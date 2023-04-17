US and Asian allies hold joint drills to counter North Korea
54 minutes ago
The joint naval missile drill by South Korea, Japan and the United States may trigger a strong response from North Korea — which had threatened "more practical and offensive" action against the military exercises.
"It is an opportunity to strengthen trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats," Captain Kim Ki-young of the South Korea's destroyer "Yulgok Yi I" said in a statement.
The naval exercises involved an Aegis destroyer from each country.
The three-way naval drills took place in international waters and their goal was to improve detection, tracking and information sharing about incoming North Korean ballistic missiles, South Korea's navy said.
The United States and South Korea also launched drills involving some 110 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, that will continue through April 28.
The military exercises by the US and its Asian allies could elicit strong responses from Pyongyang, which has blamed their increased security cooperation as the reason behind boosting its own military power.