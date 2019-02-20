 EU court must rule on YouTube piracy disclosure | News | DW | 21.02.2019

News

EU court must rule on YouTube piracy disclosure

How far should video platforms go to root out film piracy? Germany's top court has sent a case balancing claims over copyright infringement and privacy protection to its European counterpart.

YouTube (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Skolimowska)

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) must decide which data video platforms must disclose if copyright protected material is uploaded illegally. The German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on Thursday referred the matter to its Luxembourg counterpart.

The case centered around a movie producer and distributor that demanded to know from YouTube who had illegally upload full-length films on the online video platform.

Munich-based Constantin Film had the distribution rights to among other films the horror comedy "Scary Movie 5" the action movie "Parker. Three YouTube users had downloaded the full-length movies of these films in 2013 and 2014 while they were still in theater.

Read more: EU hails social media crackdown on hate speech 

Constantin Film viewed this as a violation of its rights and wanted to legally pursue the three users who uploaded the films. YouTube claimed they did not have the name or address of the individuals in question.

However, the video sharing platform had the email address, telephone number and IP-address of the three individuals. This information is required to upload videos but YouTube decline to provide it.

The film company claimed it had a right to this information.

A Frankfurt lower court had previously ruled that YouTube must only provide the email addresses of the individuals.

cw/rt (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Opinion: EU online copyright reform won't break the internet

The EU's plan to overhaul its online copyright law aims to further restrict internet content. But claims of fraud and censorship are overblown, says Bernd Riegert. And we'll still be able to enjoy cat memes. (14.02.2019)  

YouTube bans dangerous 'challenge' videos

Videos depicting risky stunts like the "Bird Box challenge" will not be tolerated, the site has said. Multiple deaths tied to YouTube stunts have been reported in recent years. (16.01.2019)  

Top German criminal court to rule on YouTube copyright infringement

The Federal Court of Justice is to rule on whether or not Google video service YouTube is liable for copyright infringement and what damages if any are owed. The case stems from a Hamburg producer who sued YouTube. (09.05.2018)  

EU hails social media crackdown on hate speech

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have streamlined their ability to respond and remove hate speech content on their platforms, according to EU officials. But some see the crackdown as an attempt at online censorship. (04.02.2019)  

Related content

EU Netzwerkkabel Stecker gezogen

Opinion: EU online copyright reform won't break the internet 14.02.2019

The EU's plan to overhaul its online copyright law aims to further restrict internet content. But claims of fraud and censorship are overblown, says Bernd Riegert. And we'll still be able to enjoy cat memes.

Symbolbild Google & Urheberrecht

EU targets tech giants with new copyright deal for digital age 14.02.2019

The European Union claims a new draft deal to force internet platforms to share revenues will empower authors and artists. But critics say the freedom of the internet is at risk.

Urheberrechtsreform

EU states agree on copyright reform compromise 09.02.2019

The copyright law reform requires companies to filter content to prevent unauthorized work appearing on their platform. Smaller firms would exempt, but critics worry it will hurt the free exchange of information.

