 Luka Jovic: ″Marco Reus is the best player in the Bundesliga″ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Luka Jovic: "Marco Reus is the best player in the Bundesliga"

Luka Jovic is on a roll. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker scored against Germany in the 1-1 draw on Wednesday. DW spoke to the in-demand Serbian international just after the game.

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel Deutschland - Serbien (Reuters/F. Bimmer)

DW: Luka, you scored very early in the first half to give Serbia the lead. How did you feel on the pitch against all these Bundesliga players?

Luka Jovic: It was a difficult game for us. Germany have so many fantastic players. They’re at the highest level. Many of them can make the difference on the pitch. We are happy with the result. Now we can focus on the Portugal game in a few days. We have to give our best again to get the three points.

DW: In the first half, Serbia seemed to cause problems for German, but then it changed. What happened in the second half?

Jovic: Difficult question. Germany are a strong side. And when Marco Reus came on, we didn’t know what to do. For me he’s the best player in the Bundesliga at the moment, moving between the lines and creating so many opportunities. We couldn’t really cope with his pace when he ran towards goal.

DW: What was it like to play against this new German defense? Niklas Süle and Jonathan Tah are strong, tough defenders …

Jovic: Well, it was tough. I know both of them from the Bundesliga and they might be the best defenders in the league. Especially when it comes to headers, they are really strong in the air. It’s difficult to win any duels, especially for me since I’m not that tall. And later on we played too many long balls. The most important thing is that we didn't lose. A draw is a good result for us. 

DW: How do you see the development of the German national team after the departure of three World Cup winners in Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller?

Jovic: Germany have a young side - a bit like us. I think they did very well today. And in the future we will see what they’re really capable of. They are so many good players in the Germany squad.

DW: What does the future hold for Serbia? Now you face Portugal in the European qualifiers…

Jovic: We travel to Portugal with confidence. Of course, we want to win our first game in the qualifying campaign. It’s the first matchday, so everything is possible. But we definitely have to reach our full potential.

The interview was conducted by Nemanja Rujevic and Pascal Jochem.

Related content

Fußball: Europa League | Inter Mailand - Eintracht Frankfurt | 0:1

Decision time for Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic as Germany face Serbia 18.03.2019

From Belgrade to Benfica to the Bundesliga, Luka Jovic is making the most of his Frankfurt loan spell. But as the prolific Serbian striker prepares to face Germany in a friendly on Wednesday, he has decisions to make.

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel Deutschland - Serbien

Germany settle for a draw despite second half Leroy Sané show 20.03.2019

After falling behind to an early Luka Jovic goal, a new-look Germany finally moved through the gears to earn a draw with an impressive second-half performance. With Leroy Sané on top form, they deserved more.

Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC- Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Marco Reus leaves it late to send Borussia Dortmund top 16.03.2019

Even without Axel Witsel, Mario Götze and Paco Alcacer, Borussia Dortmund found something from somewhere to seal an epic comeback that sends them top in the tightest of title races. Marco Reus proved the hero again.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  