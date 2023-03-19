Last year, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear powerImage: KCNA/Yonhap/picture alliance
N. Korea fires ballistic missile amid US-South Korea drills
The launch of another North Korean ballistic missile comes as South Korean and US forces conduct an 11-day joint military drill called "Freedom Shield 23."
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, on Sunday, according to the South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"Our military detected one short-range ballistic missile fired from around the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province at 11:05 am (0205 GMT) towards the East Sea," it said, adding that their military is "maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States."
The launch is the latest in a flurry of missile tests seen this week.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to Twitter to confirm the launch, saying "North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile."
Meanwhile, the Japanese Coast Guard said the projectile, which could have been a ballistic missile, had already fallen. Japan's defense ministry said the missile flew at an altitude of 50 kms and covered a range of 800 kms.
More details on the missile launch were not immediately available. The launch, if confirmed, would be the North's third round of weapons tests since the US and South Korean militaries began joint military drills last week.