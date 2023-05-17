Kim Jong Un inspects North Korea's first spy satellite

At the country's aerospace agency Kim approved an unspecified "future action plan" for launching the satellite. Some analysts predict that this could happen in the next few weeks.
Kim Jong Un's visit to the satellite station
The visit on Tuesday was Kim's first public appearance in one month.
Photos showed Kim and his daughter dressed in white lab coats, talking to scientists near an object that looked like the main part of a satellite.
"After acquainting himself in detail with the work of the committee, (Kim) inspected the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1, which is ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test," according to KCNA.
Kim, on Tuesday, also met with the non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee, a group dedicated to launching the country's first military intelligence satellite.
Is North Korea ready to launch a spy satellite?
Activity at North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station resumed after nearly half-year's hiatus, said 38 North, a US based North Korea monitoring project, citing satellite imagery.
Earlier this year Pyongyang had reportedly completed building its first military spy satellite and Kim had urged for final preparations to speed up.
The next step for the launch would be installing the satellite on what would likely be a three-stage space rocket, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul's University of North Korean studies, to KCNA.