 Man shot as protesters loot shops in Venezuela food crisis | News | DW | 24.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Man shot as protesters loot shops in Venezuela food crisis

A man was shot dead during protests over food shortages and rising food prices in Venezuela. Opposition and rights groups have demonstrated around the country.

Police near a woman in a mask in Caracas (Reuters/M. Quintero)

A 29-year old man was shot dead on Thursday during protests over food and gas shortages in Venezuela, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict.

The rights group, which did not name the suspected killer, said that the man was shot twice in the head. Two people were also injured by gunfire during the protests, according to a report by the AFP news agency.

General Adolfo Rodriguez, the military head of Bolivar state, told Reuters news agency that 10 people were arrested during what he called "riots." However, he did not provide any details on deaths at the protests.

Venezuela saw a spate of protests in several parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday. Protesters looted shops over food shortages and rising food prices, which have been exacerbated by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Hunger has taken hold of the people," Americo de Grazia, a member of parliament told El Universal, a Mexican newspaper.

Along with food, Venezuela is also facing a shortage of motor fuel, bogged down by a nearly redundant refining network and US sanctions. Venezuela currently has over 300 COVID-19 cases.

am/rsms (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

What is going on in Venezuela?

President Nicolas Maduro is locked in a power struggle with the opposition in Venezuela as the death toll mounts and the country's economy continues to deteriorate. DW gives an overview of the conflict. (12.08.2017)  

US offers Venezuela sanctions relief for power-sharing deal

The Trump administration has offered to begin lifting sanctions on Venezuela if the country's opposition and members of the ruling party form an interim government without President Nicolas Maduro at the helm. (31.03.2020)  

Related content

Ölförderung in Venezuela Maracaibo

Russian oil firm Rosneft ends Venezuela business as US ups pressure 29.03.2020

Vladimir Putin's government has taken control of Rosneft's Venezuelan assets to try and sidestep US sanctions. The move comes shortly after the US indicted Nicolas Maduro and other officials over narcotrafficking.

Venezuela Präsident Nicolas Maduro

US charges Venezuela's Maduro, issues bounty 26.03.2020

US charges of "narco-terrorism" have been issued against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and key aides. Washington has posted multimillion-dollar rewards for information leading to their arrests.

Venezuela Caracas Opposition Protest Polizei

Showdown between Venezuela's opposition and Maduro police rocks Caracas 10.03.2020

Security forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro have clashed with protesters led by opposition leader Juan Guaido in Caracas. Guaido is trying to ratchet up the fizzling broad public support for Maduro's ouster.

Advertisement