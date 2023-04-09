  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Easter
Ben Ferencz in his office at the age of 27
Lawyer Ben Ferencz died aged 103Image: Piper Verlag/dpa/picture alliance
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Last Nuremberg Trials prosecutor Ben Ferencz dies aged 103

2 hours ago

Ferencz's first case resulted in the conviction of 22 former Nazi commanders for war crimes. Later in life, the Jewish lawyer championed the idea of the International Criminal Court.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PqYs

Benjamin Berell Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor who held Nazi war criminals accountable at the Nuremberg trials, has died. He was 103 years old.

Ferencz died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Friday night at an assisted living facility in Florida, his son Donald Ferencz said on Saturday.

The US Holocaust Museum said "the world lost a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes."

Prosecuting Nazi war criminals

Ferencz was born to Orthodox Jewish parents in Transylvania in 1920. When he was just 10 months old, his family emigrated to the United States to escape rampant antisemitism.

After graduating from Harvard Law School, he enlisted in the American war effort and was present at the liberation of several concentration camps.

Ben Ferencz in court
Ben Ferencz served as the chief prosecutor in the Einsatzgruppen trial at NurembergImage: Vertical Entertainment/Everett Collection/picture alliance

At the age of 27, with no previous trial experience, Ferencz became chief prosecutor for the 1947 Einsatzgruppen trial in which 22 former SS commanders were tried for the murder of over 1 million Jews in occupied eastern Europe during the Holocaust, as well as Romani people and other victims of the Nazi regime.

All of the defendants were convicted.

A legacy of justice

After the Nuremberg trials, Ferencz worked for a consortium of Jewish charities that helped Holocaust survivors regain properties, homes, businesses, artworks, Torah scrolls, and other Jewish religious items that had been stolen by the Nazis.

Throughout much of his life and especially in his later years, Ferencz championed the idea of an international court that could prosecute the leaders of any government for war crimes.

Benjamin Ferencz in 2020
Benjamin Ferencz advocated for an international court to prosecute genocide and war crimesImage: Robin Utrecht/dpa/picture alliance

Ferencz's dream was realized in 2002 with the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which he referred to as his "baby."

"Ben's unwavering pursuit of a more peaceful and just world spanned almost eight decades and forever shaped how we respond to humanity's worst crimes," said Sara Bloomfield, director of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

zc/msh (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Two statues of thin figures stand next to the water.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is January 27. Numerous memorials across Germany ensure the millions of victims are not forgotten.
TravelJanuary 27, 202211 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Drafted Russian soliders stand in the cold during the country's fall draft campaign

Russia steps up efforts to boost army size

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans face deportation from South Africa as the government cancels their residency permits.

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

SocietyApril 8, 202304:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Moj logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Digital WorldApril 8, 202301:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

A smartphone screen showing many images of pornographic content, blurred

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Society12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four women stand in a row wearing the traditional sack head covering of a Holy Week float-bearer.

Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Culture13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen and American flag displayed on a screen in the background

Will TikTok be banned in the United States?

Will TikTok be banned in the United States?

Digital WorldApril 8, 202301:28 min
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage