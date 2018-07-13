France's World Cup heroes arrive home to victory parade

The French players have been greeted with euphoria across the country as they arrived home from Russia. The group is also set to receive France's highest distinction, the Legion of Honor.
Hundreds of thousands of supporters came out to Paris' Champs Elysees on Monday to welcome home their victorious national football team one day after they won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The French team arrived to red carpet treatment earlier on Monday afternoon, with goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris holding the trophy aloft as the team descended to meet Sports Minister Laura Flessel.
In honor of the returning heroes, several of Paris' metro stops have been temporarily renamed. For example, the Victor Hugo station has become Victor Hugo Lloris and the Champs-Elysees Clemenceau stop has been dubbed he Deschamps-Elysees Clemenceau after coach Didier Deschamps.
President Emmanuel Macron, who was on hand in Moscow to celebrate with the team immediately after their victory on Sunday, has also announced that the team will be award the Legion of Honor, the country's highest official distinction.
After the parade, a lavish reception has been planned for the world champions at the presidential palace. Amongst the hundreds on the guest list are members of soccer clubs linked to the French players, like that from the poor Paris suburb of Bondy, the childhood home of 19-year-old star Kylian Mbappe.
es/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)
