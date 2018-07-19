 Living off the forest | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 31.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Living off the forest

Living in the Selva Maya usually means cutting down the trees to make way for farming. At least it did — until now. A voluntary conservation project shows that you can live off the rainforest without destroying it.

Watch video 04:40
Now live
04:40 mins.

Living off the forest

Project goal: Certification of voluntarily protected areas in Calakmul, Mexico, for the protection and sustainable use of the Selva Maya, a tropical forest region.

Project area: The Selva Maya extends across parts of Belize, Guatemala and Mexico, but shrinks by about 30,000 hectares (74,131 acres) a year due to illegal logging, clearing and climate change.

Project period: 2015 to 2019

The Selva Maya extends across parts of Belize, Guatemala and Mexico. The huge tropical forest has been under threat for years from climate change, illegal logging and clearing for farming.

But with the support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), ever more voluntary protected areas are being established. Nuevo Becal is one of them.

The community there now tries to use its 51,000 hectares of land sustainably. Instead of clearing forest to farm and raise livestock, they protect it and make a living by selling honey, nuts and other forest products.

A film by Alexa Meyer

Audios and videos on the topic

Living off the forest  

Related content

Mexiko Selva Maya: Leben vom Wald

Living off the forest 31.07.2018

Living in the Selva Maya usually means cutting down the trees and farming. At least it did until now. A voluntary conservation project shows that you can live off the rainforest without destroying it.

Brasilien Para Illegale Abholzung Regenwald

The world is losing vital forests quicker than ever 27.06.2018

The years 2016 and 2017 saw the highest global tree cover loss ever recorded. Tropical forests in South America and Central Africa are disappearing at an alarming rate. Here's why that's bad news for everyone.

Global Ideas Genmanipulation

Do we really need next-gen genetically modified foods to feed the world? 20.07.2018

Companies are on the verge of selling lab-grown meat. The new products are touted as environmentally friendly, but is it what consumers want and where exactly are the lines when it comes to genetic engineering?

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Mexiko Selva Maya: Leben vom Wald (DW)

Living off the forest

Clear and farm, that's what living in the Selva Maya used to be about — at least until now. But there is an alternative. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - sea turtle (Carlos Bernardo)

Quote of the week

"We want our children to see the wild animals in future with their own eyes." - Danyso Hounde, hunter in Benin 