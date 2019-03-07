 Memes Could Be Filtered Out by EU Copyright Law | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 12.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Artificial Intelligence

Memes Could Be Filtered Out by EU Copyright Law

Experts warn about EU law which could change the architecture of the internet, forcing websites to install flawed and expensive filters that would block satirical content like memes and lead to digital monopolisation.

China Internet Meme Tank Man (Sina Weibo)

Memes like this could be unintentionally "filtered out." This could threaten freedom of speech.

"User-generated platforms would look completely different from what we know today” warned Dr. Stephan Dreyer, at the Leibniz Institute for Media Research. Article 13 of the EU's new directive on Copyright is under sustained criticism from media experts and campaigners, warning of a risk of unintended censorship with no working exceptions for satire or small businesses, which could lead to a filtering of legal content and a further monopolization of the internet.

Although the initiative has strong support from publishers like the Axel Springer Group, and copyright agencies like the German GEMA service,  Media Rights experts from the Science Media Center Germany have issued a warning about the consequences of the legislation on freedom of speech and in particular satire.

Big Internet

Julia Reda, the German Pirate Party MEP who has dedicated her entire legislative period to reforming this legislation, told DW that “The overall effect of the proposal is that the internet would become more like television, as a smaller number of people and platforms would be able to create and share.” 

Read more: EU targets tech giants with new copyright deal for digital age

Julia Reda Piratenpartei Europaabgeordnete (picture alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

German Pirate MP Julia Reda, has dedicated the last 4 years to reforming this law

Article 13 is aimed to update the EU’s outdated copyright legislation. Under the proposed legislation, almost all companies which host user-generated content, which includes most platforms that host pictures, could be liable to prevent copyrighted content being uploaded to their websites.

Although installing filters is not mandated by the new law, according to Dr Thomas Matzner, Media Professor at the University of Paderborn, the only feasible way for companies to enforce this would be to install expensive filters which recognize and block copyrighted content. Dr Matzner also warns that “This will encourage further concentration on the Internet. Many small initiatives and start-ups will suffer because they will not be able to cope with the effort they have to make under Article 13. The supposed exception for small firms only applies for the first three years.”

It’s the algorithms, stupid

Professor Tobias Keber for Media Rights at Stuttgart's Media University HDM compared it to “Facebook's 'nudity detection algorithm', which has been continually improved, but still has difficulty addressing nudity properly in an artistic context. And this is only about photos or illustrations. Copyright law deals with a large number of very different works, i.e. text, images, audiovisual content, computer programs or works of dance art. That an algorithm in this respect can recognize all conceivable forms and contexts in criticism, satire or quotation is absolutely out of the question. This requires the assessment of people, and that is a good thing."

Julia Reda pointed to a ironic example of how copyright filters are already overzealous: “we livestreamed a protest [against this proposed law] in Berlin last weekend and YouTube recognized it as copyright infringement because of techno music in the background, which YouTube’s filter recognized as belonging to the techno artist. The video was an original piece of video journalism, so these filters are a threat to freedom of expression.”

Read More:Thousands in Berlin protest EU's online copyright plans

A protest sign in Berlin reading: This protest can not be displayed due to Copyright reasons (picture alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

"This protest can not be displayed due to Copyright reasons"- Berlin Protests against upload filters

What about the memes? 

Axel Voss, MEP and the bill’s proponent, points out that memes are specifically protected under the InfoSoc directive. Researchers from the Science Media Center Germany argue, however, that the law would have the unintended effect of blocking satirical content including memes, because there is no foreseeable way that digital filters could recognize the difference between copyright material and satire, and would therefore block them as forbidden material.

Dr. Dreyer warns that "current methods of machine learning can only take such factors into account to a very limited extent.” Whereas Prof. Dr. Florian Gallwitz, Professor of Media Informatics at Nuremberg Tec  says "the reliable automatic recognition of parodies or quotations, is completely out of the question. When automatic upload filters are used, quotes and parodies are inevitably blocked."

Legislators claim that only for-profit companies will be affected, but Reda pointed out that in cases of a copyright infringement both the company and the user would be liable to pay damages. What does this mean? If a fan posted an unlicensed song or remix to a public Facebook group, this could be a copyright infringement.

Watch video 02:19

Artificial Intelligence and Art

Unintended Consequences

Pirate MEP Reda also said that any private company which hosts content uploaded by users such as pictures or audio files would be liable for copyright breaches. Tinder or Trip Advisor, for example, could effectively be forced to buy licences for all the content that exists in the world, massively increasing their costs.

