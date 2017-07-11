Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich star avoids jail in Spain

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez on Wednesday avoided going to jail for disobeying a restraining order imposed after a fight with his partner.

The Provincial Court of Madrid on Wednesday accepted an appeal by Bayern Munich player Lucas Hernandez.

"We consider that the appeal should be upheld and agree to the suspension of the execution of the custodial sentence imposed," the court said.

The suspension of the sentence is for a period of four years — conditional on Hernandez "not committing any new crime during that time" — as well as the payment of a fine of €96,000 euros (about $111,500), the court said.

The case involving the French international dates back to 2017 when, as an Atletico Madrid player, he was convicted in a case of mutual domestic violence. He and his partner Amelia Lorente were both sentenced to 31 days of community service.

Restraining orders were also imposed, preventing Hernandez and Lorente from being within 500 meters of one another.

The pair were later married and Hernandez was arrested for breaking their restraining order when they flew back to Europe from their honeymoon in the United States.

The pair were intercepted at Madrid airport and the footballer, a 2018 World Cup-winner with France, was detained for several hours before being released.

Lorente was not arrested because she had not been formally notified of her own restraining order.

The jail term for breaking the order was imposed in 2019, and Hernandez appealed at the time. It was the rejection of that appeal, on the grounds that he was a repeat offender, that led to the latest proceedings in Madrid.

rc/rt (dpa, AFP, EFE)