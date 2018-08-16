 LGBTQ+ Germans reveal life of insults with #MeQueer | News | DW | 19.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

LGBTQ+ Germans reveal life of insults with #MeQueer

Germany is seen as a progressive and safe country for LGBTQ+ people, but a new social media trend is exposing the daily struggle of many. One user recalls being threatened with the specter of Nazi death camps.

A reveller takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day gay pride parade in Cologne, Germany

LGBTQ+ people in Germany are sweeping Twitter with the hashtag #MeQueer, exposing how difficult life can still be in the country.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, pansexual and queer people are using the hashtag, modeled on the #MeToo movement, to expose the reality of their situations.

Read more: Hate crimes against homosexuals on the rise in Germany

'We used to gas you'

In one tweet, a 19-year-old describes walking through the streets of Berlin wearing a rainbow T-shirt when an elderly man shouts out, "When I was young, we fortunately could have gassed you!"

Threats of violence and open insults still persist for many people.

"The worst thing is when I just walk around holding hands with my boyfriend, then get spat on and have insults hurled out of cars at me. I'm not doing anything bad, nothing sexual, I just love my sweetheart," one Twitter user wrote.

"Guy hitting on me and my girlfriend in the bar. We turn him down, go sit somewhere else. When we leave, he attacks us in the street," another user wrote.

Read more: Germany's Bundestag passes bill on same-sex marriage

The original poster

"Every time before I take my husband's hand, I check the area to make sure I'm safe. Sometimes I don't realize it until after the fact," author Hartmut Schrewe wrote.

According to Buzzfeed Germany, Schrewe actually started the hashtag. He is 51 and has been married to his husband since last year.

"I was very grateful for #MeToo and #MeTwo because I could learn from it, and see the world from the perspective of people who have experienced discrimination," he told the online news outlet. "And I sometimes felt caught out. This is my main concern: That people realize 'I'm hurting someone right now.'"

He said he did not expect so many reactions: "I am grateful and enthusiastic about the courage of the people, the vehemence and the openness. It's important that no one hides."

Read more: Gay men in Germany earn less than heterosexuals - study

Daily comments

Equally sinister to the threats of violence are the daily comments and subtle insults people endure.

"Years ago, some jerk asked us, 'Which one of you two is the man?' I said: 'On even days me, on odd days her,'" a programmer recalled.

"You're with a woman? Uh-huh, so you've never really had sex," a linguistic scientist user recalled in one conversation with a gynecologist.

Coming out for young people

A common theme of posts was coming out as a child and the reactions of family and friends.

"After my outing, a homophobic — former friend — set me a deadline by which I could 'change my mind' to be allowed to continue being his friend," a student wrote.

Others talked about how little homosexuality and gender dysphoria was openly discussed in high school.

"We didn't have any outed queer students at school. 2 weeks after graduation: 6 pupils from my class came out," a Twitter user wrote.

"My mother told me not to come out to my grandparents; they would shut me out of the family (with disinheritance and everything)," a co-founder of a political magazine recalled.

"My best schoolmate (15) and I (then 16) took erotic photos of each other. Also naked. And with a boner. The photos were found by his father and my stepfather. We were both beaten up. We never had sex," one blogger wrote.

The hashtag has spread to other countries, including Austria and France, but remains a German-language dominated social media trend.

A study last year found that hate crimes against gay people in Germany was on the rise.  Over the first half of 2016, there were 130 hate crimes reported connected with the victim's sexual orientation. Over the same period in 2016, 102 crimes of the same nature were reported. 

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's Bundestag passes bill on same-sex marriage

Homosexual couples in Germany will now be able to marry and adopt children under a new law passed by parliament. The move brings Germany into line with several other European countries. (30.06.2017)  

Gay couple becomes first in Germany to adopt child

Two married men have become the first gay couple to adopt a child in Germany. Gay marriage became legal in Germany on October 1. (10.10.2017)  

Transgender troops — how open is Germany's army?

A US court has ruled that transgender recruits can serve in the military. Germany's Bundeswehr took that step years ago. How did it get there? And how well accepted are homosexual and transsexual troops really? (13.12.2017)  

Sex in Germany: Study opens a window into German bedrooms

Do men have more sexual partners than women? How many Germans cheat on their partners? What percentage of men have visited a prostitute? A new study answers everything you wanted to know but were too afraid to ask. (24.08.2017)  

How do you fight back against online harassment in Germany?

German journalist Richard Gutjahr has long been fighting back against the online harassment directed at him and his family. Now there are new anti-abuse laws and internet support groups backing him. (19.01.2018)  

Gay men in Germany earn less than heterosexuals - study

Homo- and bisexual men on average earn 2 euros less per hour than their straight colleagues, according to an economic study. That's despite being more likely to earn higher qualifications and work in white-collar jobs. (31.08.2017)  

Hate crimes against homosexuals on the rise in Germany

The number of crimes against gays and lesbians in Germany has increased by almost a third in the past year. Is a lack of action by politicians, police and schools to blame? (10.08.2017)  

WWW links

Buzzfeed

Es ist 2018 und diese LGBT*s berichten, wie viel Hass sie sich jeden Tag anhören müssen

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Symbolbild Integration

#MeTwo: Germany shares stories of everyday racism 26.07.2018

On the back of the Mesut Özil affair, young Germans with immigrant backgrounds are making their voice heard online. #MeTwo is hoping to be for immigrants and their descendants what #MeToo has been for women.

Film Love, Simon

Release of LGBT+ film Love, Simon delayed in India 07.06.2018

India's film certification body has delayed the screening of coming-of-age film Love, Simon, according to reports. The decision has disappointed many in a country where homosexuality continues to be criminalized.

Taiwan Schwulenparade in Taipei City

China’s Weibo reverses ban on gay content after outcry 16.04.2018

Chinese Twitter-equivalent Weibo has reversed a clampdown on gay content. Outraged LGBT users accused Weibo of lumping homosexuality with violence and pornography in its attempt to target vulgar material.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 