 Social media reacts to France’s World Cup win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Social media reacts to France’s World Cup win

The internet was in a celebratory mood after France’s win over Croatia in Moscow. It involved dabs, politics and a certain Donald Trump. Here’s a review of the best tweets from the hours that followed the game.

Russland WM 2018 Frankreich gegen Kroatien | Macron flippt aus (picture alliance/dpa/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/A. Nikolsky)

It's official: Germany are no longer world champions. France are now officially World Cup holders after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow. As always, the game has triggered many reactions on social media. Here are a few of the best:

Germany defender Mats Hummels wished both teams best of luck ahead of the game.

2014 World Cup winning captain Philipp Lahm was in Moscow to hand over the trophy.

Speaking of 2014 World Cup winners, Mesut Özil has broken his silence to congratulate France.

Croatia may have lost, but that didn't stop fans in Zagreb from celebrating.

After France's win, US President Donald Trump sent his congratulations. Is Trump a closet football fan?

Back in the sporting world, German NBA superstar Dirk Nowitzki was probably the only German fan to have fun whilst watching the World Cup.

French NBA legend Tony Parker wrote: "Champions of the world! Incredible!

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy often steals the show when it comes to social media. The Manchester City right-back uploaded a video of himself and teammate Paul Pogba dabbing with France's President Emmanuel Macron. How many country leaders do you know that could pull this one off?

Speaking of Macron, France's President took to Twitter to say one thing: Thank you.

Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard has had quite the tournament. He took a photo of his special moment with the trophy.

Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was both happy and sad for his club teammates.

After France's win, there were quite a lot of people gathered along the Champs-Elysees.

 

France were always going to storm the press conference.

Perhaps all that Ante Rebic needed was a long ball from Kevin-Prince?

DW recommends

As it happened: World Cup 2018 final

France face Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow. While 'Les Bleus' are targeting a second World Cup triumph, the 'Vatreni' have never made it this far before. Here's the 2018 final as it happened. (15.07.2018)  

Opinion: France's World Cup victory is a victory for modern France

In the aftermath of France's World Cup win, hasty parallels have been drawn with 1998, the last time "Les Bleus" won the trophy. But DW's Matt Ford says that's history; this was a modern triumph for a modern France. (15.07.2018)  

Related content

Russland WM 2018 Frankreich gegen Kroatien (Reuters/C. Recine)

World Cup 2018 final in pictures 15.07.2018

Stellar finishes, set-piece strikes and a controversial penalty decision. The World Cup final had everything you would want in a World Cup final. Here are the most memorable images from France's big win.

Russland WM 2018 Frankreich gegen Kroatien

As it happened: World Cup 2018 final 15.07.2018

France face Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow. While 'Les Bleus' are targeting a second World Cup triumph, the 'Vatreni' have never made it this far before. Here's the 2018 final as it happened.

FIFA Russland WM 2018 Frankreich - Kroatien

Opinion: France's World Cup victory is a victory for modern France 15.07.2018

In the aftermath of France's World Cup win, hasty parallels have been drawn with 1998, the last time "Les Bleus" won the trophy. But DW's Matt Ford says that's history; this was a modern triumph for a modern France.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 