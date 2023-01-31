  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Lloyd Austin and Lee Jong-sup
Austin sought to reassure his Korean counterparts of Washington's supportImage: Kim Hong-Ji/AFP via Getty Images
PoliticsSouth Korea

US, South Korea defense chiefs vow to expand cooperation

40 minutes ago

Lloyd Austin and Lee Jong-sup have agreed to increase joint military drills after a year in which North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mtlj

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in South Korea on Tuesday to hold talks with his counterpart Lee Jong-sup. Seoul has been seeking greater assurances from Washington amidst the growing nuclear threat from North Korea.

Austin said that "tabletop exercises" would ensure allies see North Korean threats on the peninsula "eye-to-eye." He promised that the US "is commited to using the full range of conventional and nuclear deterrants to protect South Korea."

The two countries also affirmed a trilateral defense relationship with Japan, with whom Seoul has long had a strained relationship. Austin said that cooperation with Tokyo "enhances all of our security."

Later on Tuesday, Austin will meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

NATO chief visits Seoul

Lloyd's visit came a day after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stopped in Seoul to boost ties for a joint response to threats from both North Korea and China.

Lee said that the had met the NATO chief during his trip, and that the alliance and South Korea were "strengthening extended deterrence aimed at preventing North Korea's...use of nuclear weapons."

Responding to Stoltenberg's request for more military assistance to Ukraine, Lee said they were "closely monitoring the Ukraine situation but won't elaborate on military support" at this time.

North Korean missile tests

North Korea launched an unprecendented amount of missile tests last year. Some of the rockets are believed to be powerful enough to reach the US mainland.

Intelligence officials in Washington have warned that leader Kim Jong un could be preparing to carry out the country's first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

Japan, South Korea put new focus on militaries

es/rt (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Chinese navy flag flies above a destroyer

Will more NATO support increase tensions in Asia?

Politics17 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Faustine Magulala pictured spraying eggplant

How Germany's ban on harmful pesticides could impact Africa

How Germany's ban on harmful pesticides could impact Africa

Health15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting of a hospital bed on wheels, travels on a dirt road through Abhujmarh

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

HealthJanuary 29, 20236 images
More from Asia

Germany

Hitler is mobbed by supporters while standing in a car during a rally

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

Culture23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

President-elect Petr Pavel speaks during a press conference on the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, January 28, 2023

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

Conflicts21 hours ago01:56 min
More from Middle East

North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

BusinessJanuary 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage