North Korea fires ballistic missile, South says

The launch toward the Sea of Japan comes two days after North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, and as the US and South Korea conduct major military drills.

North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Tuesday.

"North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is aware of the report and collecting more information.

It comes a day after North Korea said it fired two cruise missiles from a submarine as part of a test.

On Monday, the United States and South Korea kicked off 11 days of joint military exercises known as Freedom Shield 23. They are the largest drills held by the two nations in five years.

North Korea views these drills as rehearsal for invasion and said on Sunday that it will embark on "important practical" war deterrence measures.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

