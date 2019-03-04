 North Korea rebuilding rocket test site: report | News | DW | 06.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

North Korea rebuilding rocket test site: report

New satellite imagery suggests North Korea had started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump's Vietnam summit. The site was dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

North Korea test firing a rocket at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station

North Korea has started restoring part of a long-range rocket launch site it dismantled last year, according to a report published on Wednesday by Washington-based think tank 38 North.

Satellite evidence suggests that work had begun at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the run-up to a summit in Vietnam between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, 38 North said.

"On the launch pad, the rail-mounted transfer building is being reassembled," said the report. "Two support cranes are observed at the building, the walls have been erected and a new roof added. The walls appear to be one segment taller than the previous transfer building and new truss is being installed."

Read more: North Korea does not want to be like East Germany

South Korean media reported on Wednesday that lawmakers were briefed by intelligence officials about ongoing developments at the launch site, which was previously used to assemble space-launch vehicles and conduct rocket engine tests.

The site was dismantled last year as part of Kim's pledge to denuclearize at a historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore.

A TV screen shows a satellite image of North Korea's Sohae launch site

North Korea had dismantled the rocket test site as part of a pledge to end its nuclear program

Poor diplomacy

The report comes after the second summit between Trump and Kim failed to achieve progress on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Trump blamed the summit breakdown on Kim for demanding extensive sanctions relief in exchange for further denuclearization. But experts told DW that the talks collapsed because Trump had failed to entrust diplomats with carrying out pre-summit negotiations to secure a deal.

"As a consequence, he got into that meeting and he didn't get what he wanted," Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer told DW last week. "They weren't prepped properly, and he had to walk away from the meeting. He has no one to blame but himself."

Read more: Opinion: The Trump-Kim summit's predictably disappointing outcome

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who led pre-summit negotiations efforts, is expected to meet with South Korean and Japanese negotiators on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said he believes Washington will send a delegation to North Korea in the coming weeks. But efforts to restart negotiations could be stalled after Trump's national security adviser Michael Bolton warned of "ramping those sanctions up."

  • Kim Il Sung signing truce with South Korea (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A young leader

    Kim Il Sung, the first and "eternal" president of North Korea, took power in 1948 with the support of the Soviet Union. The official calendar in North Korea begins with his birth year, 1912, designating it "Juche 1" after the state's Juche ideology. He was 41 when, as shown here, he signed the 1953 armistice that effectively ended the Korean War.

  • North Korea party congress 1980 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Hero worship

    In the years and decades after the war, Pyongyang's propaganda machine worked hard to weave a mythical narrative around Kim Il Sung. His childhood and the time he spent fighting Japanese troops in the 1930s were embellished to portray him as an unrivaled military and political genius. At the 1980 party congress, Kim announced he would be succeeded by his son, Kim Jong Il.

  • North Korea Kim Il Sung 1992 (Getty Images/AFP/JIJI Press)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Ruling to the end

    In 1992, Kim Il Sung started writing and publishing his memoirs, entitled "Reminiscences: With the Century." Describing his childhood, the North Korean leader claims that he first joined an anti-Japanese rally at 6 years old and became involved with the independence struggle at 8. The memoirs remained unfinished at Kim Il Sung's death in 1994.

  • North Korea Kim Jong Il (Getty Images/AFP/KCNA via Korean News Service)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    In his father's footsteps

    After spending years in the top tiers of the regime, Kim Jong Il took power after his father's death. Kim Jong Il's 16-year rule was marked by famine and economic crisis in an already impoverished country. However, the cult of personality surrounding him and his father, Kim Il Sung, grew even stronger.

  • A flag with the picture of Kim Jong Il at a military parade (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Rising star

    Historians outside North Korea believe Kim Jong Il was born in a military camp in eastern Russia, most likely in 1941. However, the leader's official biography claims it happened on the sacred Korean mountain Paektu, exactly 30 years after his father, on April 15, 1942. A North Korean legend says the birth was blessed by a new star and a double rainbow.

