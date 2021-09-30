Pristina is the capital and largest city of Kosovo. It is situated in the northeastern part of the Balkan country and has a population of roughly 500,000.

The site of Pristina has been inhabited since the Paleolithic Age, but the city rose to prominence during the Ottoman Empire. Under SFR Yugoslavia it was the capital of the Socialist Autonomous Province of Kosovo. After the dissolution of Yogoslavia, it saw heavy fighting during the Kosovo War. This page collates all of DW's content on Pristina.