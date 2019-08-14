 Man City becomes soccer′s first ′billion-dollar′ team: study | News | DW | 10.09.2019

News

Man City becomes soccer's first 'billion-dollar' team: study

Manchester City has become the first billion-dollar football team, according to a new study. The Premier League champion has spent more than any other team assembling its squad.

Manchester City players

Premier League champions Manchester City has assembled football's first billion-dollar squad, according to figures released on Tuesday by the CIES Football Observatory.

The Swiss-based organization's study revealed Man City invested €1.01 billion ($1.12 billion) on its current players. 

French champions Paris St. Germain scored second place in the CIES study with a €913 million spend on its squad.

CIES reported that teams in the Premier League forked out an average of €345 million on their squads. Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus FC rounded out the top five. 

Germany's Paderborn had the cheapest squad in the survey with a total spend of just €4 million.

The report included figures from fixed indemnities for permanent transfers, eventual add-ons, and sums invested for paying loans.  

CIES concluded that an increasing number of teams operate at the limit of their financial capabilities, which may put clubs' stability, independence and competitiveness at risk.

  • Ralf Fährmann (Getty Images/S. Pond)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The loanee

    After losing his Schalke spot to emerging young talent Alexander Nübel, Ralf Fährmann has left his boyhood club to try and make his mark in England, for a season at least. His new coach calls him "still one of the best German keepers" but the former Schalke captain will have to displace Dutch international Tim Krul between the sticks for newly promoted Norwich City.

  • Daniel Farke (Reuters/A. Holt)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The newcomer

    That coach's name is Daniel Farke. The Norwich boss joined the Canaries from Borussia Dortmund's reserves two years ago and secured a surprise promotion, and league title, last season. The 42-year-old has installed a German spine to his team, and Fährmann is joined in the squad by seven playing compatriots.

  • Championship - Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers (Reuters/A. Holt)

    German exports to the Premier League

    So many Germans

    Onel Hernandez, Dennis Sbeny, Christoph Zimmermann, Tom Trybull, Marco Stiepermann, Philip Heise and Moritz Leitner may not be household names in Germany but at the club in the east of England they and their coach have their own song: "All the Germans, so many Germans, they all go hand in hand, hand in hand through their Farke-life." To Blur's 'Parklife' in case you didn't pick it.

  • UEFA Champions League Finale | Tottenham Hotspur v FC Liverpool (Reuters/C. Recine)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The title winner?

    Jürgen Klopp is another man who inspires song in his admirers, in his case there's plenty of both. After securing a Champions League winner's medal and breaking his long trophy drought last season, the Liverpool coach wants the same thing as the fans - to end the 30 year wait for the Premier League title.

  • Shkodran Mustafi (Getty Images/M. Regan)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The one with plenty to prove

    What is realistically expected of Shkordan Mustafi this season? Firstly, to make fewer mistakes. The center back, 27, has become a figure of fun at Arsenal and the signing of David Luiz from Chelsea is likely to send him further down the pecking order. Rumors of interest from Monaco have swirled in recent days.

  • BG Deutsche Fußballer in der Premier League | Bernd Leno (Getty Images/M. Regan)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The number one

    Bernd Leno stands in contrast to Mustafi as the established first choice for his position at Arsenal. The goalkeeper took a while to displace now-retired Petr Cech last term before making the spot his own. He's now taken the No. 1 jersey and will be hoping to improve a leaky defense.

  • Fußball FC Arsenal - FC Bayern München Mezut Özil (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Ruiz)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The opinion divider

    But the best know of Arsenal's German contingent remains Mesut Özil. The playmaker divides opinion like few others, some see a lethargic luxury and others a skilled footballer with vision beyond compare. The truth, as always, is somewhere in between. The 2014 World Cup winner is still yet to win a trophy with the Gunners and must also win the trust of coach Unai Emery.

  • Leroy Sane verletzt (picture alliance/dpa/A. Davy)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The talk of the transfer window

    Will he or won't he? Endless transfer talk was devoted to whether or not Leroy Sane, the Premier League's young player of the year in 2017-18, would move to Bayern Munich. The skillful winger seemed to have lost the trust of Pep Guardiola towards the end of last season, making a transfer possible. But a cruciate ligament injury seems to have put an end to any move, for now at least.

  • BG Deutsche Fußballer in der Premier League | Ilkay Gündogan (Imago Images/Action Plus/J. P. Fletcher )

    German exports to the Premier League

    The metronome

    Despite winning the domestic treble with Manchester City last season, Ilkay Gündogan's future looked uncertain, with contract talks stalling despite his increased importance to Pep Guardiola's side. The midfielder showed great adaptability to perform a deeper lying role last term without losing any of his influence and duly signed a new four-year deal just before the start of the season.

  • BG Deutsche Fußballer in der Premier League | Pascal Groß (Getty Images/M. Atkins)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The man under the radar

    Pascal Gross spent two years at Ingolstadt before joining Brighton and Hove Albion when the German outfit were relegated in 2017. The 28-year-old has become a regular in the Seagulls midfield, with his dead ball delivery proving a key weapon for a side who have battled against the drop. How Gross fits into new coach Graham Potter's system is, for now, an open question.

  • Antonio Rüdiger (picture-alliance)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The recuperated

    Though Chelsea's 2018-19 season ended in Europa League glory, Antonio Rüdiger was forced to watch it from the stands as a result of a knee injury which required surgery. The center back looks set to be a key man under new coach Frank Lampard, especially with the departure of David Luiz. He will also hope to nail down a place in the national team, which he hasn't quite achieved yet.

  • Max Meyer (Getty Images/M. Atkins)

    German exports to the Premier League

    The talent

    A strong dribbler who's confident on the ball in tight spaces, for a long time Max Meyer was one of German football's great hopes for the future. He made his Schalke debut at 17 and was in the national team a year later. Since then, things have stalled a little. His free transfer to Crystal Palace didn't quite work out last year and his last Germany cap was in November 2016.

    Author: Sarah Wiertz (MP)


kw/stb (Reuters, CIES)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here. 

