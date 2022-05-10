Lebanon: Voters cling to hopes election can deliver change

Lebanon's adult population will elect a new parliament on May 15 — the first parliamentary election since the Beirut port blast.

The devastating explosion destroyed whole neighborhoods and killed hundreds of people on August 4 2020.

"This election is extremely important for us," Amal Nassereddine told DW. The 38-year-old doctor admits that up until now, she has always cast a blank ballot. "It was clear each time that the corrupt political elite would win again," she said.

However, this time, it will be different as she harbours real hope.

Nassereddine and her family live about 20 minutes south of Lebanon's capital Beirut. Although she has an American passport in addition to her Lebanese one, leaving her home country remains out of question for her.

And yet, at the same time, she would love to live in a country where it is possible to buy food, get medical assistance and fill the car's tank.

For her, the established political classes and their supporters have pretty much exploited the country for decades.

As a consequence, the country is on the verge of an economic breakdown, and propping it up has become some kind of a mission impossible.

Amal Nassereddine wants to stay in Lebanon, but wishes for basic goods and infrastructure

New phase of the revolution

Bahaa Dalal is more than willing to tackle this mission. "I am running for election because I feel that it is my duty and it is an ethical necessity to do," he told DW.

He is fully aware of the scope ahead: social, economic, educational and health related problems have to be addressed, on top of the consequences of the pandemic.

For the upcoming parliamentary election, Dalal has joined the oppositional list of the eastern constituency of Rashaya and West Bekaa together with other independent campaigners.

Back in 2019, when people took to the streets on October 17, Dalal was among those who protested against the government.

"I am now running for election to continue the journey of the October 17 revolution," he said, adding that his purpose is "to defend people's rights and help put an end for their sufferings, to achieve social justice and human dignity which are lost in our country."

In addition to being a full-time teacher, Bahaa Dalal has been campaigning for the elections for months. He is convinced that the Lebanese population not only needs change, but is ready for it as well.

Bahaa Dalal (right on the billboard) has joined the Sahlona wal Jabal list — founded after the October 2019 revolution

Crises run at a fast clip

Without doubt, the record of the political elite in Lebanon is a disaster due to mismanagement and corruption.

In turn, the country is stuck in a devastating economic loop. The currency has lost 90% of its value, which led to hyperinflation and shortages of fuel, medicine and other essential goods.

As a result, electricity is almost non-existent, and mobile networks and Internet are in danger of collapsing anytime soon.

Furthermore, the war in Ukraine threatens to worsen the hunger crisis as the country used to import up to 80% of wheat from Ukraine and Russia.

"The government isn't keeping up with their duties," says Anna Fleischer, head of the Heinrich Böll Foundation's office in Beirut. Currently, not even passports can be issued anymore. The reason: a lack of new, blank documents.

Moreover, those in power have been trying hard to protect those responsible for the port blast. The explosion in August 2020 is one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in human history. Also, Lebanon has long been known for its culture of impunity.

The ruined silos have become an enduring symbol of the port blast in August 2020

Traditional parties are running — former PM isn't

National and international election observers long thought this year's parliamentary election would be cancelled.

Before the 2018-elections eventually did take place, the parliament had done a good job in postponing elections for years.

"The fact that the elections are nevertheless taking place is significant and can be considered as litmus test for Lebanon's democratic processes," Fleischer said.

A total of 128 parliamentary seats are up for grabs. The traditional parties have in common that all of them are running with their familiar leaders, including the Free Patriotic Movement, Amal, Hezbollah, the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party of the Druze.

However, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri is not on the list any more.

The retiree Hariri, who used to be the leading face of the Sunnis in the country, has therefore plunged his faith community into chaos; even if some candidates run on behalf of the Sunnis, Hariri's retirement will inevitably lead to new alliances.

Since 1943, Lebanon has been sticking to a power distribution system that seeks to represent the various religious factions of the country.

Back then, various religious groups agreed to divide state offices and parliamentary seats according to a system of religious proportional representation, namely, the prime minister has to be a Sunni, the president a Christian and the speaker of parliament a Shiite Muslim.

EU observes the election

However, the upcoming election will also showcase the population's true level of support for new factions and candidates who are not from the traditional parties.

Following the uprising in 2019, new names emerged on the political landscape, like Khat Ahmar (Red Line), People's Anti-Corruption Observatory, Shamaluna (Our North) as well as Sahlona wal Jabal (Lowlands and Mountains) — the list of independent people which also has Bahaa Dalal's name on it.

"It is important to break the circle of politicians who inherit their power and seats from their ancestors, and to work towards a civilized country without discrimination and sectarianism," Dalal told DW.

For Ammar Aboud, an election expert and founder of the Lebanese Association for Democratic Election (LADE), it seems that "this is the only way forward to introduce change, as well as it is an attempt to show how much support the ruling parties have lost."

And yet, despite having said this, he knows that there is still room for manipulation.

In view of the series of crises, he believes, it has become easier to buy votes.

The coffers of the traditional parties are full, and some of them expect support from abroad. Only recently, Saudi Arabia's ambassador returned to Beirut after months of tension. Some see his return as a symbolic sign to Hezbollah, which is supported by Saudi Arabia's arch-enemy Iran.

"In my opinion, the return of the Saudi ambassador signals that Saudi Arabia isn't completely withdrawing from Lebanon," Anna Fleischer told DW. It is no big secret that Saudi Arabia is set to support Lebanon financially as well.

While technically, Lebanon does have an election monitoring commission, in fact, it is chronically underfunded, like many other institutions in the country.

Therefore, the EU will be sending a team of election observers to Lebanon, just like in 2018.

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign affairs representative, stated that the EU is also providing financial and technical assistance to prepare for the elections. The aim is to strengthen the democratic development and reforms in Lebanon.

The head of the mission is the Hungarian Christian Democrat Gyoergy Hoelvenyi, a member of the EU Parliament's department of Human Rights.

Little prospect of structural change

In contradiction to the colourful posters and billboards in the country, the population is far from being in an optimistic election mood. The majority is tired, exhausted by everyday life and the crisis.

Moreso, the situation hasn't become any easier since 2018. As a consequence of the October 2019 protests, opposition forces have split into many different groups.

"They didn't manage to form joint lists," says Anna Fleischer of the Böll Foundation. "I believe the likelihood of an actual structural change is very low."

Despite the lacking joint lists, many Lebanese hope that as many oppositional candidates as possible will be able to grab a seat in parliament.

"There are many hidden votes for the opposition from people who openly declare affiliation with the present regime, and there are many previous non-voters who are going to vote this year," Amal Nassereddine told DW.

Expectations are high that many will vote for independent and new names on the electoral lists in mid-May 2022

According to Ammar Aboud, many Lebanese abroad also vote for the opposition.

The Lebanese Diaspora Network and the Lebanese Ministry of Interior confirm this view. Some 244,000 Lebanese abroad have registered for the election. In total, around 4 million people are eligible to vote.

Amal Nassereddine harbours hope, although she knows that a difficult challenge lies ahead. "But nothing is impossible."

Her hope is that one good thing will lead to the next. "When people see hope in these elections, hopefully the rest will slowly change as well. We just have to be patient."

Watch video 04:11 Beirut Blast - art rises from the ashes

This article was adapted by Jennifer Holleis and edited by Richard Connor.