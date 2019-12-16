 Mesut Özil, Arsenal, China and the price of politics in football | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.12.2019

Sports

Mesut Özil, Arsenal, China and the price of politics in football

Mesut Özil’s comments on the plight of the Uighur people caused a stir in China and beyond. His club, Arsenal, refused to back their player, insisting they remain apolitical. But can that truly be the case?

Türkei Istanbul Demonstration für Özil Äußerung zu Uiguren (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

Mesut Özil has been making headlines off the pitch yet again. Less than two years after his photo op with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sparked a discussion that soon turned sour and eventually led to Özil quitting the German national team, the 31-year-old has found himself in eye of another political storm.

On Friday, the Arsenal midfielder took to social media to offer his support for the Uighur people, while also criticizing Muslim countries for not speaking out against China's treatment of the Muslim minority group in the west of the country. China has been widely condemned after detaining up to a million people, according to human rights groups, in high-security camps in Xinjiang, northern China, a policy aimed at homogenizing the group to reflect the country's Han culture.

"Qurans are being burnt. Mosques are being shut down. Muslim schools are being banned. Religious scholars are being killed. Brothers are forcibly being sent to camps," the Arsenal player posted in Turkish on Twitter and Instagram. "The Muslims are silent. Their voice is not heard,"

By Monday, the former German international had been accused of being "deceived by fake news” by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson and seen his shirt burnt in public by angry Chinese fans.

Özil's account on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) is followed by some four million people and reportedly features plenty of them calling him derogatory names. The country's most famous sports news website, Hupu, has suspended all coverage related to Özil while influential Chinese communication platform Baidu Tieba has shut down a forum dedicated to Özil. On Sunday, a scheduled live broadcast of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Manchester City was shelved.

"Following social media messages from Mesut Özil, Arsenal Football Club must make it clear that these are Mesut’s personal views," the London club told DW. "Arsenal is always apolitical as an organisation."

But that hasn't always been the case. The club chose not to react when, the day before Özil's post, Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin tweeted urging people to vote in the UK elections, adding a derogatory hashtag aimed at prime minister Boris Johnson. 

Back in 2018, the club's official website ran an interview with Bellerin in which the right-back outlined his reasoning for being socially and politically engaged. Previously, legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also spoke publicly about his support for Emmanuel Macron's campaign to become President in France while managing the club, comments that Arsenal made no obvious attempts to distance themselves from.

'China sets the rules'

Some of the club's fans have criticized Arsenal for their reaction. "It's a sad day when business interests are seen as overriding freedom of speech and important human rights issues," a member of the Arsenal Supporters Trust told The Athletic.

The club is also sponsored by Fly Emirates, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state airline. According to Amnesty International, the UAE discriminates against women "in law and in practice," while human rights activists have been jailed for speaking out against the regime. While some Arsenal fans and commentators have criticized such arrangements, the players have largely steered clear.

For European football clubs, the commercial attraction of China - a country of 1.6 billion people with an economy growing at between 6-7 per cent per year and a growing middle class with disposable income to spend on sports - is obvious. But Simon Chadwick, a professor of Sports Enterprise at the University of Salford, England, and an expert in Chinese football and business, says the commercial benefits clubs are keen to exploit in China come with caveats.

"If you choose to do business in China, China lays down the rules, not you," Chadwick told DW, adding that foreign partners are expected to comply not only with the country's laws but also its social norms and conventions, and shouldn't question its politics.

In the current situation, Chadwick believes Arsenal are in an "invidious" position. 

"They either side with China and incur the wrath of fans all over the world, or they side with Özil, in which case that’s the end of their business in China," he says. "Or they put out a statement in the middle and nobody’s happy. But unless they say they fully endorse the Chinese position, they will inevitably find themselves in damage-limitation mode."

Mesut Özil (Getty Images/AFP/B. Stansall)

Mesut Özil reacts with frustration after being sustituted on Sunday

German clubs and politics

While Arsenal's aversion to mixing politics with sport is far from unusual, it is not the only way. In Germany, clubs often go as far as calling on their fans to attend political protests. Indeed, UEFA recently acknowledged Borussia Dortmund's work in countering the far right in their local community,  with the club's social media accounts telling people to join relevant events in the city.

Furthermore, 2. Bundesliga sides Arminia Bielefeld and Hannover 96 have called for their fans to join counter protests against far-right marches that took place in their respective cities, while Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt took an active stance against the far-right, populist AfD party, with the club's president saying party members will not be able to join the club as members.

Another second division side, FC St. Pauli, recently sacked Turkish striker Cenk Sahin, their most expensive signing ever, after he supported Turkey's attack on the Kurdish territories in Northern Syria.

German football clubs are more willing to engage in politics because they remain rooted in their local communities, with most clubs in the country still controlled by their members, a situation protected by the 50+1 ownership rule.

RasenBallsport Leipzig are one of the only exceptions, with the Red Bull-owned club taking a hardline stance against political messages of any sort, including cracking down on their own fans for wanting to fly a banner against a far-right protest. 

Inroads in China

Despite their tendency for more political involvement, it remains to be seen whether German clubs would stand up to an economic and geopolitical behemoth like China if it meant running the risk of losing potential fans and income.

Six Bundesliga clubs currently have offices in the country, with a view to benefitting from China's rising financial power, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt among them. Borussia Mönchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Cologne have also made the long-haul flight to Beijing for commercial purposes in recent summers.

In addition to the clubs, the German Football League (DFL) also maintains a presence in China in the form of a Beijing office. Jürgen Klinsmann and Oliver Kahn are among the big names who have been dispatched to the Far East to promote the Bundesliga's interests in the region.

