Japan military on alert for launch of N. Korea spy satellite

Japan on Saturday ordered the country's military to prepare countermeasures against any rocket debris that falls on its territory as North Korea prepares a satellite launch. The rocket carrying North Korea's first reconnaissance satellite could be launched within days.

Kyodo news agency cited government sources as saying the SDF would prepare to deploy ground-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles and Aegis-equipped destroyer warships carrying sea-based Standard Missile-3 interceptor projectiles.

"We will make preparations to be able to respond to any circumstance that could cause damage to Japan," one of the sources said.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the country's Self-Defense Forces (SDF) needed to be at increased readiness.

Hamada could potentially "order the destruction of ballistic missiles" and said the military's preparations should include the deployment of troops to the southern prefecture of Okinawa to "minimize damage," according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.

Pyongyang blames US, South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week ordered his country's space agency to make final preparations for the satellite's launch, state media said, adding that its construction was complete.

Kim cited what he described as serious security threats to the isolated nation posed by "the most hostile rhetoric and explicit action" of the US and South Korea this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

In 2012 and 2016, North Korea tested ballistic missiles that Pyongyang called satellite launches.

Both missiles flew over Japan's Okinawa region.

But the satellite launch will require a long-range projectile, which North Korea is banned by the UN from launching.

Does North have spying technology?

Many experts question whether the North has cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying from a satellite. After previous test launches, only low-resolution images were released.

The US and South Korea regularly hold joint military drills — the latest of which are currently underway.

Pyongyang says it believes the drills are a rehearsal for an invasion, which Washington and Seoul deny.

North Korea has test-fired about 100 missiles since the start of last year. Last week, it test-launched a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

Pyongyang hits back at G7

North Korea this week lambasted the G7's call to denuclearization.

The country's foreign minister said the bloc of wealthy nations was a "tool for ensuring the US hegemony."

North Korea has steadfastly argued it was forced to develop nuclear weapons because of US threats against it.

But many experts say Kim likely uses the US-South Korean drills as a pretext to advance his weapons programs.

North Korea has been hit with 11 rounds of UN sanctions because of its past nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