The stated aim is to prevent unlawful breach of copyright so that creators such as publishers and musicians earn more. But Ms Reda warns this could backfire for sites like Patreon, which gives paying users exclusive access to creator’s works, but would have added expenses as a result of the legislation and would then actually pay creators less.

Professor Marcus Liwicki, Chair of Machine Learning at Lulea University, Sweden warned "The new law is generally difficult to implement and it is unfair to shift the burden of review to the platforms. Flea markets would have to check all pictures, films and records they sell in the future to see whether they really are originals and not illegal copies. Or telephone providers may have to check all telephone calls to see if they are not transmitting copyrighted content during conference calls with more than X participants."

Axel Voss CDU Europäisches Parlament (picture-alliance/dpa)

Axel Voss, CDU Member of the European Parliament thinks the critics are exaggerating

Axel Voss MEP, the bill’s rapporteur, disagrees with Ms Reda and others on the scope of the law, telling DW: “We are just concentrating on platforms that are infringing on copyrighted works like YouTube. Not for dating platforms or merchandising or local social platforms. Only 1.5% of internet platforms will be affected.”

And what if it affects sites that host user-generated content negatively? “We all have legal obligations to fulfill. If you have a massive platform like YouTube you will have to use a technological solution. Everyone has these obligations. They have created a business model with the property of other people – on copyright protected works. If the intention of the platform is to give people access to copyright protected works then we have to think about whether this kind of business should exist. The new legislation is improving the situation for the European creators industry.”

But he admitted that the current version of the law had few explicit exceptions, only small sites younger than 3 years old, due to a compromise with France in the European Parliament. 

Read More: EU states agree on copyright reform compromise

Damage to news sites and blogs?

Another controversial part of the legislation is Article 11, which relates to news aggregation sites such as Google News, but which could have more serious unintended effects. Article 11 enforces copyright on text content such as headlines and teasers, and is based on a German law that even Mr Voss describes as “not the best idea”.

This law is aimed at protecting the rights of journalists and news sites, but when Spain implemented a similar law, Google News simply shut down in the country, and news sites suffered a noticeable drop in clicks (and therefore revenue).

Dr Keber asked “one has to ask oneself whether a concept that has demonstrably not worked in Spain (Google News was discontinued there) and Germany (where people are afraid that Google will unlist them, and grant free licenses) should now work at the level of EU law".

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


DW recommends

EU targets tech giants with new copyright deal for digital age

The European Union claims a new draft deal to force internet platforms to share revenues will empower authors and artists. But critics say the freedom of the internet is at risk. (14.02.2019)  

EU states agree on copyright reform compromise

The copyright law reform requires companies to filter content to prevent unauthorized work appearing on their platform. Smaller firms would exempt, but critics worry it will hurt the free exchange of information. (09.02.2019)  

Thousands in Berlin protest EU's online copyright plans

Some 3,500 people rallied in the German capital over plans that could see social media firms block user-generated content. The EU's Article 13 will put the onus on Facebook and YouTube to remove copyright material. (02.03.2019)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

WWW links

Dr. Stephan Dreyer at the Leibniz Institute for Media Research / Hans Bredow Institute of the University Hamburg

Proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on copyright in the Digital Single Market

GEMA Homepage

Axel Springer publishing house

Science Media Center Germany

Science Media Center statement on upload filters (in German)

MEP Julia Reda (Pirate Party)

Prof. Dr. Thomas Matzner at the University of Paderborn

Prof. Tobias Keber - Media University HDM Stuttgart

Axel Voss, MEP, European Peoples' Party

Prof. Florian Gallwitz, Nuremberg Tec

Marcus Liwicki, professor i maskininlärning (Swedish)

Audios and videos on the topic

Artificial Intelligence and Art  

Related content

David Ryan Polgar

'Thoughtful tech' leader on how to re-align technology with human interests 07.03.2019

Can the likes of Facebook go from 'move fast and break things' to 'move thoughtfully and fix things?' A conversation with David Ryan Polgar about social media consumption, regulation and perverse financial incentives.

EU Netzwerkkabel Stecker gezogen

Opinion: EU online copyright reform won't break the internet 14.02.2019

The EU's plan to overhaul its online copyright law aims to further restrict internet content. But claims of fraud and censorship are overblown, says Bernd Riegert. And we'll still be able to enjoy cat memes.

China Berg Changbai Shan

How to do scientific research in — and with — North Korea 25.02.2019

Politically, North Korea is isolated. Scientifically, less so. An active volcano and plans for a new observatory are showing how cooperative research works there (and where it doesn't).

Advertisement