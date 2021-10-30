Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The City Municipality of Bremen is a Hanseatic city in northwestern Germany. It is a major cultural and economic hub.
Bremen, some 60 km (37 miles) south from the Weser mouth on the North Sea, has a reputation as a working class city and is traditionally ruled by a left-wing government. Bremen has a population of around 550,000 of whom about one quarter os of non-German origin. Bremen is famous for a fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, the "Town Musicians of Bremen" (a donkey, a dog, a cat an a cockrel), although they never actually reach Bremen in the tale. DW coverage of the state of Bremen is collated below.
American baritone Thomas Hampson is committed to promoting American music by Black composers. In a new project, he presents composers from three eras, providing diverse facets of African-American creativity, along with the Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.
The title race and the top four have already been decided but there's still all to play for in the Bundesliga relegation battle on the final day. DW weighs up the chances for Arminia Bielefeld, Werder Bremen and Cologne.