Deutschland Berlin Reinhard Grindel und Xi Jinping (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Kern)

Former DFB president Reinhard Grindel with President Xi Jinping of China

In summer 2017, the Germany Football Association (DFB) was heavily criticized after agreeing to include China's U20 team in one of Germany's fourth divisions, the Regionalliga Südwest. The DFB ended up axing the plan after protesters flew the Tibetan flag during a pre-season friendly against local club TSV Schott Mainz, causing the Chinese team to leave the pitch until the flags were removed. Fan groups, including at FC Cologne, have also criticized their clubs' involvement with China.

"The Chinese government sees football as a policy instrument," explains Professor Chadwick. "It's a way of achieving a whole range of different goals across economy, society, culture, health, lifestyle - and also international relations and diplomacy."

Özil's success

As for Mesut Özil, it's unlikely that he'll retract his statements, and the media attention surrounding the matter only shows how easily a high profile sportsperson can bring attention to an issue that might otherwise remain hidden.

As Arsene Wenger, former Arsenal manager and the man who brought Özil to the club, told the club's official website back in 2014: "It's more and more difficult [to keep politics out of football] because there is a huge interest in football around the world."

 

  • Mesut Özil (Getty Images/AFP/B. Stansall)

    When sport and politics meet

    Mesut Özil offers support for Uighurs in China

    Arsenal's German World Cup winner Mesut Özil has become an increasingly political figure in recent years. After a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eventually led to the end of his national team career, the midfielder has now drawn criticism in China for a social media post speaking out against what he sees as the persecution of the Uighur population in China.

  • UK suffragette Emily Davison lying on the ground on the racetrack (dpa / empics)

    When sport and politics meet

    Suffragette Emily Davison

    One of the earliest examples of a sporting protest was in 1913, when the suffragette movement went mainstream thanks to the fatal protest of Emily Davison. On the day of the Derby horse race at Epsom, Davison entered the track and allowed herself to be hit by the king’s horse, Anmer. Her cause was to fight for the right of women to get the vote in Britain, which happened five years later.

  • Muhammad Ali 1967 (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press)

    When sport and politics meet

    Muhammad Ali refuses army enlistment

    Muhammad Ali refused to enlist to fight for the US in the Vietnam War in 1967. Already a boxing superstar, Ali based his decision on his beliefs as a Muslim and his opposition to the war. Ali was arrested, later found guilty of draft evasion, stripped of his titles, and had his fighting license suspended. Ali was out of the ring for three years until his conviction was overturned in 1971.

  • AP Iconic Images Olympische Spiele 1968 Black Power Geste (AP)

    When sport and politics meet

    Black Power salute

    One of the most famous sporting protests was in 1968, when the Olympics in Mexico were rocked by Tommie Smith and John Carlos with their Black Power salutes following the final of the men's 200-meter sprint. Both athletes bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists on the podium while the US national anthem played, a move that outraged millions of Americans.

  • USA protest by Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

    When sport and politics meet

    Abdul-Rauf protests the national anthem

    US basketballer Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf rocked newspaper headlines in 1996 when he refused to stand for the national anthem before games, stating that the US flag was a symbol of oppression. He also said that standing would contradict his Islamic beliefs. The NBA suspended him and fined him more than $31,000 per missed game. He returned just days later after a compromise was reached with the league.

  • Cathy Freeman sitting on ground after winning gold medal (picture-alliance/EMPICS)

    When sport and politics meet

    Cathy Freeman carries both flags

    At the 1994 Commonwealth Games, Cathy Freeman celebrated her victories in the 200-meter and 400-meter sprints by carrying both Australian and Aboriginal flags during her victory laps to celebrate her indigenous heritage. She was rebuked by the organizers of the Games, but Freeman celebrated a gold medal at her home Olympics in Sydney in 2000 by carrying both flags again.

  • Prince Kevin-Prince Boateng with shirt reading AC Milan against racismGetty Images/AFP/A. Pizzoli)

    When sport and politics meet

    Boateng stands up to racist chanting

    German-born Ghanian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng took a stand against racist chanting in 2013 by walking off the field in a match against Italian fourth-tier team Pro Patria. The game was called off after 26 minutes when a section of Pro Patria supporters targeted the then-AC Milan midfielder, who reacted to the abuse by picking up the ball and kicking it at the crowd in the stand behind him.

  • USA LeBron James wearing an I can t Breathe shirt (imago/UPI Photo)

    When sport and politics meet

    ‘I can’t breathe’

    The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the forefront of various protests and campaigns in the US recent years. One of the most prominent was in 2014 when LeBron James and fellow NBA players Kyrie Irving, Jarret Jack and Kevin Garnett wore “I can't breathe" shirts in reference to the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer had placed him in a chokehold.

  • Feyisa Lilesa with arms crossed above his head.(Getty Images/AFP/O. Morin)

    When sport and politics meet

    Ethiopian asylum protest

    Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa made a name for himself at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro – but it wasn’t necessarily for his performance in the marathon. The runner crossed the line in second place with his arms above his head in solidarity with Oromo activists who were staging asylum protests in Ethiopia.

  • Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick kneeling (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. J. Sanchez)

    When sport and politics meet

    Kaepernick takes a knee

    American footballer Colin Kaepernick knelt during the US anthem in 2016, sparking the now famous #TakeAKnee campaign in a protest against racial inequality and gun violence. President Donald Trump heavily criticized Kaepernick and the growing movement, which led to increasing anger from the players and many US citizens alike.

  • Race Imboden kneels during medal presentation

    When sport and politics meet

    “We must call for change”

    Gwen Berry and Race Imboden are the latest to show their anger over US social issues. A year before they compete in front of huge audiences at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the two protested against Donald Trump's policies — using stances made famous by Colin Kaepernick, and Tommie Smith and John Carlos decades before.

    Author: Michael Da Silva, Joshua Stein


