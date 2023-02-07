  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Kim Jong Un during a military parade
Kim Jong Un is alarmed by frequent military cooperation between the US and the SouthImage: KCNA/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsNorth Korea

Kim Jong Un pushes for military preparedness, war drills

23 minutes ago

Last year, North Korea had conducted a record number of military tests, including nuclear-capable weapons. Meanwhile, a UN report stated that North Korea stole more cryptocurrency assets than ever in 2022.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NAlt

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pushed for war readiness while calling for more military drills at the meeting of the central military commission of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Tuesday.

In the meeting on Monday, presided over by Kim, military officials discussed "major military and political tasks" for this year and the "long-term issues concerning the orientation for army building," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The meeting comes just ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Wednesday. North Korea is widely expected to stage a massive military parade to mark the occasion.

Standoff in Korean peninsula

Kim's statement at the meeting also alludes to the recent developments in the Korean Peninsula, with the reclusive kingdom objecting to the expanding military drills between the United States and South Korea.

Last week, North Korea threatened to counter US military moves with the "most overwhelming nuclear force." This followed news that the US is planning to deploy more advanced military assets like bombers and aircraft carriers to the region.

Pyongyang criticized the military exercises, stating that they have reached a critical limit and pose a threat of transforming the peninsula into a "huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone."

Last year, North Korea conducted a record number of military tests firing more than 70 ballistic missiles. These comprised of nuclear-capable weapons with the ability to hit targets in South Korea or reach the mainland of the US.

Did German research collaboration aid North Korea's military aims?

North Korean hackers steal millions

Meanwhile, a United Nations report stated that North Korea stole more cryptocurrency assets than ever in 2022. It also accused the cyber criminals linked to the hermit kingdom of targeting the networks of foreign aerospace and defense companies.

It has been alleged that North Korea uses cyberattacks to fund its nuclear and missile programs.

The report tabled to a UN Security Council committee stated that North Korean-linked hackers stole crypto assets worth $630 million (€586.8 million) to $1 billion.

North Korea has previously denied allegations of hacking or other cyberattacks.

The monitors said most cyber attacks were carried out by groups such as Kimsuky, Lazarus Group and Andariel, and controlled by North Korea's primary intelligence bureau — the Reconnaissance General Bureau.

Another North Korean-linked group known as HOlyGhOst was reported to have "extorted ransoms from small- and medium-sized companies in several countries by distributing ransomware in a widespread, financially motivated campaign."

The report also mentioned that Pyongyang continued producing nuclear fissile materials at its facilities, lending credence to the US assertion that North Korea is gearing up to carry out a seventh nuclear test.

ss/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman is rescued from the rubble of collapsed hospital, following an earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey

LIVE — Rescuers press on after Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Catastrophe4 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori washes laundry at a water puddle within the Kibera slums in Nairobi

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Human Rights16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) aboard trucks

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of an artwork featuring paper mache women dressed as a bride or in the nude and out of whose bodies animals, toys and other discarded everyday items are pouring

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Arts19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People observe the demolition work at an apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

Conflicts20 hours ago04:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiling

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Kim Petras in front of the microphone at the Grammy Awards 2023 wearing a red dress, with duo partner Sam Smith in the background.

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Music14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Catastrophe17 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage