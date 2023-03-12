  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
A general view as North Korea fired two missiles from a submarine striking an underwater target, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea March 12, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
KCNA issued photos of what it said was the successful test launch of two cruise missilesImage: KCNA/REUTERS
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea tests two submarine-launched cruise missiles

47 minutes ago

The test comes as the United States and South Korea begin the largest joint military drills in five years. Pyongyang says it views such exercises as a rehearsal for invasion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OZtv

North Korea said on Monday morning that it had fired two cruise missiles from a submarine earlier on Sunday.

The missile test came a day before South Korea and the United States were due to kick off their largest joint military drills in years.

North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency said the submarine was engaged in underwater drills to demonstrate "the invariable stand" of North Korea to confront a situation in which "the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces are getting ever more undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

South Korea's military initially said it detected the launch of just one missile from a submarine off the port city of Sinpo on North Korea's east coast.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analyzing details of the operation.

A general view of a submarine as North Korea fired two missiles striking an underwater target, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea March 12, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
According to North Korean media, the missiles struck an underwater test targetImage: KCNA/REUTERS

Freedom Shield drills ramp up

The US and South Korea will on Monday begin 11 days of joint military drills — the largest such exercises in five years, but partly because of scaled-down operations amid the COVID pandemic.

The allies said the drills, known as Freedom Shield 23, will focus on the "changing security environment" that they attribute to North Korea's  series of weapons tests in early 2023 and late 2022.  

.North Korea, meanwhile, often refers to such exercises as a rehearsal for invasion, and seeks to imply its launches are a response to US and South Korean activities.

"Pyongyang has military capabilities under development it wants to test anyway and likes to use Washington and Seoul's cooperation as an excuse," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told the AFP news agency earlier on Sunday.

zc/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People watching the North testing weapons on a TV screen in Seoul railway station

North Korea fires short-range missile, South Korea says

North Korea fires short-range missile, South Korea says

North Korea has fired a short-range missile toward the sea west of the country, according to South Korean officials.
PoliticsMarch 9, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People cross a street in front of Kievsky railway terminal with the replicas of the Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin and St. Basil's cathedral in front of it in Moscow on February 8, 2023

Ukraine updates: Russia shields its wealthy cities from war

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ayisha Baba Issahak works as a bricklayer in Tamale, a town in northern Ghana.

In Ghana, a female bricklayer challenges gender norms

In Ghana, a female bricklayer challenges gender norms

Society9 hours ago02:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Two couples at a mass wedding ceremony in India

India's big, fat wedding turns green

India's big, fat wedding turns green

Society14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A film still from "All Quiet on the Western Fron" dirty and bleeding showing soldiers holding weapons standing a trench

Will a German film win an Academy Award?

Will a German film win an Academy Award?

Culture4 hours ago02:02 min
More from Germany

Europe

Sport | Fechten | Lea Krüger

Fencing to allow Russians and Belarusians back in

Fencing to allow Russians and Belarusians back in

Sports9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Workers unroll a champagne-colored carpet ahead of the Oscars ceremony

Oscars night: A look at the nominations

Oscars night: A look at the nominations

Culture14 hours ago02:29 min
More from North America

Latin America

Pope Francis looks out from a balcony at the Vatican in 2013

Approachable and opaque: 10 years of Pope Francis

Approachable and opaque: 10 years of Pope Francis

Religion16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage