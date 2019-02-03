 EU hails social media crackdown on hate speech | News | DW | 04.02.2019

News

EU hails social media crackdown on hate speech

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have streamlined their ability to respond and remove hate speech content on their platforms, according to EU officials. But some see the crackdown as an attempt at online censorship.

A man works at his desk on front of monitors during a demonstration in Facebook's war room

EU officials on Monday hailed progress in the fight against online hate speech, saying major technology companies have significantly increased their ability to combat the phenomenon.

"Companies are now assessing 89 percent of flagged content within 24 hours, and promptly act to remove it when necessary," said Andrus Ansip, European Commission vice president for the digital single market. "This is more than twice as much when compared to 2016."

Technology companies, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Microsoft, are removing 72 percent of flagged content within that period, up from 28 percent in 2016. EU officials said a Code of Conduct to tackle online speech established that year has proved successful, but noted more needed to be done.

"The fight against illegal online hate speech is far from over," said Vera Jourova, European Commission for justice. "We have no signs that such content has decreased on social media platforms. But we do have signs that the Code of Conduct is a tool which can contribute to robust response to the challenge."

Read more: Opinion: Fake news and alternative facts target EU's core

Hate speech crackdown

In 2016, the EU established the Code of Conduct as a way to pressure social media platforms to crack down on hate speech. That year, tackling online hate speech as well as disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing elections became pivotal policy objectives for European governments.

The Bundestag, Germany's parliament, passed a law in 2017 that allows authorities to fine social media companies who fail to remove hate speech posts that violate German law within 24 hours. Companies could be fined up to €50 million ($57 million) under the law.

However, some companies have pushed back. In 2018, Facebook refused to remove Holocaust denial content. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told tech news website Recode at the time: "I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don't think that they're intentionally getting it wrong."

Critics have described legislation forcing technology companies to delete content as attempts at censorship. But EU officials on Monday said that while the Code of Conduct was voluntary at the moment, Brussels reserved the right to enact regulation to combat hate speech.

Read more: Inciting hatred against Rohingya on social media

  Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


ls/ng (AFP, AP, dpa)

Facebook refuses to censor Holocaust denial as social media sites struggle with German laws

Social media sites have published the results of a new German law hoping to clamp down on hate speech. However, a UK media investigation found that that Facebook does not delete posts containing Holocaust denial content. (27.07.2018)  

Bundestag passes law to fine social media companies for not deleting hate speech

German lawmakers have approved a controversial law that would impose high fines on social media companies like Facebook, Twitter or YouTube for failing to swiftly delete posts deemed to exhibit hate speech. (30.06.2017)  

Facebook slams proposed German 'anti-hate speech' social media law

If German Justice Minister Heiko Maas has his way, platforms like Facebook will face fines for hosting illegal content. In a rare direct statement, Facebook says it should not be tasked with "state responsibilities." (29.05.2017)  

Opinion: Fake news and alternative facts target EU's core

The worldwide trend toward fake news has gained significant momentum. Now European Union leaders are pushing back, but journalist Thomas Brey fears the bloc itself could still be under threat. (29.12.2018)  

Fake news: Media's post-truth problem

From the pope endorsing Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton arming "Islamic State," fake news has become a powerful force to reckon with. But supporters have lashed out at measures aiming to cut off its circulation. (17.11.2016)  

Germany's Maas threatens social media firms with sanctions over hate speech

Social media firms who purvey hate speech will be targeted in the EU's revised audio-visual directive, Germany's justice minister has warned. Heiko Maas said Facebook and Twitter post deletions are still too slow. (26.10.2016)  

Germany implements new internet hate speech crackdown

A new German law named NetzDG that will force social media sites to delete offensive content has come into effect with the New Year. There are plenty of critics on both the far-right and among internet activists. (01.01.2018)  

Users #StandWithHateSpeech to debate EU agreement

After four media giants have agreed with the EU to identify and remove hateful and violent materials online, social media users discussed the rights of free speech using a hashtag that supposedly condones hate speech. (01.06.2016)  

Inciting hatred against Rohingya on social media

The violent escalation of the Rohingya conflict in Myanmar last year resulted in hundreds of thousands of refugees. An inflammatory discourse, mainly on social media, was partly to blame for the crisis. (25.08.2018)  

Resist hate with open debate, not censorship, urges rights advocate

In the wake of the Chemnitz demonstrations, Germany is facing tough questions. Civil rights lawyer Nadine Strossen tells DW why the best way to deal with hate is free speech, not censorship. (07.09.2018)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

Facebook - Dislike

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook? 04.02.2019

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.

Tonga Insel Tongapatu - Sonnenuntergang an der Küste

Tonga may cut off social media until internet is fixed 23.01.2019

The Pacific nation has plunged into internet darkness after an undersea cable broke, severing cellphone and internet services. Internet has been restricted to save bandwidth as Tonga relies on a makeshift solution.

Symbolbild: Facebook

Facebook unveils new tools to fight EU election interference 28.01.2019

With European Union elections months away, Facebook has announced new measures to stop election meddling across the bloc. The measures include bolstering ad transparency and establishing regional defense centers.

