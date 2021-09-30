Visit the new DW website

Pristina

Pristina is the capital and largest city of Kosovo. It is situated in the northeastern part of the Balkan country and has a population of roughly 500,000.

The site of Pristina has been inhabited since the Paleolithic Age, but the city rose to prominence during the Ottoman Empire. Under SFR Yugoslavia it was the capital of the Socialist Autonomous Province of Kosovo. After the dissolution of Yogoslavia, it saw heavy fighting during the Kosovo War. This page collates all of DW's content on Pristina.

Serbian army soldiers stand guard by their armoured vehicles in the village of Rudnica near the southern Serbian town of Raska on September 27, 2021, where tensions are high at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Belgrade deployed four armoured vehicles close to the frontier, an AFP correspondent saw. - Already tense relations between Serbia and its former ethnic-Albanian majority province have grown worse since the government in Kosovo despatched special police units to the north a week ago, an area mainly populated by ethnic Serbs who reject the authority of Pristina. The move, which angered the Serbs, came after Pristina decided to require drivers with Serbian registration plates to put on temporary ones when entering Kosovo. (Photo by Irfan LICINA / AFP)

Serbia and Kosovo reach deal in border row, says envoy 30.09.2021

Serbia and Kosovo have reportedly agreed to end a standoff at their border that was ignited by a dispute over license plates.
Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabriel Ashkenazi at a virtual press conference Credit: Office of the Kosovo foreign ministry (public domain for media) Date: 01.02.2021

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic ties 01.02.2021

The historic deal was brokered by former US President Donald Trump and sees Muslim-majority Kosovo recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Interview mit dem kosovarischen Gesundheitsminister Armend Zemaj Thema: Impfstoff im Norden des Kosovos Autorin: Vjosa Çerkini Ort: Nord Mitrovica Datum: 11.01.2021

Coronavirus: Serbia provokes Kosovo with vaccination scheme 28.01.2021

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic recently announced a vaccination program in Kosovo without consulting leaders in Pristina. Officials there have called it illegal, and locals are very confused.
20.10.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Ein Flugzeug der Fluggesellschaft Eurowings hebt ab vom Flughafen Düsseldorf. Die Gewerkschaft Unabhängige Flugbegleiter Organisation (Ufo) hat ihre Mitglieder zu Warnstreiks aufgerufen, die bis Mitternacht dauern sollen. Bestreikt werden die vier Lufthansa-Töchter Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline und SunExpress. Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Serbia, Kosovo agree to restart commercial flights in diplomatic milestone 20.01.2020

If implemented, the agreement would allow for the first direct air travel between the two countries since 1998. The plan is contingent on Kosovo lifting a 100% tax on Serbian goods.
Kosovo v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group A - Fadil Vokrri Stadium. Kosovo fans hold England flags in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina. Picture date: Sunday November 17, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Kosovo. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping. URN:48400826 |

Kosovo vs. England: More than a football game 17.11.2019

20 years on from the Kosovo War, England clinched a 4-0 win in EURO 2020 qualifying in Pristina. The football match was a friendly affair, but its billing covers up the problems still facing the young Balkan state.

A general view of al-Hol camp is seen in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on February 17, 2019. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)

'Islamic State' returnees in Kosovo guided back into society 02.10.2019

Thousands of foreign 'IS' supporters are held in Kurdish camps in Syria. Most European countries refuse to repatriate them, but Kosovo is bringing its citizens home. DW met with one female returnee under house arrest.
The Cathedral named after Mother Teresa at centre, in the capital Pristina on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2010, Several thousand people gathered in Kosovo's capital to mark the opening of a Roman Catholic cathedral named after Mother Teresa. The Sunday event also marked the 13th anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa, the Roman Catholic nun of ethnic Albanian origin, who worked for a half-century with the sick and destitute of India and other areas. In 1979 she won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work. Clerics in Kosovo say it will take another two years before the work on the cathedral is finished. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Montage: Florian Görner

Inside Europe: Tariff tensions between Serbia and Kosovo 12.07.2019

Relations between Serbia and Kosovo have hit their lowest point in years. Kosovo has imposed a 100% tariff on Serbian imports. The US and the EU have urged the government in Pristina to drop the tax. But there's no sign of them relenting. And that's causing tensions to rise. Guy De Launey reports from Kosovo.

