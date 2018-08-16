Man pepper sprays hairdresser after bad haircut

A 34-year-old man in Germany was so upset by the quality of his haircut that he attacked a hairdresser with pepper spray, police said on Thursday.

The unnamed man had his hair cut at a hairdressing salon in the north German city of Bremen on Wednesday. He was unhappy with the haircut but reluctantly settled the bill, police said.

He returned a short time later and attacked the 52-year-old hairdresser with pepper spray, according to the police report. He then pulled the middle finger and fled the scene.

A 23-year-old employee was also injured in the incident.

He was arrested shortly afterwards at Bremen station. The man is now under investigation for dangerous assault and violation of the Explosives Act, due to an unauthorized firecracker being discovered during an investigation on Wednesday.

The firecracker reportedly originated from Poland, where Germans sometimes shop for fireworks that are significantly more powerful than what is allowed in Germany.

aw/rc (AFP, dpa)