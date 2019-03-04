North Korea rebuilding rocket test site: report

New satellite imagery suggests North Korea had started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump's Vietnam summit. The site was dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.
North Korea has started restoring part of a long-range rocket launch site it dismantled last year, according to a report published on Wednesday by Washington-based think tank 38 North.
Satellite evidence suggests that work had begun at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the run-up to a summit in Vietnam between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, 38 North said.
"On the launch pad, the rail-mounted transfer building is being reassembled," said the report. "Two support cranes are observed at the building, the walls have been erected and a new roof added. The walls appear to be one segment taller than the previous transfer building and new truss is being installed."
Read more: North Korea does not want to be like East Germany
South Korean media reported on Wednesday that lawmakers were briefed by intelligence officials about ongoing developments at the launch site, which was previously used to assemble space-launch vehicles and conduct rocket engine tests.
The site was dismantled last year as part of Kim's pledge to denuclearize at a historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore.
Poor diplomacy
The report comes after the second summit between Trump and Kim failed to achieve progress on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Trump blamed the summit breakdown on Kim for demanding extensive sanctions relief in exchange for further denuclearization. But experts told DW that the talks collapsed because Trump had failed to entrust diplomats with carrying out pre-summit negotiations to secure a deal.
"As a consequence, he got into that meeting and he didn't get what he wanted," Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer told DW last week. "They weren't prepped properly, and he had to walk away from the meeting. He has no one to blame but himself."
Read more: Opinion: The Trump-Kim summit's predictably disappointing outcome
US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who led pre-summit negotiations efforts, is expected to meet with South Korean and Japanese negotiators on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said he believes Washington will send a delegation to North Korea in the coming weeks. But efforts to restart negotiations could be stalled after Trump's national security adviser Michael Bolton warned of "ramping those sanctions up."
ls/amp (Reuters, AP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Kim-Trump meeting in Vietnam came to an end without concrete results. The confidence-building process between North Korea and the US must soon be followed by multilateral talks with other stakeholders, says Hao Gui. (28.02.2019)
After a week of explosive revelations in Washington and a failed summit in Hanoi, DW spoke with Eurasia Group head Ian Bremmer for his take on the week's events. (02.03.2019)
Satellite images suggest Pyongyang was complying with a pledge made to US President Donald Trump in June. The site is believed to have played a key role in North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile program. (24.07.2018)
The summit in Vietnam between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke up early, with different accounts for the reason why. The question of sanctions relief was a key point. (28.02.2019)