  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks upwards and smiles. His wife Ri Sol Ju stands in the back.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to ensure US and Seoul would "plunge into despair."Image: KCNA/KNS/STR/AFP
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea tests underwater nuclear drone

41 minutes ago

Pyongyang's new underwater drone is intended to be capable of carrying out sneak attacks in enemy waters. As a test went ahead, North Korea's Kim Jong Un condemned joint US-South Korean drills.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P9ui

North Korean state media reported on Friday that the country's military had tested a new underwater nuclear drone.

The announcement came with tensions around the Korean peninsula running high as the US and South Korea recently concluded their largest joint military exercise in five years. North Korea's Kim Jong Un has vowed to ensure that the two allies will "plunge into despair".

A radioactive 'tsunami'

The new drone dubbed "Haueil", meaning "tsunami" is intended to be capable of sneaking into enemy waters and destroying naval strike groups and major operational ports.

This would be done using large radioactive waves through underwater explosions, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

During the test, the drone cruised underwater at a depth of 80 to 150 meters (about 260 to 490 feet) for more than 59 hours.

Analysts remained skeptical about the readiness of the underwater vehicle. However, they warned that the North Korean dictator is showing off his diverse nuclear tactics as a threat to Washington and Seoul.

North Korea marks 'Victory Day'

Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace observed that the new drone resembled Russia's nuclear torpedoes — a new type of weapon meant to create destructive, radioactive blasts in coastal areas.

North Korea warns of brewing "nuclear crisis"

North Korea stepped up its weaponry demonstration as Washington and Seoul completed their 11-day joint exercise called "Freedom Shield 23."

KCNA said Kim had supervised the three-day exercise, which also involved the detonations of mock nuclear warheads.

South Koreans prepared for North Korea's nukes

The drills, the media reported, were aimed at alerting the two allies of a brewing "nuclear crisis" as they continue with their "intentional, persistent and provocative war drills."

The US intends to send an aircraft carrier in the coming days for another round of joint drills with Seoul.

Seoul: North Korea will pay for "reckless provocation"

Kim Jong Un believes that the military drills conducted by the allies are part of a preparation for the invasion of North Korea.

However, Seoul and Washington have maintained that the exercises are purely defensive.

They have criticized North Korea's tests and accused the isolated country of breaching UN sanctions. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Friday that he would ensure that Pyongyang paid for its "reckless provocation."

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol raises his hand while speaking.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that Pyongyang paid for its "reckless provocation."Image: Daewoung Kim/REUTERS

In 2022, Pyongyang fired more than 70 missiles. This year, North Korea has fired at least 20 ballistic and cruise missiles over 10 different launch events.

Seoul and Washington have responded by expanding their joint military exercises which had been downsized in previous years.

ns/rc (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The jacket of an investigating official reads "War Crimes Prosecutor"

Ukraine: NGOs help prosecutors document Russian war crimes

Conflicts15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person watching a TV screen

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law restricts media and activists, too

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law restricts media and activists, too

Human Rights17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Stadt | Bierflaschen und Dosen Heineken

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

Health20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An artwork showing a young woman wearing a robe and a white scarf over her head nursing a child

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

Culture20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian refugees in Essen Germany holding signs protesting the possibility of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics

IOC boss Bach insists on neutrality of sport

IOC boss Bach insists on neutrality of sport

Sports20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Director of the Women's Research and Training Center at Aden University Huda Ali Alawi walks on rubble of a war-destoyed building

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

PoliticsMarch 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage