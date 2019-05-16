Le Pen predicts 'historic' win for far right in EU elections

France's far-right firebrand Marine Le Pen says populist parties could become the second-largest bloc in the European Parliament. Twelve nationalist parties are rallying in Milan ahead of next week's EU-wide vote.
Far-right populist parties will "pass from 8th place to third or second" in next week's European Parliament elections, France's Marine Le Pen predicted on Saturday.
The leader of France's Islamophobic National Rally movement was speaking ahead of a rally by 12 European nationalist parties in Milan later in the day, organized by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also the leader of the anti-immigrant League Party.
Le Pen said she believes the Europe of Nations and Freedom parliamentary group "will perform a historic feat" in the May 23-26 vote and break the dominance of the two traditional center-right and center-left political groups in the European Parliament.
She said a "super faction" she wants to form with the other European far-righters in the next Parliament could alter the structure of the European Union for the "first time in decades."
Thousands of League supporters were due to march towards Milan's landmark Duomo cathedral on Saturday afternoon to hear speeches by several far-right party leaders.
Salvini and Le Pen were to be joined by the Alternative for Germany's (AfD) Jörg Meuthen and the Dutch Freedom Party's Geert Wilders, among others.
Read more: Far-right's influence fills EU election ballot boxes
Can right-wingers really unite?
Salvini, whose populists share power in Italy with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, has led efforts to create a pan-European alliance of far-righters seeking to upend EU politics ahead of next week's European Parliament elections.
Read more: European populists don't need Donald Trump, but they like his support
The 12 far-right parties hope their Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group will become the third-largest in Brussels.
Opinion polls predict that the League will go from six MEPs to 26, Le Pen's RN from 15 to 20 and the AfD from one to 11.
Read more: Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels
But despite their shared dislike of immigration and the EU, Europe's populists remain divided on several key issues, including budgetary discipline, migrant distribution and relations with Moscow.
Hungary and Poland absent
Notably absent from the rally will be Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party and Poland's governing PiS (Law and Justice party).
Orban has voiced admiration for Salvini and promised "cooperation" after the vote, but refuses an alliance with Le Pen.
Meanwhile, the controversy over a leaked video of Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer government contracts in exchange for political support has forced the right-wing Freedom Party (FPÖ) to cancel its participation.
The far-right gathering is also expected to attract a counterdemonstration and displays of hanging banners from buildings critical of Salvini.
mm/tj (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Spain will have another a left-wing minority government following its elections, analyst Salvador Llaudes tells DW. But it will not be unstable, he feels. And he downplayed the far-right successes at the poll. (29.04.2019)
Right-wing populists have been gaining support throughout Europe and many of them deny the dangers of climate change. What does that mean for the future of climate policy on the continent? (16.05.2019)
The battle for European Parliament seats isn't just among candidates; facts and lies are facing off too. Teri Schultz looks at whether the EU has shown up for the high-stakes duel adequately equipped — and in time. (16.05.2019)
Fewer people are voting at the EU level and more populists are in parliament than ever before. With elections approaching at the end of May, DW looks at what the bloc's most important legislative body actually does. (06.05.2019)
The battle for the European Parliament is raging, with everyone from populists to pan-European newbies fighting for votes. Voting advice apps offer users help making a political choice. But is that all they do? (11.05.2019)
A bitter political battle over Europe's future is being fought across the EU between populists and liberals, left and right. On DW's Conflict Zone, four politicians from across the divide clash over the key issues. (08.05.2019)
European populists preceded the rise of Donald Trump. While they share some common sentiments, they have few concrete connections. That's why a Trump election defeat wouldn't necessarily mean the end of global populism. (14.05.2019)
Compared to national elections, it's always more difficult getting voters to cast a ballot in EU polls. While the upcoming vote is no different, the chance to fend off the far-right put a crack in European voter apathy. (17.05.2019)