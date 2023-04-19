  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking to ruling party officials
Kim Jong Un said bolstering reconnaissance capabilities is a priority to counter "threats" from the US and South KoreaImage: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea's Kim orders launch of first spy satellite

10 minutes ago

Kim Jong Un has directed officials in North Korea to speed up the preparations for the launch of the country's first military reconnaissance satellite. The move comes amid increasing tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QH2f

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the development of his country's first spy satellite is now complete and he has ordered officials to launch it as planned, state media said on Wednesday.

While visiting the National Aerospace Development Administration on Tuesday, Kim ordered for the deployment of multiple reconnaissance satellites on different orbits. He said that ramping up reconnaissance capabilities is a priority to counter "threats" from the United States and South Korea, according to the official news agency KCNA.

Kim has asked officials to expedite the preparations for the launch of the satellite, according to the KCNA's report which did not specify the scheduled date for the launch of the military reconnaissance satellite.

South Koreans prepared for North Korea's nukes

He also accused the United States of converting South Korea into "an advanced base for aggression" and stressed that "securing real-time information about the hostile forces' military scenario" is the "most important" task for North Korea.

A spy satellite is among a wide range of high-tech weapons North Korea has been developing.

Flared up tensions in the Korean Peninsula

South Korea and the United States have increased joint military drills in the area in their efforts to curb North Korea's growing nuclear threat. The two countries launched a 12-day aerial drill that involved 110 warplanes last week.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang has conducted about 100 rounds of missile tests since the start of last year. The confirmation from Kim about the development of the reconnaissance satellite comes just days after it successfully test-fired a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

The North Korean leader has often cited South Korea and the US' military expansions in the region as the reason behind boosting its own military capabilities.

"As the U.S. and South Korea are scheming to further tighten their military posture against the DPRK ... it is quite natural for the DPRK to develop its military deterrence strong enough to cope with the serious security environment at present and in the future," Kim said, according to KCNA.

N Korea launches suspected long-range missile

mf/wd (AP, dpa, Reuters)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Patriot missile defense system in Schwesing, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Ukraine updates: Germany says Patriots delivered to Kyiv

Conflicts26 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People making different signs with hands in front of a world map

What role do European volunteers play in Africa?

What role do European volunteers play in Africa?

Society18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Anti-Government & APEC protest outside APEC

Thailand: MEPs call for reform of 'draconian' lese majeste

Thailand: MEPs call for reform of 'draconian' lese majeste

Society13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a VR headset controls a robot

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Business18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Nazis driving Jews out of the Warsaw Ghetto for deportation to an extermination camp

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, 80 years on

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, 80 years on

History11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man lays down a wreath at Yad Vashem.

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Society14 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Business20 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage