Pristina is the capital and largest city of Kosovo. It is situated in the northeastern part of the Balkan country and has a population of roughly 500,000.
The site of Pristina has been inhabited since the Paleolithic Age, but the city rose to prominence during the Ottoman Empire. Under SFR Yugoslavia it was the capital of the Socialist Autonomous Province of Kosovo. After the dissolution of Yogoslavia, it saw heavy fighting during the Kosovo War. This page collates all of DW's content on Pristina.
Relations between Serbia and Kosovo have hit their lowest point in years. Kosovo has imposed a 100% tariff on Serbian imports. The US and the EU have urged the government in Pristina to drop the tax. But there's no sign of them relenting. And that's causing tensions to rise. Guy De Launey reports from Kosovo.
Kosovo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the withdrawal of Yugoslav forces and the arrival of NATO peacekeepers. But there's little euphoria. Unemployment is high and trust in politicians is low. So little wonder that increasing numbers of young people see their future elsewhere. One of the most popular destinations is Germany. Guy De Launey went to the capital, Pristina, to find out why.
Pristina hit Serbian goods with steep tariffs after blaming Belgrade's "aggressive stance" for its failed bid to join the Interpol. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but the countries remain at odds.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has voiced his support for Serbia's membership in the European Union, but not before it accepts Kosovo's independence. Five EU member states have also yet to recognize Kosovo.