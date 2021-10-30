The City Municipality of Bremen is a Hanseatic city in northwestern Germany. It is a major cultural and economic hub.

Bremen, some 60 km (37 miles) south from the Weser mouth on the North Sea, has a reputation as a working class city and is traditionally ruled by a left-wing government. Bremen has a population of around 550,000 of whom about one quarter os of non-German origin. Bremen is famous for a fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, the "Town Musicians of Bremen" (a donkey, a dog, a cat an a cockrel), although they never actually reach Bremen in the tale. DW coverage of the state of Bremen is collated below.