Bremen

The City Municipality of Bremen is a Hanseatic city in northwestern Germany. It is a major cultural and economic hub.

Bremen, some 60 km (37 miles) south from the Weser mouth on the North Sea, has a reputation as a working class city and is traditionally ruled by a left-wing government. Bremen has a population of around 550,000 of whom about one quarter os of non-German origin. Bremen is famous for a fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, the "Town Musicians of Bremen" (a donkey, a dog, a cat an a cockrel), although they never actually reach Bremen in the tale. DW coverage of the state of Bremen is collated below.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga 10. Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfL Wolfsburg am 30.10.2021 in der BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel / Jubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer / Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Football 1 Bundesliga 10 Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen VfL Wolfsburg on 30 10 2021 at BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xHDx

Why Florian Kohfeldt is an astute gamble for Wolfsburg 30.10.2021

Months after being sacked by Werder Bremen, Florian Kohfeldt celebrated a win on his coaching debut with Wolfsburg. While the move may be a risk for the Champions League club, it may be an astute gamble on a young coach.
Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 Eintracht Frauen jubeln ¸ber das 3:2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Eintracht women cheer 3 2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Gawlikx

Big upsets bring excitement to women's Bundesliga 18.10.2021

The women's Bundesliga provided quite the spectacle, with two shocking upsets involving Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen celebrated a passionate first victory, and Sassuolo are overachieving in Italy.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Bremen

Germany's 16 states: Bremen 13.10.2021

Take a tour of Bremen and you'll enjoy maritime flair on the North Sea and discover a historic Hanseatic city.

06.10.2021, Wuppertal - Polizeikräfte gehen in eine Wohnung. Bei einer Großrazzia gegen Geldwäsche und organisierte Kriminalität hat die Polizei am Mittwochmorgen in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Niedersachsen und Bremen Wohnungen und Büros durchsucht und zehn Haftbefehle vollstreckt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Police raids in 3 states target international money laundering network 06.10.2021

Police special forces units have carried out raids North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen. It's thought that some illegal profits may have been channeled to finance terror activities in Syria.

Bremer Rathaus mit dem Bremer Impfmobil. Copyright: Bremer Impfzentrum.

Germany's smallest state, Bremen, leads vaccination drive 26.09.2021

Much of Germany has seen vaccination rates slow. The state of Bremen, however, has seen an impressive vaccine uptake. A dispatch from the north of the country.

Robert Glatzel Hamburger SV, li., erzielt gegen Torwart Michael Zetterer Werder Bremen das tor zum 0:1 18.09.2021, Fussball GER, Saison 2021 2022, 2. Bundesliga, 7. Spieltag, SV Werder Bremen - Hamburger SV, Foto: Maik Hölter/TEAM2sportphoto ***DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** Bremen Bremen Deutschland *** Robert Glatzel Hamburger SV , left , scores against goalkeeper Michael Zetterer Werder Bremen the goal to 0 1 18 09 2021, Football GER, Saison 2021 2022, 2 Bundesliga, 7 Spieltag, SV Werder Bremen Hamburger SV, Foto Maik Hölter TEAM2sportphoto DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Bremen Bremen Germany Team2

Werder Bremen's big restart suffers derby blow against Hamburg 19.09.2021

Werder Bremen's first relegation since 1981 was the inevitable result of poor business management and coaching errors. On Saturday night, the club's grand plans for a brighter future suffered a derby day setback.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 26.07.2021

Flooding disaster destroys rails and train stations - City Labs try to revive Germany's city centers - German business sentiment down on supply fears

Bremen fights to revive city center with startups 23.07.2021

Bremen is looking for ways to attract more people to it's city center with pop-up stores. Young founders can use vacant stores for their ideas and products for a whole year — rent free.

Fußball: 2. Bundesliga, Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli, 23. Spieltag. Fans von St. Pauli haben ein Vereinsbanner auf der Tribüne entrollt. Davor ist eine HSV-Fahne zu sehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Bundesliga 2 is European football's real 'Super League' 22.07.2021

The 2021-22 season gets underway in Germany's second division on Friday as Schalke host Hamburg, just two huge names in a league full of fallen giants, cult clubs and fanatical support. Welcome to the "Super League."
Auswanderer-Figuren aus verschiedenen Jahrzehnten Copyright © Deutsches Auswandererhaus

German Emigration Center evokes search for new lives 07.07.2021

Johanna embarked for America in 1853, Ahmad fled Syria for Germany in 2015 — just two stories that the reopened emigration museum in Bremen brings to life.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/01.06.2021 *** Zahlreiche Plätze bleiben coronabedingt unbesetzt zur Wiedereröffnung der Elbphilharmonie mit dem Konzert «Song of America: A Celebration of Black Music» unbesetzt.

'A Celebration of Black Music': a concert with Thomas Hampson 03.06.2021

American baritone Thomas Hampson is committed to promoting American music by Black composers. In a new project, he presents composers from three eras, providing diverse facets of African-American creativity, along with the Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.
22.5.21*** Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln - FC Schalke 04, 34. Spieltag. Der Mannschaftsbus des 1. FC Köln wird von den Fans mit Pyrotechnik am Stadion begrüßt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Confusion, despair and ecstasy as Cologne live to fight another day 22.05.2021

The Bundesliga relegation battle went down to the final day, with Cologne, Bremen and Bielefeld all fighting for survival. DW's Matt Ford was in Cologne, where supporters went on an emotional rollercoaster.
LINKS Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - May 22, 2021 Arminia Bielefeld's Fabian Klos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. RECHTS Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - May 22, 2021 Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld survive, Bremen relegated, Cologne fight on 22.05.2021

Arminia Bielefeld will play another season in the Bundesliga, but Werder Bremen are relegated after a heavy home defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne's late winner sends them into the relegation playoff.
firo : 23.04.2021 Fu?ball: Fussball: 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020/21 FC Augsburg - 1.FC K?ln , Koeln Jubel nach Tor Torsch?tzen zum 3:0 Ondrej Duda Foto: Marcel Engelbrecht/ firo Sportphoto/pool Bremen's Leonardo Bittencourt celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German soccer cup semifinal soccer match between Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig at the Weserstadion stadium in Bremen, Germany, Friday, April 30, 2021. (Carmen Jaspersen/Pool Photo via AP) 19.09.2020, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, GER, 1.FBL, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld , DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. im Bild Fabian Klos (Bielefeld)

Bundesliga relegation battle: What Bielefeld, Bremen and Cologne must do to survive 20.05.2021

The title race and the top four have already been decided but there's still all to play for in the Bundesliga relegation battle on the final day. DW weighs up the chances for Arminia Bielefeld, Werder Bremen and Cologne.
Ein Beamter der Wachpolizei steht am Mittag vor der Synagoge im Frankfurter Westend. In der Nacht waren vor zwei Synagogen in Nordrhein-Westfalen israelische Flaggen angezündet worden. In Israel hatte sich der Konflikt zwischen Israelis und Palästinensern seit Beginn des muslimischen Fastenmonats Ramadan Mitte April zugespitzt.

Germany vows 'zero tolerance' for attacks on synagogues 13.05.2021

Authorities have warned of further antisemitic incidents after another day of demonstrations in major German cities. Synagogues have been attacked in reaction to escalating violence in Israel.

Greensill Bank bankruptcy hits municipalities hard 07.05.2021

The bankruptcy at Greensill Bank in Bremen has hit many German cities and municipalities hard. They had invested a lot in good faith.
