Kosovo's ex-president Thaci pleads not guilty in The Hague

Thaci was the commander of a militia called the Kosovo Liberation Army, which had Albanian nationalism as a central tenet.
During the insurgency, when Kosovo was still a province of Serbia, more than 13,000 people are said to have been killed. A majority of them were from Kosovo's 90% ethnic Albanian majority.
Thaci was indicted in 2020 by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers on 10 counts of war crimes including murder, torture and forced disappearances. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing in 2020.
Thousands of people gathered in Pristina on Sunday to protest against the trial.
'Serbia will never accept the independence of Kosovo'
What can we expect from the trial?
Hugh Williamson, director at Human Rights Watch in Europe and Central Asia said that the trial "offers a chance after so many years for the victims to learn what happened and highlight the pervasive impunity that still hangs over the Kosovo conflict."