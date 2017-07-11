Beirut blast suspect arrested in Spain

Spanish authorities said on Thursday that Portuguese national Jorge Moreira had been released on bail and was awaiting an extradition trial to Lebanon.

Moreira, 43, was arrested at Madrid-Barajas Airport the day before as Spanish authorities acted on an Interpol red notice. He is wanted in Lebanon for his suspected connection to the August 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people.

Investigators believe that the suspect ordered the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored haphazardly in a warehouse since 2014 before catching fire and creating one of the largest nonnuclear explosions in history.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests Panic in Beirut Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests Blasts felt in city's outskirts The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests Dozens killed, thousands injured Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 others were injured.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests 'Unacceptable' ammonium nitrate stock Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that a large stockpile of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port had caused the second, larger explosion. "It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests Race to save survivors More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests Felt as far away as Cyprus The blasts struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. Residents in Cyprus, some 110 miles (180 km) across the sea from Beirut, reported hearing and feeling the blast.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests People are 'asking for their loved ones' DW's Bassel Aridi said people were using social media to try to track down their loved ones after the explosions. Aridi also visited a hospital in Beirut after the blasts. "What I saw in the hospital was so dramatic. All the hospitals have announced that they are totally overloaded."

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests Two-week state of emergency Lebanese authorities fear many more people are buried beneath rubble. President Michel Aoun scheduled an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests Lebanon faces double-blow The devastating blasts come as Lebanon experiences severe economic turbulence, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests Protesters demand reforms and resignations Thousands of protesters took to the streets four days after the explosion, blaming the blast on government corruption and mismanagement boiling. Protesters demanded government resignations and fresh elections, with many occupying government ministries. Police responded with tear gas.

In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests First resignation Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad became the first government minister to resign in the wake of the blast, five days after it took place. "After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media. She apologized to the people of Beirut for failing them. Author: Darko Janjevic



What caused the Beirut blast?

It is thought that the ammonium nitrate entered the country in 2013 onboard the Rhosus, a Moldovan-flagged ship sailing from Georgia to Mozambique. At the time, Moreira was an employee of Mozambican firm Fabrica de Explosivos de Mocambique (FEM), a position he left in 2016.

The Rhosus was seized by Lebanese authorities after a company filed a lawsuit against its owner over a debt dispute. In 2014, port authorities in Beirut unloaded the shipment and stored it in a derelict warehouse with cracked walls.

Watch video 03:11 Human Rights Watch report on Beirut blast – Lama Fakih speaks to DW

Two other Interpol red notices have also been issued for the Russian captain and owner of the ship. They have not yet been apprehended.

Moreira has been charged with "terrorism" and "causing death through the use of explosives" in the incident that devastated entire neighborhoods in Beirut.

In 2021, a Portuguese judge had rejected an extradition request from Lebanon, citing incorrect paperwork.

Moreira had flown to Chile earlier this week, but authorities reacting to the Interpol notice put him immediately back on a flight to Spain. Spanish authorities have not clarified why he was allowed to board a plane to Chile in the first place.

His extradition procedure is expected to last several months. He was released from jail after posting bail, but is not allowed to leave Spain.

Watch video 02:53 Beirut blast victims still wait for answers a year on

es/nm (AFP, Reuters)