PRISTINA, KOSOVO - JUNE 12: An official ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of NATO's entry into Kosovo, held on June 12, 2019 in Pristina, Kosovo. Former US President Bill Clinton, President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci, Prime Minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, President of the Assembly of Kosovo Kadri Veseli, President of Albania Ilir Meta, Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, retired U.S. Army General and Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Wesley Clark, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer also participated in the ceremony. Erkin Keci / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Inside Europe: Stemming the exodus from Kosovo 14.06.2019

Kosovo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the withdrawal of Yugoslav forces and the arrival of NATO peacekeepers. But there's little euphoria. Unemployment is high and trust in politicians is low. So little wonder that increasing numbers of young people see their future elsewhere. One of the most popular destinations is Germany. Guy De Launey went to the capital, Pristina, to find out why.

17.05.2018 *** Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pose among other heads of state during the family photo at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. Vassil Donev/Pool via Reuters

A Cold War solution for Serbia and Kosovo? 29.04.2019

Balkan leaders are in Berlin to "exchange opinions" with Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron. The mini-summit is to focus on the bid to revive the talks between Belgrade and Pristina.
Kosovo Security Force (KSF) members march during a farewell ceremony of the German NATO led-peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, in the town of Prizren on October 3, 2018. - Following a nearly 20-year-old presence in Prizren, the Bundeswehr transfers his engagement to Camp Film City in Pristina and remains active in KFOR. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

Serbia and Kosovo clash over army at UN Security Council 17.12.2018

The only mistake Kosovo made in creating an army was "waiting five years," the country's president has told the UN Security Council. But Serbia has urged the UN to "tame" Pristina.
13.12.2018 +++ Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, center, flanked by KSF Commander Rrahman Rama as they inspect members of Kosovo Security Force in capital Pristina, Kosovo, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Kosovo lawmakers are set to transform the Kosovo Security Force into a regular army, a move that significantly heightened tension with neighboring Serbia. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) |

Kosovo legislature approves creation of national army 14.12.2018

Serbia opposed the move, accusing Pristina of "beating war drums." The law would create a new department of defense and convert the Kosovo Security Force into an army. The US pushed for the move, but NATO reacted warily.
21.11.2018 *** In this photo provided by the Kosovo government public affairs office, showing Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, center, flanked by his cabinet during the government meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Kosovo capital Pristina. Kosovo's government has decided to introduce a 100 percent import tax on all goods imported from Serbia and Bosnia Herzegovina. (Kosovo Government via AP) |

Kosovo slaps 100 percent tariff on Serbian goods after Interpol bid failure 21.11.2018

Pristina hit Serbian goods with steep tariffs after blaming Belgrade's "aggressive stance" for its failed bid to join the Interpol. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but the countries remain at odds.
Feierlichkeiten in Pristina zum 10. Jahrestag der Unabhängigkeit Kosovos am 17.02.2018

Scenarios to end Kosovo and Serbia's frozen conflict 13.04.2018

An armed conflict between Serbia and Kosovo is possible if their EU perspectives fade, a group of Balkan experts has said. But there are other more positive outcomes to ties between Belgrade and Pristina.
PRISTINA, KOSOVO - FEBRUARY 18: Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama speaks during a special session marking the 10th independence anniversary of Kosovo at the Assembly building on February 18, 2018 in Pristina, Kosovo. Besar Ademi / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Albania's Edi Rama floats joint president idea in Kosovo 19.02.2018

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama suggested a joint president for Albania and Kosovo, the two Albanian-majority states, during a visit to Pristina. Neighboring Serbia still claims Kosovo as its province.
14.02.2018, Kosovo, Pristina: Außenminister Sigmar Gabriel (l, SPD) und Ramush Haradinaj, Ministerpräsident der Republik Kosovo, sprechen nach bilateralen Gesprächen zu Medienvertretern. Foto: Silas Stein/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Sigmar Gabriel tells Serbia it must accept Kosovo's independence to join EU 15.02.2018

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has voiced his support for Serbia's membership in the European Union, but not before it accepts Kosovo's independence. Five EU member states have also yet to recognize Kosovo.
Die Bürger von Nordmitrovica in Kosovo trauern um ermordeten Politiker Oliver Ivanović. Ivanović wurde am 16.1.2018. in Mitrovica ermordet. Foto: DW/J. Đukić-Pejić

Kosovo: Speculation rife after Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic's murder 17.01.2018

Leaders in Pristina and Belgrade are trading blame over who killed prominent Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic. His murder has raised concern about the outcome of ongoing efforts to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations.
