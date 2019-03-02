Thousands in Berlin protest EU's online copyright plans

Some 3,500 people rallied in the German capital over plans that could see social media firms block user-generated content. The EU's Article 13 will put the onus on Facebook and YouTube to remove copyright material.
Thousands of protesters marched through Berlin on Saturday against the EU's planned copyright reforms that will likely see the introduction of automatic upload filters by the likes of Facebook and YouTube.
Organizers said around 3,500 people took part in the demonstration from the trendy Kreuzberg district to the European Commission representative's office at the Brandenburg Gate.
Article 13 will "have massive ramifications for freedom of expression and the diversity of the internet," the protest alliance "Berlin gegen 13" (Berlin against 13) wrote on its website.
Read more: EU court must rule on YouTube piracy disclosure
The proposals will see social media platforms become liable if they publish content that infringes copyright, including images, video or music.
Bots can't decide
User-generated material will need to be checked before it is published, and the only economic way of doing this is through the introduction of automatic filters, activists have warned.
The filters, which would sift out content that breaches copyright laws, would be too restrictive, they say.
Read more: Opinion: EU online copyright reform won't break the internet
Volker Grassmuck, a spokesman for the Digitale Gesellschaft (Digital Society) group, warned that news content could also be filtered if platforms fear legal action by those implicated in scandals.
He said whistleblowers, who upload private material to uncover serious cases of wrongdoing, would also be affected, leading to a decline in the diversity of opinion online.
The European Commission argues that existing laws need to be amended to bring them up to date for the digital era and allow creative artists protection online.
Concerns 'overstated'
Gerhard Pfennig, a spokesman for Germany's Initiative Urheberrecht (Copyright Initiative), said criticism of the filtering system had been exaggerated.
He told public broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) that filtering would only be necessary for content not already covered by copyright contracts with agencies that collect royalties on behalf of rights holders.
He hit out at the "myth of uncontrolled filters as if a fence were being erected online," when "the aim of this directive is exactly the opposite."
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The copyright law reform requires companies to filter content to prevent unauthorized work appearing on their platform. Smaller firms would exempt, but critics worry it will hurt the free exchange of information. (09.02.2019)
Wikipedia Italia has said that the bill puts "freedom of internet at risk." Newspaper publishers have argued that the law is necessary to protect the future of journalism. (03.07.2018)
With new copyright filters in the EU, platforms like YouTube will have to filter uploads for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. (25.06.2018)
Facebook faces restrictions in Germany on its collection of data from other sites that it owns like WhatsApp. The social media giant intends to appeal, claiming the watchdog underestimated the competition it faced. (07.02.2019)
The European Union claims a new draft deal to force internet platforms to share revenues will empower authors and artists. But critics say the freedom of the internet is at risk. (14.02.2019)
Tommy Robinson has been banned from the social media giant's platforms for violating "community standards" by promoting "organized hate." Robinson said removing his pages was tantamount to "removing the truth." (27.02.2019)
The EU's plan to overhaul its online copyright law aims to further restrict internet content. But claims of fraud and censorship are overblown, says Bernd Riegert. And we'll still be able to enjoy cat memes. (14.02.2019)