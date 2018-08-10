Nazi website selling Zyklon B peanuts under investigation in Germany

German prosecutors are investigating a man for allegedly running a mail order website that sells a huge variety of Nazi-themed products, officials told German news outlets.

The offending site sells products such as peanuts packaged like a tin of Zyklon B, the poison gas most notably used in the gas chambers of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Other products include SS bed linen, busts of Hitler and his cronies, various Nazi-themed rip-offs of famous alcohol brands, such as "Reichs Jägermeister" (referring to an official title once held by Hermann Göring) or "Heil Hitler" (instead of Heineken), children's furniture adorned with Nazi symbols and general Nazi paraphernalia.

Incitement charges

The public prosecutor's office in Neuruppin told reporters it was investigating a man from Uckermar in northeastern Germany for incitement to hatred and other crimes. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors told public broadcaster RBB they tracked down the operator down through bank accounts in the Baltic states and through the postal service providers he used. He is allegedly based in Gibraltar.

RBB reported the man was already involved in a long-postponed trial for separate Nazi-related crimes.

The men who led Nazi Germany Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945) As Hitler's Propaganda Minister, the virulently anti-Semitic Goebbels was responsible for making sure a single, iron-clad Nazi message reached every citizen of the Third Reich. He strangled freedom of the press, controlled all media, arts, and information, and pushed Hitler to declare "Total War." He and his wife committed suicide in 1945, after poisoning their six children.

The men who led Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) The leader of the German National Socialist Workers' Party (Nazi) developed his anti-Semitic, anti-communist and racist ideology well before coming to power as Chancellor in 1933. He undermined political institutions to transform Germany into a totalitarian state. From 1939 to 1945, he led Germany in World War II while overseeing the Holocaust. He committed suicide in April 1945.

The men who led Nazi Germany Heinrich Himmler (1900-1945) As leader of the Nazi paramilitary SS ("Schutzstaffel"), Himmler was one of the Nazi party members most directly responsible for the Holocaust. He also served as Chief of Police and Minister of the Interior, thereby controlling all of the Third Reich's security forces. He oversaw the construction and operations of all extermination camps, in which more than 6 million Jews were murdered.

The men who led Nazi Germany Rudolf Hess (1894-1987) Hess joined the Nazi party in 1920 and took part in the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, a failed Nazi attempt to gain power. While in prison, he helped Hitler write "Mein Kampf." Hess flew to Scotland in 1941 to attempt a peace negotiation, where he was arrested and held until the war's end. In 1946, he stood trial in Nuremberg and was sentenced to life in prison, where he died.

The men who led Nazi Germany Adolf Eichmann (1906-1962) Alongside Himmler, Eichmann was one of the chief organizers of the Holocaust. As an SS Lieutenant colonel, he managed the mass deportations of Jews to Nazi extermination camps in Eastern Europe. After Germany's defeat, Eichmann fled to Austria and then to Argentina, where he was captured by the Israeli Mossad in 1960. Tried and found guilty of crimes against humanity, he was executed in 1962.

The men who led Nazi Germany Hermann Göring (1893-1946) A participant in the failed Beer Hall Putsch, Göring became the second-most powerful man in Germany once the Nazis took power. He founded the Gestapo, the Secret State Police, and served as Luftwaffe commander until just before the war's end, though he increasingly lost favor with Hitler. Göring was sentenced to death at Nuremberg but committed suicide the night before it was enacted. Author: Cristina Burack



Reported AfD link

Papers Bild and B.Z., both run by the same publisher, alleged the man was the brother of a relatively prominent AfD politician.

Spirit maker Jägermeister is now taking legal action against the alleged operator of the website for impinging on its copyright, according to the Berliner Morgenpost.

Section 130 of Germany's penal code defines incitement to hatred as a criminal offense. Several crimes fall under this category, including inciting hatred against a national, racial, religious group, and approving of, denying or downplaying an act committed under the rule of National Socialism. Doing so is not protected by Germany's constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech, as the country's top court asserted in 1994.