  • Kim Jong Il sitting down with his son and three other family members (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Family trouble

    Kim Jong Il had three sons and two daughters with three different women. This 1981 photo shows Kim Jong Il sitting besides his son Kim Jong Nam, with his sister-in-law and her two children in the background. Kim Jong Nam was eventually assassinated in 2017.

  • Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un at a balcony (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Yu)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Grooming a successor

    In 2009, Western media reported that Kim Jong Il had picked his youngest son, Kim Jong Un, to take over as the head of the regime. The two appeared together at a military parade on 2010, a year before Kim Jong Il passed away.

  • Bronze statues of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Together

    According to Pyongyang, the death of Kim Jong Il in 2011 was marked by a series of mysterious events. State media reported that ice snapped loudly at a lake on the Paektu mountain during a sudden snowstorm, with a glowing message appearing on the rocks. After Kim Jong Il's death, a 22-meter (72-foot) statue of him was erected next to the one of his father (l.) in Pyongyang.

  • Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang 07.09.2013 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Mysterious past

    Kim Jong Un mostly stayed out of the spotlight before his ascent to power. His exact age is disputed, but he is believed to have been born between 1982 and 1984. He was reportedly educated in Switzerland. In 2013, he surprised the world by meeting with former NBA star Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang.

  • Kim Jong Un surrounded by crying female soldiers (picture alliance/dpa/Kctv)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A new cult

    Like the leaders before him, Kim Jong Un is hallowed by the state's totalitarian regime. In 2015, South Korean media reported about a new teacher's manual in the North that claimed Kim Jong Un could drive at the age of 3. In 2017, state media said that a monument to the young leader would be build on Mount Paektu.

  • A propaganda balloon showing a cartoon of Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP/A. Young-joon)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A Kim with a hydrogen bomb

    Altough Kim took power at a younger age and with less of a public profile than his father and grandfather, he has managed to maintain his grip on power. The assassination of his half-brother Kim Jong Nam in 2017 served to cement his reputation abroad as a merciless dictator. The North Korean leader has also vastly expanded the country's nuclear arsenal.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


ls/amp (Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: The Trump-Kim summit's predictably disappointing outcome

The Kim-Trump meeting in Vietnam came to an end without concrete results. The confidence-building process between North Korea and the US must soon be followed by multilateral talks with other stakeholders, says Hao Gui. (28.02.2019)  

Trump-Kim summit: 'Trump has no one to blame but himself'

After a week of explosive revelations in Washington and a failed summit in Hanoi, DW spoke with Eurasia Group head Ian Bremmer for his take on the week's events. (02.03.2019)  

North Korea begins dismantling rocket launch site: monitor

Satellite images suggest Pyongyang was complying with a pledge made to US President Donald Trump in June. The site is believed to have played a key role in North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile program. (24.07.2018)  

No agreement reached at Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam

The summit in Vietnam between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke up early, with different accounts for the reason why. The question of sanctions relief was a key point. (28.02.2019)  

North Korea does not want to be like East Germany

Pyongyang's threat that it is ready to call off the planned meeting between North Korea's leader and the US president is a reality check for the Trump administration — especially for Mike Pompeo and John Bolton. (17.05.2018)  

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

The Kim family has ruled North Korea for the last seven decades, with state-run propaganda praising Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il, and Kim Jong Un as godlike figures. DW looks at the rulers behind the myths. (03.09.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Nordkorea - US-Student Otto Warmbier

Otto Warmbier's parents rebuke Donald Trump's 'praise' of Kim Jong Un 01.03.2019

The parents of a US student who died after a 17-month detention in North Korea have blamed Kim Jong Un and his regime for their son's death. Trump sparked criticism when he said he believed Kim didn't know what happened.

Vietnam - Kim Jong Un in Hanoi beim Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

Kim Jong Un honors Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh before departing 02.03.2019

The North Korean leader took the unusual step of laying a wreath at the resting place of the communist revolutionary. Kim has now left Vietnam in his armored train after talks with US President Trump fell through.

Vietnam, Dong Dang: Staatsbesuch Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump arrive in Vietnam 26.02.2019

The leaders of North Korea and the United States have arrived in Vietnam for their second highly anticipated face-to-face meeting. Trump has said the US is still pursuing the denuclearization of the hermit country.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 