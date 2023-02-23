  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria earthquake
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
The strategic cruise missiles test comes after the North tested intercontinental ballistic missiles earlier in the week. Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea test-fires four strategic cruise missiles

16 minutes ago

It is the latest in a series of provocative weapons and came as the United States, South Korea, and Japan held joint military drills.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NuaZ

North Korea launched four strategic cruise missiles to confirm to "demonstrated once again the war posture" of Pyongyang's "nuclear combat force," state media said Friday.

The missiles were fired toward the Sea of Japan KCNA on Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency stated.

 "The drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces," it added, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

It was the latest in a series of provocative weapons tests since Monday when Pyongyang test-fired ballistic missiles, which landed off Japan's coast.

The United States held joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan in the past week.

More to follow...

lo/ (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wide shot of the UN General Assembly from a distance, showing the whole chamber and the podium. Speaking, though not very discernible in the image, is French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Ukraine: UN members endorse resolution to end war

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian President Muhammadu wears his traditional look of robes, thick-framed spectacles and a fula hat.

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese Uyghurs

How a search tool offers overseas Uyghurs harrowing insights

How a search tool offers overseas Uyghurs harrowing insights

Human Rights9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

oil painting showing Erasmus of Rotterdam, 1466

German far-right foundation to get state funding

German far-right foundation to get state funding

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A demonstrator holds up a cardboard placard with the image of missiles raining down on a Ukrainian mother and child, Sofia, Bulgaria, April 7, 2022

How Russia's Ukraine invasion impacted southeastern Europe

How Russia's Ukraine invasion impacted southeastern Europe

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A syrian woman holds her baby in a queue in Cilvegozu, a turkish border with Syria.

Syria: What next for earthquake victims who returned home?

Syria: What next for earthquake victims who returned home?

PoliticsFebruary 22, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage