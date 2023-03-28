  1. Skip to content
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects weapons as officials stand around him in an image released by state news agency KCNA
North Korea unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads Image: kcna/picture alliance
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea: Kim Jong Un seeks expanding nuclear arsenal

32 minutes ago

North Korea's leader said he wanted his country to ramp up the production of "weapon-grade nuclear material" to make more bombs, as Pyongyang unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un called on his officials to focus "on increasing nuclear arsenals exponentially," the state's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Tuesday.

The leader ordered ramping up the production of "weapon-grade nuclear material" to build powerful bombs.

In the last month, North Korea's weapon's testing and the US-South Korea military drills have intensified in a tit-for-tat cycle, further underscoring the rising tensions in the region.

North Korean state media published on Tuesday images showing Kim talking to officials and inspecting a row of purported tactical nuclear warheads identified as the "Hwasan-31," which means "volcano" in Korean. 

A poster on the wall had graphics that implied that the new, smaller  warhead could fit on some of North Korea's short-range ballistic systems and missiles.

Kim Jong Un said that the country has "flawlessly" prepared its nukes and that "the enemy would fear us and dare not provoke our state sovereignty system and people," according to KCNA.

Abe: 'North Korea may be able to launch a missile with a sarin-loaded warhead'

North Korea's production of weapon-grade material 

North Korea's main nuclear complex in Yongbyon has facilities to produce both plutonium and enriched uranium, the two main bomb fuels used to build nuclear weapons.

The country is believed to be operating at least one more covert uranium enrichment facility.

A South Korean biennial defense document released in February said that North Korea is estimated to have 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of weapons-grade plutonium. Observers say that this is enough for 9-18 bombs.

The South Korean document said North Korea has "a considerable amount of highly enriched uranium as well."

South Koreans prepared for North Korea's nukes

Repeated launches 

Earlier this week, North Korea reportedly detonated mock warheads again,  fired two-short range ballistic missiles and tested a purported underwater drone.

Despite experts expressing skepticism regarding the readiness of the underwater drone, its testing signals the country's commitment to spur the expansion of its nuclear arsenal.

In 2022, North Korea launched a record of 70 missiles.

ns/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy, IAEA chief visit Zaporizhzhia

ConflictsMarch 27, 2023
Zimbabwe: Young voters register for elections

North Korean girls exploited in China's 'Red Zone' – report

A special relationship: King Charles III visits Germany this week

Amnesty International report: A year of war and protest

Israel: General strike called off for now

Amazon units go deep inside users' homes – and minds

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

