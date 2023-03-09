North Korea fires short-range missile, South Korea says

North Korea has fired a short-range missile toward the sea west of the country, according to South Korean officials.

The Yonhap news agency reported the missile was fired westward toward the sea without giving details. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapon was fired at around 6:20 p.m. (0920 GMT/UTC) from an area around the western coastal city of Nampo.

The launch came two days after Kim Yo Jung, the infuential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said her country was ready for "quick, overwhelming action" against the United States and South Korea.

The US flew a B-52 bomber with ally South Korea on Monday, in a show of force against the North's nuclear and missile threats, South Korea's defense ministry said.

The US has mobilized powerful military assets in recent drills, in response to Pyongyang's esclating threats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

