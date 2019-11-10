Macron tells world leaders nationalism is 'war' at Paris summit

The world needs "new ways of cooperation, new alliances," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday.

"We are experiencing an unprecedented crisis in our international system," Macron said.

The French leader lamented new inequalities between peoples and countries. These developments, according to Macron, prompted a rise of nationalism "even among those who are the last-resort guardians of this international system."

China present, US absent

Some 30 heads of state or government, senior officials from other countries and the leaders of 10 international organizations joined hundreds of activists, entrepreneurs and for the Paris summit, which seek ways to meet global challenges such as terrorism and climate change.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also attended the event, in addition to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the incoming president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and heads of several African nations. The US did not send a government official to the event.

Chad's president, Idriss Deby, Central African Republic's president, Faustin Archange Touadera, and Equatorial Guinea's president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, attend the Paris Peace Forum

UN 'blocked'

In his opening speech, French President Macron also advocated for multilateralism and a "balanced cooperation" between the nations.

In an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's policies, Macron said that the temptation of unilateralism is "very risky."

"We tried that option in the past: it leads to war," Macron said. "Nationalism is war."

His statements in Paris match the polemic tone of his recent interview to The Economist, when he lamented the "brain death" on NATO.

On Tuesday, Macron said there should be no "squeamishness or hypocrisy" when it comes to questioning the workings of international bodies such as the UN, which he said had become "blocked."

Among the participants was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Beijing wants rationality, and not 'oupouring of emotions'

The peace forum aims to be a catalyst for concrete action and "good practices" for tackling a range of challenges — from climate change and global inequality to cybercrime and misinformation.

China's Vice President Wang Qushan said that "tendency of replacing rational thinking and action with the oupouring of emotions" was not helpful.

"We are hopeful that countries can work together to... strengthen the bond of peace by encouraging dialogue among civilizations," the Chinese representative said.

"We're facing a challenge of global governance, particularly when it comes to the problems we're confronting and the capacity of the international system as it is structured today to deal with them properly," the forum chairman and former head of the World Trade Organization, Pascal Lamy, said on Sunday.

The forum is an opportunity to seek solutions to the pressing problems, he said.

dj,sri/rt (AP, AFP)

