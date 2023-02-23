North Korea test-fires four strategic cruise missiles

It is the latest in a series of provocative weapons and came as the United States, South Korea, and Japan held joint military drills.

North Korea launched four strategic cruise missiles to confirm to "demonstrated once again the war posture" of Pyongyang's "nuclear combat force," state media said Friday.

The missiles were fired toward the Sea of Japan KCNA on Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency stated.

"The drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces," it added, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

It was the latest in a series of provocative weapons tests since Monday when Pyongyang test-fired ballistic missiles, which landed off Japan's coast.

The United States held joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan in the past week.

