Kim Jong Un said bolstering reconnaissance capabilities is a priority to counter "threats" from the US and South KoreaImage: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
North Korea's Kim orders launch of first spy satellite
10 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un has directed officials in North Korea to speed up the preparations for the launch of the country's first military reconnaissance satellite. The move comes amid increasing tensions in the Korean Peninsula.
While visiting the National Aerospace Development Administration on Tuesday, Kim ordered for the deployment of multiple reconnaissance satellites on different orbits. He said that ramping up reconnaissance capabilities is a priority to counter "threats" from the United States and South Korea, according to the official news agency KCNA.
Kim has asked officials to expedite the preparations for the launch of the satellite, according to the KCNA's report which did not specify the scheduled date for the launch of the military reconnaissance satellite.
He also accused the United States of converting South Korea into "an advanced base for aggression" and stressed that "securing real-time information about the hostile forces' military scenario" is the "most important" task for North Korea.
South Korea and the United States have increased joint military drills in the area in their efforts to curb North Korea's growing nuclear threat. The two countries launched a 12-day aerial drill that involved 110 warplanes last week.
"As the U.S. and South Korea are scheming to further tighten their military posture against the DPRK ... it is quite natural for the DPRK to develop its military deterrence strong enough to cope with the serious security environment at present and in the future," Kim said, according to KCNA.