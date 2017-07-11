 Merkel′s boardroom gender quota plan doesn′t go far enough, say Germany′s Greens | News | DW | 21.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Merkel's boardroom gender quota plan doesn't go far enough, say Germany's Greens

The measure, which was approved by the German cabinet on Friday, has long been a demand of junior coalition partner, the center-left SPD. But some critics say it does not go far enough.

Deutschland Berlin | Angela Merkel Pressekonferenz nach EU-Videogipfel

Germany's Green Party on Saturday criticized a government proposal to force major companies to have at least one woman sit on their executive boards, saying it does not go far enough.

Ministers in the country's ruling conservative and Social Democrat coalition agreed the measure on Friday, which will apply to every firm that has more than three board members.

But the Greens women's spokesperson and MP, Ulle Schauws, said the plan could have been more ambitious.

"It is high time that a binding quota for women was introduced in executive boards," she said, branding the government's idea as the "minimum."

Gender balance in Germany's corporate boardrooms has been a subject of huge debate for years.

Read more: German minister calls for female quota in boardrooms, end to 'boys' club'

Watch video 01:30

Study suggests women in German top jobs declining

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) have long called for the government to step in and legislate, while Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats have traditionally been more skeptical.

"Some things last far too long, but finally we have got somewhere in the quota dispute with the Christian Democrats," said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who also hailed the agreement. Scholz is also the SPD candidate hoping to succeed Merkel as chancellor in the 2021 election.

'Important step on the way to equality'

Marcel Fratzscher, the president of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) think-tank, told the Handelsblatt business newspaper on Saturday that such quotas are "an important step on the way to equality and equal opportunities in Germany."

He said it would "send out a strong signal by forcing large companies to do significantly more than before to promote equality and equal opportunities."

Friday's agreement will build upon a 2015 law that ensures a 30% quota for women on German supervisory boards.

Sitting on a supervisory board is a non-executive role. Its members are usually chosen by company shareholders to promote good governance, hire and fire senior management and review major business decisions taken by the chief executive.

Read more: Women in football's boardrooms: Alone among men

Watch video 02:16

Chipping away at Germany's glass ceiling

While women made up 28% of the supervisory boards of Germany’s top companies in 2018, they only accounted for 10% of executive positions.

Jennifer Morgan became the first woman CEO of a German blue-chip company last year, as co-leader of business software group SAP.

But she stepped down in April, leaving Christian Klein as the company’s sole CEO.

Daimler, the Stuttgart-based auto giant, has two female executives currently serving on its management board.

jf/mm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Merkel's CDU aim to fill half of party posts with women by 2025

Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has said it plans to introduce quotas to increase female representation in the party. An initial quota will go into effect next year, with gradual increases to follow.  

Germany: Brandenburg court overturns gender quota for party candidate lists

The regional constitutional court in Brandenburg has rejected a law enshrining gender equality among political parties. A far-right party had complained about having too few women to meet the state's requirements.  

Audios and videos on the topic

German boardroom quota yields mixed results  

Advertisement