Camorra mafia, a crime organization that operates in the Italian region of Campania, with surrounds the city of Naples.

Read more: Migrants put mafia mobsters behind bars in Palermo

Salvini had denied that his policy to the review police escorts was aimed at removing Saviano's protection, but simply that Italy had currently a record number of people under police protection.

The author saw his own protection threatened by this and reminded Salvini that for the last 11 years, he had been living "under tremendous pressure, the pressure of the clan of the Casalesi, the pressure of the Mexican narcos," Saviano said.

jcg/rc (AFP, AP)

Watch video 02:35 Now live 02:35 mins. Share Roberto Saviano: words and weapons Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2umya Roberto Saviano: taking on Italy’s criminal world

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.